There's a new No. 1 this week but from the same division as the Rams replace the Cardinals at the top

Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 49th season reporting on the NFL in 2021. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his eighth week ballot:

1. LA Rams. Pencil in Rams QB Matthew Stafford as the NFL MVP at the season’s midway point. His five 300-yard passing games leads the league. Stafford also ranks second to Tom Brady in both passing yards (2,477) and touchdowns (22). He’s the best Detroit import by the city of Los Angeles since Kirk Gibson in 1988. Von Miller wasn’t bad import from Denver this week, either. Last week: 2

2. Green Bay. You can make the case that Davante Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL. He’s gone to the Pro Bowl each of the last four seasons and earned first-team all-pro in 2020 when he led the NFL with 18 TD receptions. Losing him, you’d think, would be a huge blow to the Green Bay offense. Well, Adams has missed seven games with injuries over the last three seasons and the Packers have won them all, including last week at Arizona. Which underscores the value of Aaron Rodgers to the Packers. He wins no matter who is catching his passes. Last week: 5

3. Arizona. The Cardinals went 7-0 with J.J. Watt but are now 0-1 without him. When healthy, Watt is a Hall of Fame-caliber defender. He’s a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the 2000s NFL all-decade team. But he just can’t stay healthy. He didn’t miss a game in his first five seasons with Houston, going to four Pro Bowls and winning two NFL sack crowns. But over the last six seasons he has missed 32 of a possible 88 games with a variety of injuries. Watt sat out Arizona’s loss to Green Bay last Thursday night with a shoulder injury. It will require surgery this week and could sideline Watt for the remainder of the season. Last week: 1

4. Dallas. Cooper Rush passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns in his first college start at Central Michigan in 2013, beating New Hampshire. He matched that in his first NFL start, passing for 325 yards and three touchdowns Sunday night in a road upset of the Minnesota Vikings. It was his first start since 2016 and his first NFL passes since 2017. Which tells you how good these Dallas Cowboys are – capable of winning games without their franchise QB Dak Prescott. Last week: 4

5. Tennessee. The 6-2 Titans have beaten both Buffalo and Kansas City during their current four-game winning streak but will be the underdog Sunday night in Los Angeles against the 7-1 Rams. That’s actually a good place for the Titans to be. There have been eight games played in that prime-time Sunday night television slot this season and the underdogs have won six of them outright. Underdogs also have covered the spread in seven of the eight games. One change for the Titans from last week, though – Derrick Henry is out at tailback and Adrian Peterson is in. Last week: 6

6. Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has been the quarterback of the Buccaneers for 28 games now. He has thrown eight TD passes and seven interceptions in four games against the Saints. He has thrown 69 TD passes and 18 interceptions in the other 24 games. He is 1-3 against the New Orleans Saints but 20-4 against everyone else these last two seasons. Last week: 3

7. Buffalo. The Bills have kept QB Josh Allen upright in games three times this season. He is 3-0 when he hasn’t been sacked, throwing for nine touchdowns with no interceptions and rushing for three more scores. He’s 2-2 in the four games he has been sacked, throwing for eight TDs with three interceptions, his only fumble and no rushing scores. Protect Allen and the Bills are Super Bowl worthy. Last week: 8

8. Las Vegas. The Raiders were a balanced offense a year ago with the legs of Josh Jacobs complementing the arm of Derek Carr. Jacobs was one of only nine backs to rush for 1,000 yards last season and his 12 rushing touchdowns ranked second in the league. But Jacobs has missed two games this season with an ankle injury and was knocked out of a third game with a chest contusion. His absences have contributed to the Raiders’ low rushing rank – 29th in the league. A healthy Jacobs would entrench the 5-2 Raiders as a Super Bowl contender. Last week: 9

9. Baltimore. The 5-2 Ravens had the week off to think about their surprising home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The extra rest has always been beneficial to the Ravens. They are 17-8 coming off byes and host the Minnesota Vikings coming off this one. Las Vegas is the only other team coming off a bye this week and the Raiders haven’t been as successful. They are 12-20 coming off byes. Last week: 10

10. New Orleans. The Saints were one of four teams to win games last weekend with their backup quarterbacks. Trevor Simien joined Cooper Rush of the Cowboys, Mike White of the Jets and Geno Smith of the Seahawks in delivering victories. Simien came off the bench for an injured Jameis Winston and passed for 159 yards and a touchdown in the upset of the Buccaneers. Simien will be in for the long haul now with Winston gone for the season with a torn ACL. Last week: 14

11. Cincinnati. Changing a team culture is not an overnight transformation, as Cincinnati’s third-year head coach Zac Taylor is discovering. How else can you explain the Bengals going into Baltimore one week to whip the 5-1 Baltimore Ravens…then going into New York the next week to lose to the 1-5 Jets? The Bengals clearly have the talent to win, as their 5-3 record indicates. But the difficult part is instilling that will to win on a weekly basis, as Taylor is finding out. Last week: 7

12. Pittsburgh. The Steelers don’t have a bye this week but they have the next best thing – a Monday night home game. With Kansas City’s victory over the New York Giants last Monday night, the home teams are now 7-1 in those games. The only loss came in Week 6 when the Saints visited Seattle and beat a Seahawks’ team playing without its franchise QB Russell Wilson. Last week: 15

13. LA Chargers. Justin Herbert seems to have lost that swashbuckling element to his game. For the first five weeks Herbert was as ruthless a quarterback as there was in the NFL. He threw for 300 yards three times and the Chargers were a 56-yard field goal at the gun by Dallas away from being 5-0. Herbert was throwing touchdown passes (13) and not throwing interceptions (3). But the wheels have fallen off his game of late. He failed to throw for 225 yards against Both Baltimore and New England and has offset his three TD passes with three interceptions in a pair of losses. If Herbert can return to his September form, the Chargers can resume the chase for an AFC West crown. Last week: 11

14. Kansas City. The one player on the Chiefs that can beat you is five-time Pro Bowl WR Tyreek Hill. He reminded the league of that in the season opener when he had catches of 22, 24, 28 and 75 yards in a victory over Cleveland. So teams started bracketing Hill and taking away the big play. And with the big play gone, the 4-4 Chiefs have struggled. His longest reception in a loss to Baltimore was seven yards. His longest reception in a loss to the Chargers was 18 yards and his longest in losses to both the Bills and Titans was 17 yards. The Chiefs struggled against the Giants Monday night in large part because they struggled to get Hill downfield. Patrick Mahomes threw Hill 18 passes, he caught 12 and his long-gainer was a mere 15 yards. Twelve catches for fewer than 100 yards on the night. Very un-Tyreek Hill-like. Last week: 16

15. New England. The Patriots are playing the style of football with a young quarterback in 2021 that they played a couple decades earlier with a young Tom Brady – defense first. The hallmarks of Bill Belichick teams are the ability to take the ball away and to keep the opposition out of the end zone. New England is doing both this season, ranking in the Top 10 in both defense and takeaways. That takes the burden off rookie QB Mac Jones to win games on his own. The Patriots are 4-4 and Jones has thrown only three TD passes in those four victories. Last week: 18

16. Cleveland. The Browns are teetering at 4-4 and find their season on the brink these next two weeks with games at the 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals and 4-4 New England Patriots. The Browns need more from QB Baker Mayfield, who has passed for only six touchdowns in his seven starts. It’s time he proves himself worthy of all those television commercials that have featured him this fall. The Browns have the NFL’s best rushing attack and the No. 3-ranked defense. But Mayfield and that 26th-ranked passing attack are holding Cleveland back from reaching its potential. Last week: 12

17. Denver. The Broncos are one of only three teams in the NFL that ranks in the Top 10 this week in the three major defensive categories – pass, run and total. Denver ranks 10th against the pass, ninth against the run and sixth overall. The Broncos also rank in the Top 10 in both sacks and scoring defense. This harkens back to the Orange Crush days of the 1970s when the Broncos won games, divisions and conference championships with great defense. But the 2021 defense is a bit less stout with the trade of Pro Bowl edge rusher Von Miller to the Rams this week. Last week: 20

18. Carolina. The Panthers are wasting a great defensive effort this season. Carolina ranks second in the NFL in defense and has held five of its opponents to 21 points or less. But the Panthers have only a 4-4 record to show for it. Offensive turnovers have been a culprit. Carolina has given up the football 12 times on interceptions and fumbles, seventh most in the league. Even the best defenses will struggle to protect short fields. Last week: 21

19. Minnesota. The Browns aren’t the only team that finds its season on the brink heading into November. The Vikings are 3-4 and play their next three games against the 5-2 Ravens, the 4-3 Chargers and the 7-1 Packers. The first two games are on the road and Minnesota will be the underdog in all of them. QB Kirk Cousins has only turned the ball over twice this season, the fewest of any season-long starter. But the defense has failed to come up with the key stop, losing twice on late fourth quarter scores (Arizona and Dallas) and another time in overtime (Cincinnati). Last week: 13

20. Indianapolis. The Carolina Panthers led the NFL with 15 fumble recoveries in 2020. The Indianapolis Colts already have nine through eight games this season. Pro Bowl LB Darius Leonard has two of the recoveries on defense and WR Ashton Dulin has two more on special teams. Combined, they have more fumble recoveries this season than 21 NFL teams. Last week: 19

21. Atlanta. First-year Falcons coach Arthur Smith is suffering from the same affliction that cost his predecessor Dan Quinn his job – an ability to win at home. In his final three seasons, Quinn’s Falcons posted a 9-15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Smith’s Falcons are now 1-3 at home in 2021, which has already torpedoed any hopes for playoff contention with a 3-4 record. Last week: 17

22. Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for 103 yards last weekend in the Bears’ loss to the 49ers – the first 100-yard rushing game by a Chicago quarterback in almost 50 years. Bobby Douglass was the last to rush for 100 yards in a game in 1973. Fields became the third quarterback in franchise history to rush for 100 yards in a game, joining Douglass, who did it three times, and Virgil Carter (1970). Last week: 22

23. San Francisco. Elijah Mitchell was an afterthought, the 194th player and 10th running back selected in the 2021 draft. He was even the second running back selected by the 49ers. But if you re-drafted the Class of 2021, Mitchell would be a first-rounder. There have been six 100-yard rushing games by rookies this season and Mitchell has three of them. He personally has as many 100-yard rushing games as the NFC East and AFC East and more than the NFC South. The only back with more 100-yard rushing games this season is reigning NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry. Last week: 26

24. Seattle. NFL teams don’t ask their backup quarterbacks to win games. They ask them not to lose games. And Geno Smith has done his part filling in for an injured Russell Wilson these last three weeks. He has not thrown an interception, which has allowed the Seahawks to compete against the Steelers, Saints and Jaguars. Seattle lost to both Pittsburgh and New Orleans on last-minute scores but thrashed the Jaguars. Smith has thrown four TD passes and rushed for another in his starting stint. Last week: 23

25. Philadelphia. The Eagles have 17 sacks this season but all but one have come on the road. Philly had six sacks last weekend at Detroit, four at Dallas and three apiece at Atlanta and Carolina. The Eagles have been held without a sack in two of their three home games. Philadelphia is home again this week against the Chargers. Last week: 24

26. NY Jets. Is there a sudden and surprising quarterback controversy in Jet Land? Rookie Zach Wilson failed to throw for a touchdown in four of his six NFL starts and lost five of those games. His best effort was a 297-yard, two-TD game against the Titans. With Wilson sidelined with a knee injury, Mike White made his first NFL start Sunday and passed for 402 yards and three touchdowns in upsetting the Bengals. Last week: 29

27. Washington. Dustin Hopkins is the third all-time leading scorer in franchise history but was struggling in this his seventh season, missing a pair of field goals and conversion kicks in Washington’s 2-4 start. So Washington cut him after the sixth game and signed Chris Blevitt to replace him. Blevitt has had three field goals blocked in his first two NFL games. Last week: 25

28. NY Giants. The Giants were excited about the development of QB Daniel Jones with a 2021 receiving corps that featured WRs Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Kadarius Toney and TE Evan Engram. But through eight weeks, Jones had not had that complete corps at his disposal for any single game. Golladay, Shepard and Slayton have all missed three games, Engram has missed two and Toney one. Last week: 27

29. Miami. The Dolphins pursued NFL championships in the 1970s with their “No-Name Defense” and again in the 1980s with their “Killer B’s” defense. Miami isn’t pursuing anything this season with a defense that’s an embarrassment to the franchise’s glorious history on that side of the ball. The 1-7 Dolphins have the NFL’s worst defense, allowing a staggering 407 yards each week. Even Hall of Fame quarterbacks Bob Griese and Dan Marino would struggle to win games with this defense. Last week: 30

30. Jacksonville. Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence has thrown 50 passes in a game twice this season, including a career-high 54 at Seattle last weekend. His Jaguars are 0-2 in those games. League-wide, quarterbacks who have thrown 50 passes in a game this season are 3-11. Last week: 28

31. Houston. Unfortunately for the Texans, baseball season ended this week and the city of Houston will shift its focus from the best team in the American League – the Astros – to the worst team in the AFC. What a mess. The Texans have lost seven games in a row and find themselves near the bottom in every major statistical category – 31st in offense, rushing and run defense, 30th in offense and 29th in defense. Again, what a mess. Last week: 31

32. Detroit. Surprisingly, the 0-8 Lions have scored more points this season than the 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a better quarterback, running back and set of receivers than Detroit. The problem? The Lions have allowed a league-high 244 points – 100 more points than the Steelers. The Lions can’t stop anyone. The Eagles rolled into Detroit last weekend with the NFL’s 21st best offense and slapped 44 points on the Lions. Where is Alex Karras when you really need him? Last week: 32