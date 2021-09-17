September 17, 2021
Remembering Former Pass-Rushing Great Roger Brown, Gone at 84

In observance of his passing, we offer his Thanksgiving, 2015, interview with the Talk of Fame Network.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Photo courtesy of USA Today

Former defensive lineman Roger Brown, who starred for the Fearsome Foursomes of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, died early Friday at the age of 84.

No cause was disclosed.

Named to six Pro Bowls in 10 NFL seasons, Brown was chosen to the Lions and Rams’ Halls of Fames, as well as the College Football Hall of Fame. But he never made it to Canton. In fact, he was never a Pro Football Hall of-Fame-finalist or semifinalist.

He certainly was worthy. As part of the Lions’ Fearsome Foursome of Sam Williams, Alex Karras and Darris McCord, Brown’s greatest moment happened on Thanksgiving Day, 1962, when he sacked Green Bay quarterback Bart Starr seven times, including once for a safety, in the Lions’ victory. He later was traded to the Rams where joined a Fearsome Foursome that included Merlin Olsen, Deacon Jones and Lamar Lundy.

Following his retirement Brown opened Roger Brown’s Restaurant and Sports Bar in downtown Portsmouth, Va., and it was there the Talk of Fame Network caught up with him in 2015 for a Thanksgiving broadcast. He was as good then as he was with the Rams and Lions, and we offer that interview today in remembrance of another NFL great gone too soon.

To hear it just click on the following attachment:

Roger Brown Interview by Talk of Fame Network (soundcloud.com)

rogerbrown
nfl

