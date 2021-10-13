The Arizona Cardinals remain No. 1 and Pro Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins hasn't heated up yet

Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 49th season reporting on the NFL in 2021. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his fifth week ballot:

1. Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins has had a very quiet start to the 2021 season. He led the NFL with 115 receptions a year ago and finished third in yards with 1.407 yards. But through five weeks he has caught only 23 passes for 312 yards for the 5-0 Cardinals. That’s a pace that would net him 78 catches for 1,061 yards in 2021. He has yet to have a 100-yard receiving game. You’d have to go back to 2016 to find the last time Hopkins went six consecutive games without a 100-yard day. Last week: 1

2. Buffalo. The Bills are one of only two teams that ranks in the Top 10 in the NFL this week in both offense and defense. The Cleveland Browns are the other. The Bills rank eighth in offense and first in defense. The Browns rank fifth in offense and fourth in defense. Buffalo is also the highest scoring team in the league with an average of 34.4 points per game. Last week: 5

3. LA Rams. The Rams are giving QB Matthew Stafford something he never had in Detroit – protection. He was sacked 385 times in his 12 seasons in Detroit, an average of 2.3 per game. But standing in the Los Angeles pocket he has been sacked only four times in five games – and never more than once in any of the five games. That’s put Stafford in the MVP discussion for the 4-1 Rams with his 12 TD passes and only three interceptions. Last week: 2

4. Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has thrown 15 touchdown passes this season. Fourteen have come in his three home games and only one in his two road games. The Buccaneers are on the road again Sunday, visiting the Philadelphia Eagles. Last week: 3

5. Dallas. The Cowboys intercepted 10 passes last season on their way to a 6-10 finish. They already have an NFL-leading 10 interceptions through five games this season, including six by CB Trevon Diggs, which helps explain the club’s 4-1 start. The next interception will give the Cowboys 11 – their most since 2014 when they picked off 18 passes. Last week: 6

6. LA Chargers. RB Austin Ekeler has scored five touchdowns in the last two games. He also has scored TDs in three consecutive games and now has seven on the season for the 4-1 Chargers. The only game he failed to reach the end zone was Dallas on the second weekend. It also was the only loss suffered by Chargers this season. Last week: 8

7. Baltimore. As recently as 2017, there were only seven quarterbacks who passed for 400 yards in an NFL game. There have already been eight 400-yard passing games through five weeks of this season. The most recent member of the club is Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, who passed for a franchise-record 442 yards Monday night against the Colts. That’s also the top individual passing game of the NFL this season – seven yards better than Derek Carr’s performance against the Ravens in the season opener. Last week: 7

8. Green Bay. Davante Adams turned in the NFL’s first 200-yard receiving game of the season last weekend in the overtime victory over the Bengals. Adams now leads the NFL in both receptions (42) and receiving yardage (579). He has 100-yard receiving games in three of his last four outings and has scored a touchdown in two of his last three games. Last week: 9

9. Cleveland. The 3-2 Browns are so close to being 5-0 and the toast of the NFL. They blew a nine-point lead in the final 11 minutes of a season-opening road loss to the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, then blew a seven-point lead in the final four minutes of last weekend’s road loss to the 4-1 Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns have another measuring stick-game at home this weekend against the 5-0 Arizona Cardinals – the first of three home games in a row for Cleveland. Last week: 4

10. Tennessee. Mike Vrabel is an early front-runner for NFL coach of the year. His Titans are off to a 3-2 start despite a roster that has been decimated by injuries. The Titans have lost 42 games due to injury, including 13 by starters. Vrabel also has been without his placekicker Sam Ficken the entire season and his punter Brett Kern the last two games. Edge rusher Bud Dupree, whom the Titans signed for $82 million in the offseason, has missed three games and seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones, whom the Titans acquired this offseason in a trade, has missed the last two games. Starters Larrell Murchison (DL) and Amani Hooker (S) have joined Ficken are on injured reserve. Last week: 14

11. Las Vegas. Jon Gruden is out and Rich Bisaccia is in as head coach of the Raiders. Gruden walked this week after private, racial emails from years ago were made public. He leaves Bisaccia, his special-teams coach, a playoff-caliber team with a 3-2 record…but a two-game losing streak. Bisaccia will make his head coaching debut Sunday in Denver against the Broncos. He becomes the sixth interim coach in franchise history. The only one to win his debut game was Art Shell in 1989. Last week: 10

12. Kansas City. A year ago, on the way to the Super Bowl, the Chiefs committed only 16 turnovers. Ball security was a strength of QB Patrick Mahomes, who threw only six interceptions and lost just two fumbles. But through five games this season Kansas City shares the league-lead (with winless Jacksonville) with 11 giveaways. Mahomes has already matched his interception total of a year ago and also has lost a fumble. With the NFL’s 31st-ranked defense, the vaunted Kansas City offense cannot be as giving with the football the rest of the way if the 2-3 Chiefs are to resurrect their playoff hopes. Last week: 11

13. New Orleans. Jameis Winston is having a bounce-back year, having thrown 12 TD passes against only three interceptions for the 3-2 Saints. But, like Matthew Stafford, he’s been the beneficiary of the pass protection that he never received in Tampa. In two of his five games thus far Winston has gone sack-less. The only other teams that have allowed zero sacks in two games this season are the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants. Last week: 17

14. Cincinnati. Rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase is averaging 19.8 yards per reception for the 3-2 Bengals. There isn’t another receiver in the NFL within two yards of him. Chase has had two 100-yard days in his five NFL games with touchdown grabs of 70, 50, 42, 34 and 9 yards. Chase also ranks in the Top 10 in third-down receptions with nine, averaging 14.9 yards per catch on those. Last week: 12

15. Carolina. QB Sam Darnold threw only one interception in the first three weeks of the season as the Panthers got off to a 3-0 start. But he’s thrown five interceptions the last two weeks against Dallas and Philadelphia and the Panthers lost both games. Last week: 13

16. Chicago. The NFL’s best pass rush this season can be found in the NFC North. The Bears lead the league with 18 sacks and the Vikings are chasing close behind with 17. Chicago has had at least three sacks in each of its last four games. Khalil Mack leads the Bears with five sacks, followed by Robert Quinn with 4 ½. Last week: 25

17. Denver. There’s a benefit to having a quarterback who plays relatively mistake-free – you can control the clock and give your team its best chance to win. Denver QB Teddy Bridgewater has committed only one turnover in five games, allowing the Broncos to hold onto the football an average of 32 minutes, 41 seconds each week. That’s third best in the league behind Cleveland (34:46) and Carolina (34:51). All three of those teams are 3-2. Last week: 15

18. Seattle. Here’s a surprising stat – the Seahawks have punted a league-high 25 times this season. Not winless Detroit, not winless Jacksonville – the 2-3 Seahawks. But that’s not a negative because the Seattle has one of the best punters in the game in Michael Dickson. In fact, he leads the NFL with 13 of his punts pinning the opposition inside the 20. Even though the Seahawks are giving up the football on fourth downs, Dickson’s foot is tilting the battle for field position in Seattle’s favor. Last week: 16

19. Minnesota. The Vikings are 2-3 but three of their five games came down to a field-goal attempt on the final play of the game – and two of them went the wrong way. Greg Joseph made a 54-yarder to give the Vikings a 19-17 victory over the Lions last weekend. But he missed a 37-yarder in the second week against Arizona that allowed the Cardinals to escape, 34-33. The Bengals also got a 33-yard field goal from Evan McPherson on the opening weekend to send the Vikings down to a 27-24 defeat. Last week: 20

20. Philadelphia. The Eagles are 2-3 and one of their issues is the lack of a ground game. QB Jalen Hurts leads Philadelphia in both rushing yards (256) and touchdowns (3). The Eagles need more from Miles Sanders, their leading rusher of a year ago. He has failed to rush for 80 yards in a game and hasn’t found the end zone yet in 64 touches from scrimmage. But Sanders will get no help from the schedule maker. The NFL’s top-ranked run defense visits Philadelphia this weekend when the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town. Last week: 21

21. New England. Justin Tucker’s record 66-yard field goal for Baltimore in the third weekend officially kicked off the season of the long field. Last weekend there were 14 field goal attempts from 50 yards and beyond and two more from 60 and beyond. NFL placekickers converted 11 of those 16 attempts, including two apiece by Nick Folk of the Patriots, Graham Gano of the Giants and Greg Joseph of the Vikings. Both Gano makes were from 51 yards, both Folk makes were from 52 and Joseph hit from 54 and 55. Last week: 22

22. Pittsburgh. For the first time in 16 games, the Steelers ran the ball (35) more than they threw it (25) against Denver -- and the legs of rookie Najee Harris allowed Pittsburgh to end a three-game losing with a 27-19 victory over the Broncos. Najee rushed for his first career 100-yard game on a career-high 23 carries, providing the Steelers a blueprint for future success. Ben Roethlisberger threw a season-high two TD passes against the Broncos in a season-low 25 passes. Last week: 24

23. Atlanta. Three tight ends collected the first 100-yard games of their careers in Week 5 – Kyle Pitts of the Falcons, Dawson Knox of the Bills and David Njoku of the Browns. That first 100 came in the fifth game of Pitts career, the 32nd game of Knox’s career and the 54th game of Njoku’s career. There have now been six NFL tight ends now with 100-yard games this season. Last week: 26

24. Washington. Since 2015, DeAndre Carter has been on the active roster of four NFL teams and the practice roster of four others. It appears he has finally found a home with his eighth team in his seventh season. Carter ranks second in the NFL in kickoff returns with an average of 27.2 yards for Washington. He has one of the NFL’s two kickoff returns for a touchdown this season – a 101-yarder against Atlanta – and also is averaging 9.5 yards per punt return this season. Last week: 18

25. San Francisco. Rookie QB Trey Lance showed the 49ers he can run in his starting debut against the Arizona Cardinals. But he still must show them his arm can carry them in games. He passed for only 192 yards with no touchdowns in a 17-10 loss to Arizona. But his 89 rushing yards were the third-best day by an NFL quarterback this season behind the 107 yards by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson against Kansas City and the 95 yards by New York’s Daniel Jones against Washington. Last week: 19

26. Indianapolis. You can run the ball on the Colts. You just can’t run it into the end zone. Indianapolis ranks a mediocre 14th in the NFL against the rush, allowing an average of 108 yards per game. But the Colts have allowed only one rushing touchdown, tying the Bills and the Steelers for the league-low. Darrell Henderson of the Rams scored that lone TD on the ground against the Colts on a two-yard run in the second week of the season. That was 92 rushes ago covering three games. Last week: 23

27. NY Giants. The Giants have been a 1-4 team with QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquan Barkley and WR Kenny Golladay on the field. Barkley was the second overall pick of a draft, Jones the sixth overall pick and the Giants gave Golladay $72 million in free agency last offseason to catch passes. But the Giants lost all three of their offensive stalwarts in last week’s loss to Dallas – Jones with a concussion, Barkley with an ankle and Golladay a knee injury. The road to respectability is considerably longer without them. Last week: 27

28. NY Jets. The 1-4 Jets remain the only NFL team without an interception. That’s 185 passes without a pick and counting. Pierre Desir led the Jets with three interceptions a year ago but he’s playing in Tampa this season. Last week: 28

29. Miami. The Dolphins are one of the more travelled teams in the NFL. Miami will play its 10th international game this weekend when it travels to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Only two NFL teams have played more international games – Buffalo and San Francisco. This will be the sixth trip to London for the Dolphins, who also have played games in Canada, Germany, Japan and Mexico. Last week: 29

30. Detroit. The last time the Lions opened a season 0-5 was in 2015 – and they won the sixth game that year against the Chicago Bears. The Lions are home this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. The last time the Lions started 0-6 was 2008 – and they went on to lose all 16 games that season. Last week: 30

31. Houston. Bill Belichick defenses usually crush rookie quarterbacks – but it couldn’t crush David Mills last weekend. Belichick ran his record against rookie quarterbacks to 23-6 with a victory over the Texans but Mills had his best day as a pro with his first 300-yard game (312), three touchdowns and no interceptions. He staked the Texans to a 10-point third-quarter lead but the Houston defense could not hold on as the Patriots scored the final 13 points for a 25-22 victory. Last week: 31

32. Jacksonville. The Cowboys may be America’s Team but the Jaguars are certainly England’s team. The Jaguars will play their NFL-leading eighth game all-time in London this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. In the NFL’s 16-game schedule, Jacksonville annually played one of its eight “home” games in London since 2013. The Jaguars are 3-4 in the first seven “home” games there. Last week: 32