Aaron Rodgers Understands There Is No Vaccination Against Poor Quarterbacking

It was a tough week but a great Sunday for Aaron Rodgers.

The beleaguered Green Bay Packers’ quarterback tested positive for Covid-19, was “outted” as being unvaccinated after having publicly claimed since August that he’d been “immunized”, was called a liar on national television by Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw and was said to have been “directly and deliberately lying’’ by NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He lost a local sponsor in Wisconsin and was ghosted by State Farm, the insurance company for whom he has been a spokesman for a decade, when they pulled all but 1.5% of his normal ad appearances on Sunday’s NFL broadcasts.

Then came the Packers first game without him under center this season and his replacement played so poorly that Rodgers was assured he’ll be welcomed back to the locker room with open arms and no mask even if he has typhoid fever.

For all his nonsensical musings about being a victim of the “woke mob” and the “cancel culture,” Rodgers brought all his problems on himself. He didn’t want to be vaccinated, or at least didn’t want to be told by his bosses he had to be vaccinated, but he didn’t have the courage or personal integrity to do what Lamar Jackson, Kirk Cousins, Cole Beasley and other prominent NFL anti-vaxers did either, which is to say simply that he wasn’t going to do it but would follow all the required protocols and testing. Not some of the protocols. Not just the ones he felt were necessary. All of the protocols. Which he did not do.

Instead, Rodgers led everyone to believe he had been “immunized” and thus declined to wear a mask when meeting with the media each week or in many instances at team gatherings despite knowing anyone who was not vaccinated had to do so.

Rodgers would have gotten away with this charade except his “holistic” concoction of a cattle deworming drug mixed with a frog’s leg, a rabbit’s foot, a newt’s knee and a lion’s liver, sprinkled with Wisconsin goat cheese and mixed in a bubbling cauldron of bratwurst failed to prevent him from becoming infected despite the clear science behind it. The fact he came up with his witches’ brew after consulting with comedian Joe Rogen rather than a virologist, an epidemiologist, an etymologist, a toxicologist or even a cosmetologist speaks for itself. So does the fact he ended up with Covid-19 and thus screwed his team.

When that happened it didn’t take long for his ruse to unravel. Fortunately for him that took longer than it took his Sunday replacement, young and untested Jordan Love, to unravel in the face of the blitzing Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers looked like a ridiculous blowhard, a believer in the kind of science that insists the world is flat and, to borrow Bradshaw’s characterization, a “liar” who put himself above his team. Yet Love bailed him out because he played like a kid who’d never seen a blitz, or a defense, for that matter.

The Chiefs continued to play miserably, as they have much of this season, but still managed to eke out a 13-7 victory because the Love-led Packer offense was 2-of-12 on third down, failed in its only red zone trip and spent most of the evening looking like it was stuck in mud.

Chiefs’ defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo blitzed Love 51 per cent of the time Sunday night as Rodgers watched from his sofa, something he would have been afraid to do had Rodgers been in Kansas City. His plan created chaos inside Love’s head. It very likely put a smile on Rodgers' face, too.

Love was bewitched, bothered and bewildered all game long, finishing 6-for-17 throwing (calling it passing would be to overstate his efforts more than Rodgers overstated his vaccination status) against those blitzes for 30 passing yards. Twenty of those yards against the blitz came on one throw, meaning he was 5-for-16 for 10 yards the rest of the time when five or more Chiefs came after him. Talk about a deer in headlights!

This sad state of affairs led Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur to throw himself on his sword Monday afternoon, saying he didn’t have a good enough plan. Actually, what he didn’t have was a good enough quarterback. Aaron Rodgers may not be a scientist or a truth teller for that matter, but he knows there’s no vaccination for that.