The Arizona Cardinals are back on top of this week's rankings thanks to backup QB Colt McCoy

Editor's note: Rick Gosselin is in his 49th season reporting on the NFL in 2021. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 38 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his ninth week ballot:

1. Arizona. You’re going on the road without your two best players, QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins. No Problem. Colt McCoy stepped in for Murray and the Cardinals focused more on the ground than the air at San Francisco in becoming the first NFL team to win eight games. It was only the 31st start for McCoy in his 11-year career and he has now won games for four different franchises – Cleveland, Washington, the Giants and now the Cardinals. Last week: 3

2. Tennessee. You’re going on the road without your best player, NFL rushing leader and MVP candidate Derrick Henry. No Problem. The 7-2 Titans plugged Adrian Peterson in his place and asked the defense to step up on the road against the surging Rams. Peterson rushed for a touchdown and the Tennessee D scored another on an interception in the upset of the Rams. Last week: 5

3. Tampa Bay. The Bucs return from their bye this week to face Washington. Tampa Bay is 14-18 all-time coming off byes. That’s pedestrian…but that’s not the bye record that matters for the 2021 Bucs. Give QB Tom Brady an extra week of rest and he’s golden. Brady personally is 15-4 in his career coming off byes. He has won each of the last four seasons coming off byes. Last week: 6

4. Baltimore. QB Lamar Jackson isn’t the only threat for the Ravens with the ball in his hands. Opponents should kick the ball to Devin Duvernay at their own risk. Duvernay leads the NFL in punt returns with an average of 16.7 yards and ranks sixth in kickoff returns at 25.0 yards. He has not returned a kick for a touchdown yet but he’s had a 47-yard punt return and a 42-yard kickoff return. He gives Baltimore a weekly edge in the battle for field position. Last week: 9

5. LA Rams. The Rams entered Week 9 as the least penalized team in the NFL with just 31 through the first eight weeks. But Los Angeles was penalized 12 times for 115 yards in a home loss to the Tennessee Titans last weekend – the highest-penalty game by the Rams since 2019. They were assessed 13 penalties for 106 yards against Tampa Bay in that one. Ironically, both the 2019 Tampa Bay game and 2021 Tennessee game were officiated by the Brad Rogers crew. Last week: 1

6. Green Bay. The Packers clearly aren’t ready for the Jordan Love era. Not yet anyway. With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the Packers were averaging 24 points per game in winning seven of their first eight games. But when Rodgers had to sit last week against Kansas City because of a positive Covid test, Love could steer Green Bay to a mere late touchdown in a road loss to the Chiefs and their 29th ranked defense. Rodgers passed for at least two touchdowns each week during Green Bay’s seven-game winning streak. Love threw for one in his NFL starting debut. Last week: 2

7. Dallas. The Cowboys continue to struggle in the pass rush without their $105 million edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. He played in the season opener against Tampa Bay but suffered a broken foot in practice the following week and hasn’t played since. The Cowboys have only 16 sacks this season – and 11 of those have come at home. Dallas is home again this week against Atlanta. Last week: 4

8. Buffalo. The Bills and their No. 1 ranked defense have held three teams without a touchdown this season but managed to win only two of the games. There have been three shutouts in the NFL this season and Buffalo has two of them, blanking Miami and Houston. The 5-3 Bills also held Jacksonville without a touchdown last weekend but fell to the Jaguars, 9-6. Last week: 7

9. Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger has thrown a touchdown pass in 24 consecutive starts, the longest current streak of any NFL quarterback. He has thrown a TD pass in all eight of his starts this season and all 16 of his starts (including playoffs) in 2020. The last defense to deny Roethlisberger was Seattle in the second week of the 2019 season – and he left that game in the second quarter with a season-ending elbow injury. Last week: 12

10. LA Chargers. The Chargers need to resurrect WR Mike Williams in the offense. Williams exploded out of the gate, catching 31 passes for 471 yards and six touchdowns through the first five weeks to provide the thrust for a 4-1 start by the Chargers. He led the league in receiving touchdowns, ranked seventh in catches and fifth in yards. But he has only caught six passes for 104 yards in the three games since then without scoring a touchdown. The Chargers lost two of them to fall to 5-3. Last week: 13

11. Las Vegas. The Raiders are one of only four teams that rank in the Top 10 in the NFL in both offense and defense this week – and the other three can all be found in the Top 8 of these rankings. Arizona, Tampa Bay and Buffalo also rank in the Top 10 on both sides of the ball. The Raiders rank sixth in offense and 10th in defense this week. Last week: 8

12. Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes enjoyed his first turnover-free game since opening day in Kansas City’s victory over Green Bay last weekend. Mahomes committed 12 turnovers in the seven games in between, throwing 10 interceptions and losing two fumbles, and the Chiefs lost four of those games. If Mahomes isn’t in the giving mood, the Chiefs generally are in a winning mood. Last week: 14

13. Denver. The NFC took a 21-16 lead over the AFC in the interconference series into Week 9. But the Broncos upset the Cowboys on the road to highlight a 7-1 turnaround weekend by AFC teams that gave the conference a 23-22 lead over the NFC. Denver is 3-0 against the NFC with victories over Dallas, Washington and the Giants and goes for a sweep of the East this weekend at home against the Eagles. Last week: 17

14. New England. Cornerback J.C. Jackson was one of four defenders to return an interception for a touchdown last weekend. There have been 20 interceptions returned for touchdowns this NFL season and the teams returning them have posted a 17-3 record. The Patriots have now returned interceptions for touchdowns each of the last two weeks. Last week: 15

15. Cleveland. The Browns are proving there is life after Odell Beckham. Life without Nick Chubb would be another story, however. Chubb rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the road upset of Cincinnati last weekend. He has rushed for 100 yards in three of his last four games to help the Browns scramble back in the playoff hunt at 5-4. Last week: 16

16. Cincinnati. Joe Mixon has scored a touchdown in six consecutive games for the Bengals. He rushed for two TDs against Cleveland last weekend and single touchdowns against Jacksonville, Green Bay, Philadelphia and the Jets in the last six weeks. In the one game he didn’t rush for a touchdown – Detroit -- he caught a 40-yard touchdown pass. Mixon now has nine TDs on the season. He scored only four touchdowns all of 2020. Last week: 11

17. New Orleans. Drew Brees set the NFL record with 123 career 300-yard passing games. He set another NFL record with 13 300-yard games in a single season for the Saints in 2011. Now Brees is gone and so are the big passing days. The 5-3 Saints are one of only two teams that has not had an individual 300-yard passing game this season. The Chicago Bears are the other. Last week: 10

18. Indianapolis. Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a touchdown in six consecutive games and has 100-yard games in four of them. He has scored nine TDs during this six-game stretch, eight on the ground and one through the air. He rushed for a 78-yard touchdown last weekend against the Jets and also has a 76-yard TD reception a few weeks earlier against Baltimore. Taylor now leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 1,114. Last week: 20

19. Atlanta. The Falcons have won four games this season. Three of the victories came on field goals by Younghoe Koo on the final play of the game. His foot has sent the Giants, Dolphins and, last week, the Saints down to defeat. If he missed against the Giants, the game would have gone overtime. If he missed against either the Dolphins or Saints, the Falcons would have lost. Last week: 21

20. Carolina. The Panthers are the most penalized team in the NFL with 65 for 476 yards. The Panthers were penalized 10 times last weekend in a home loss to the Patriots. Last week: 18

21. Minnesota. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson became the sixth quarterback to rush for 100 yards against the Minnesota Vikings in their history. No NFL team has allowed more 100-yard rushing games by quarterbacks. Jackson adds his name to an illustrious list that includes Bill Kilmer, Vinny Testaverde, Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick and Robert Griffin III. That's correct, Bill Kilmer and Vinny Testaverde... Last week: 19

22. Seattle. QB Russell Wilson was expected to miss 4-8 weeks with a broken finger suffered in a Week 5 loss to the Rams. In his absence, the Seahawks lost a pair of games by a field goal to the Steelers and Saints with Geno Smith at quarterback. Could Wilson have been a difference in either or both games game? Would a healthy Wilson now have the Seahawks at 5-3 instead of 3-5? It’s been four weeks since he last played and if he’s ready to go this week the Seahawks can certainly use him. Their next two games are against the 7-2 Packers and 8-1 Cardinals. Despite his month-long absence, Wilson remains the NFL’s top-rated passer with a 125.3 efficiency rating. Last week: 24

23. Chicago. The Bears take a four-game losing streak into their bye week. Chicago has the NFL’s worst passing attack but there are signs it’s coming to life under rookie QB Justin Fields. He passed for a career-best 291 yards Monday night in a narrow loss to the Steelers. Fields has thrown a TD pass in four of his last five games – this after failing to throw a single TD pass in his first four games. Last week: 22

24. San Francisco. The 49ers are 3-5 but are one of only three NFL teams still looking for its first home win. San Francisco has beaten the Lions, Eagles and Bears on the road but lost to the Packers, Seahawks, Colts and Cardinals at home. The Los Angeles Rams visit the 49ers this weekend. The Lions and Eagles are the other two teams still winless at home. Last week: 23

25. Philadelphia. Stop the run and you stop the Eagles. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing thanks in large part to a team-leading 494 yards and five touchdowns by quarterback Jalen Hurts. In the last five weeks Hurts has rushed for as many touchdowns (4) as he has thrown. He has passed for fewer than 200 yards in four of those five games for the 3-5 Eagles. Last week: 25

26. NY Giants. The Giants have a bye this week and it couldn’t have come at a better time. That will give Joe Judge and his coaching staff two weeks to prepare the NFL’s 22nd ranked defense for its next opponent – the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Where is Eli Manning when the Giants really need him to square off against Tom Brady? Last week: 28

27. Jacksonville. The Jaguars are one of four NFL teams still looking for its first road win this season, joining Detroit, Houston and the New York Jets. But Jacksonville owns the longest drought, having lost 12 consecutive road games dating to the 2019 season. The last road victory came in a building where they no longer play NFL football – the Oakland Coliseum. The Jaguars visit Indianapolis this week. Last week: 30

28. Miami. The Dolphins can’t run the ball and that’s causing problems in other areas. Myles Gaskin leads Miami with 313 yards but that ranks only 33rd in the league. That inability to run the ball means a faster clock and shorter possessions for Miami. The 2-7 Dolphins are averaging less than 29 minutes of time of possession each game. That’s overworking the defense, which ranks 30th in the league this week with an average yield of 392 yards per game. The team Miami is chasing in the AFC East, Buffalo, is allowing 130 fewer yards per game. Last week: 29

29. NY Jets. The Jets have played three different quarterbacks this season and the only one who hasn’t had a 300-yard passing game yet is QB1 Zach Wilson. Wilson started the first six games of the season before heading to the sideline with a sprained knee. His best game was a 297-yard effort against Tennessee. Mike White replaced him in Week 7 against Cincinnati and passed for 405 yards. But White left the game in Week 8 against Indianapolis with a forearm injury and Josh Johnson stepped in to throw for 317 yards against the Colts. Last week: 26

30. Washington. Washington ranks last in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 287 yards per game and an NFC-high 20 touchdowns. Now the bad news – Washington plays Tom Brady and the NFL’s top passing attack this weekend when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the nation’s capital. Brady is averaging 327 yards per game passing with an NFL-high 25 TD tosses. Last week: 27

31. Houston. QB Tyrod Taylor is back but the winning isn’t. Taylor entered the season as the starting quarterback of the Texans and passed for 291 yards and two touchdowns to beat Jacksonville in the opener. But Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of the second game against Cleveland that sidelined him for the next six weeks. In his absence, the Texans dropped seven consecutive games with rookie QB Davis Mills. Taylor returned last weekend against Miami but threw three interceptions and the losing continued. Last week: 31

32. Detroit. If Jacksonville can beat Buffalo and the Giants can beat Las Vegas, maybe there is hope for the Lions to win a game this season. Detroit is 0-8 on the season and has now lost 12 games in a row. The Lions return from their bye this week to play the Steelers. Detroit is 17-15 coming off byes. The Lions are nine-point underdogs at Pittsburgh. But the Jaguars were a two-touchdown underdog last weekend in their upset of the Bills. Last week: 32