Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 48th season reporting on the NFL in 2020. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his ballot for Week 5:

1. Kansas City Chiefs. (Previous rank: 1) Patrick Mahomes is one of only two NFL quarterbacks still without a turnover after four games – no interceptions, no fumbles. That makes him a plus-12 with his 11 touchdown passes and one TD run. The only other quarterback still without a turnover through four weeks is Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

2. Green Bay Packers. (3) The Packers were without their two top wide receivers Monday night against Atlanta with Davante Adams and Allen Lazard injury inactives. That’s no problem for Aaron Rodgers, who still passed for 327 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over Atlanta.

3. Seattle Seahawks. (2) Where’s the Legion of Boom when you really need it? Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor are all gone and it shows. The Seahawks have allowed a staggering seven 100-yard receivers through four games and rank last in the NFL in pass defense. Thankfully, Russell Wilson is the Human Eraser who makes all of your deficiencies disappear. The Seahawks are 4-0 despite their defensive generosity.

4. Baltimore Ravens. (4) Lamar Jackson loves to see those Bengal stripes. He made his first career start against the Bengals in 2018, winning his first NFL game that day. He rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown the next time he saw the Bengals in another victory in October 2019, then passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another against the Bengals last November to run his record against Cincinnati to 3-0. The Bengals visit the Ravens Sunday.

5. Buffalo Bills. (5) The best start ever by a Jim Kelly-quarterbacked Buffalo team was 5-0 in 1991. The Bills went on to play in the second of four consecutive Super Bowls that season. The Josh Allen Bills will attempt to match that 5-0 start this weekend when they travel to Tennessee. Allen has thrown for 12 touchdowns and rushed for three more in this 4-0 start.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers. (6) Pennsylvania has the market cornered on pass rushers. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFL with 17 sacks, followed by the Steelers at 15. That’s 32 for the state. The next best state is Florida with 27 sacks from its three teams, followed by California (26 sacks, 3 teams), Ohio (19 sacks, 2 teams), Texas (18 sacks, 2 teams) and New Jersey (16 sacks, 2 teams).

7. Tennessee Titans. (7) The Titans breathe offensively on the ground. It’s student-body right, student-body left with Derrick Henry churning out yards and touchdowns. He’s carried at least 25 times in all three of Tennessee’s games, all victories, and he has yet to fumble. In fact, the Titans are one of only six teams that has not lost a fumble yet this season.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (8) The Buccaneers played without their starting running back (Leonard Fournette) and Pro Bowl wide receiver (Chris Godwin) last week. Not that it mattered. When Tom Brady is your quarterback, you expect victories no matter what your cast and you get them. Brady rallied the 3-1 Bucs from a 17-point second quarter deficit last week against the Chargers with Ronald Jones running the ball and Scotty Miller catching it.

9. Los Angeles Rams. (15) The Rams are 3-1 because QB Jared Goff is a closer. He leads the NFL in four-quarter passing, completing 79.2 percent of his throws (19-of-24) for 282 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaging a league-best 11.7 yards per attempt in the fourth quarter and has yet to turn the ball over that quarter. His efficiency rating in the fourth quarter is 155.2. The perfect efficiency rating under the NFL grading system is 155.8.

10. Indianapolis Colts. (16) The Colts are 3-1 and yet to get their Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton untracked. Hilton has not reached the end zone yet and still doesn’t have a 100-yard receiving game. For that matter, he hasn’t had a 60-yard game yet.

11. Cleveland Browns. (18) The Browns are the only team in the NFL that could lose a 1,400-yard rusher and not miss a beat. When Nick Chubb left the lineup with a knee injury in the second quarter of a victory in Dallas last weekend, Kareem Hunt stepped in and rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries. Hunt was the NFL rushing champion in 2017 with Kansas City.

12. New England Patriots. (9) Bill Belichick found out Monday night the game isn’t as much fun when your opponent has the Brady. That said, the 2-2 Patriots are the only team that ranks in the NFL’s Top 10 in both offense and defense this week.

13. New Orleans Saints. (10) The Saints are home this week. The visiting Chargers would be wise to shadow RB Alvin Kamara in pass coverage with a defensive back. Kamara has caught three touchdown passes this season, all at home. Three of his four rushing touchdowns this season have come on the road.

14. Chicago Bears. (12) The last time Nick Foles took the field against Tom Brady, he passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass on the way to Super Bowl MVP honors with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. Brady is no longer with the Patriots and Foles no longer with the Eagles but they square off again Sunday in Chicago.

15. Carolina Panthers. (21) Figure this out -- the Panthers started 0-2 with their all-everything tailback Christian McCaffrey on the field. But a high-ankle sprain has kept Carolina’s offensive catalyst off the field the last two weekends yet the Panthers have won both games as an underdog. Mike Davis has filled in for McCaffrey at halfback and QB Teddy Bridgewater has shouldered a greater share of the load, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another in the two victories. He threw for just one TD in the two losses.

16. Arizona Cardinals. (11) The Cardinals knew what they were getting when they traded for DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason – one of the three best receivers in the NFL -- and he has delivered. Hopkins leads the NFL with 39 receptions and ranks third in yardage with 397. He was brought in to accelerate the development of a young quarterback (Kyler Murray) and he’s doing just that. Murray has thrown him 16 passes in one game and 12 in another and Hopkins rewarded his quarterback with at least 135 receiving yards each time.

17. Las Vegas Raiders. (14) Jason Witten caught his first touchdown pass with the Raiders last weekend, giving him 73 in his career. That ties him on the NFL’s all-time list with his former Dallas teammate Dez Bryant.

18. Philadelphia Eagles. (25) The NFC East-leading Eagles have rushed for only four touchdowns this season and quarterback Carson Wentz has three of them, one in each of the last three weeks. Halfback Miles Sanders has the other TD three games ago against the Rams.

19. Cincinnati Bengals. (26) Rookie QB Joe Burrow has passed for 300 yards in three consecutive weeks but finally got some help from his running game to win his first NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. RB Joe Mixon posted his first 100-yard rushing game of the season with 151 and scored three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air.

20. San Francisco 49ers. (13) DE Kerry Hyder was a low-dollar ($1.5 million) free-agent investment this offseason and he’s already providing the 49ers value for the signing. He has more sacks (2 ½) and more tackles (18) in four games in San Francisco than he did in 16 games with Dallas last season. Hyder had an eight-sack season with Detroit in 2016. Both the pass-rush deficient Cowboys and Lions could use him this season.

21. Minnesota Vikings. (27) Kirk Cousins is not a high-interception quarterback, never throwing more than 13 in a season in his eight-year career. But he threw six in the first three weeks of this season and the Vikings lost all three of those games. Cousins did not commit a turnover for the first time this season in Houston last week as the Vikings won for the first time.

22. Dallas Cowboys. (17) QB Dak Prescott is on pace to pass for 6,760 yards this season – but his Cowboys are on a pace to finish 4-12. Prescott has passed for 450 or more yards each of the last three weeks, an NFL record, but the Cowboys have lost two of those games to fall to 1-3.

23. Atlanta Falcons. (28) The Falcons open the season 0-4 with games against pre-season Super Bowl contenders Green Bay, Seattle and Dallas. But Atlanta has the chance to salvage its season in the next five weeks leading up their bye. The next five opponents of the Falcons have a combined record of 7-13. Three of those games are at home against Carolina (2-2), Detroit (1-3) and Denver (1-3).

24. Denver Broncos. (30) The NFL season is only four weeks old but the 1-3 Broncos have already started three different quarterbacks – Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien. Chicago, New England, San Francisco and the Los Angeles Chargers have started two quarterbacks apiece and the rest are still playing with their opening-day starters.

25. Detroit Lions. (19) When Lions GM Bob Quinn fired coach Jim Caldwell after the 2017 season, he said he thought the team was underachieving. This despite back-to-back 9-7 seasons under Caldwell. So Quinn brought in his New England crony Matt Patricia as a replacement and since then the Lions have become the definition of the word “underachievement” with a 10-25-1 record.

26. Los Angeles Chargers. (20) Rookie QB Justin Herbert threw his first NFL touchdown pass to former North Texas standout Jalen Guyton in his starting debut against the Chiefs in Week 2. Now Guyton has caught the longest TD pass of Herbert’s career, a 72-yarder last weekend at Tampa Bay. Guyton also caught passes in high school 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray.

27. Miami Dolphins. (22) QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has passed for 300 yards twice this season, both at home. He has passed for fewer than 200 yards in the other two games, both on the road. The Dolphins hit the road the next two weeks for games out west against San Francisco and then Denver.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars. (23) The Jaguars are getting bang for their buck from the 2020 draft. First-round pick CB C.J. Henderson has an interception, fellow first-rounder DE K’Lavon Chaisson has a sack and second-round WR Laviska Shenault ranks second on the team in receiving with 16 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown. But the real home run comes with undrafted college-free agent RB James Robinson, who ranks ninth in the NFL in rushing with 285 yards and three touchdowns.

29. Washington. (24) Where’s John Riggins when you really need him? The 1-3 Redskins rank 26th in the league in rushing with 369 yards, averaging an NFC-low 3.6 yards per carry.

30. Houston Texans. (29) What has dogged the winless Texans each of the last two years continue to dog them in 2020 – an inability to protect their quarterback. DeShaun Watson has been sacked a league-leading 16 times this season. This after having been sacked a league-leading 62 times in 2018 and 44 more in 2019. A quarterback can’t win games when he’s flat on his back. Maybe interim coach Romeo Crennel will have a solution.

31. New York Giants. (31) Daniel Jones has not thrown a touchdown pass since the fourth quarter of the season opener against Pittsburgh. He’s thrown 108 passes over the last three weeks without finding the end zone and the Giants have lost all three games to tumble to 0-4.

32. New York Jets. (32) Remember the New York Sack Exchange? It’s a distant memory for Jets fans. Their team has gone nine consecutive quarters without a sack. Quarterbacks have now dropped back 63 consecutive times against the Jets without a sack during this drought.