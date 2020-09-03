The Dallas Cowboys believe they stole Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 NFL draft.

Lamb was the sixth overall player on their draft board but slid to the 17th overall selection, where the Cowboys gleefully claimed him. Lamb was a consensus All-America after catching 62 passes for the Sooners and finishing sixth in the NCAA in receiving yards (1,327) and fifth in touchdowns (14).

The Cowboys issued Lamb their iconic jersey number 88, worn previously by Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and Hall of Fame finalist Drew Pearson, and began talking about the potential of a trio of wide receivers with 1,000-yard seasons in 2020. Holdovers Amari Cooper and Michael Galleup are both coming off 1,000-yard seasons for Dallas in 2019.

But the New York Jets envisioned a 1,000-yard rookie season from Keyshawn Johnson when they selected him with the first overall pick of the 1996 draft. He wound up with 63 catches as a rookie for 844 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Detroit Lions envisioned a 1,000-yard impact from Calvin Johnson when they selected him second overall in 2007. He was as perfect a wide-receiver prospect as the NFL has ever seen at 6-5, 240 pounds with 4.35 speed. He caught 48 passes for 756 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie year.

DeAndre Hopkins may be the best wide receiver in the game today with three consecutive Pro Bowl selections and 31 touchdowns over the last three seasons. But he wasn’t ticketed for that greatness after a 52-catch, 802-yard, two-touchdown rookie season.

Marvin Harrison has a bust in Canton. No one foresaw that in his rookie year in 1996 when he caught 64 passes for 836 yards and eight touchdowns.

There have been 98 wide receivers selected in the first round of NFL drafts in the salary-cap era (since 1994). Only nine of them went on to catch 1,000 yards of passes as rookies. There have been 10 wide receivers selected in the first round over the last four drafts. Despite lofty expectations, none managed a 1,000-yard season as rookies. The last was Cooper, who caught 72 passes for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns for the Raiders in 2015.

Only 22 wide receivers in NFL history managed 1,000-yard seasons as rookies – and just 10 of them were first-round draft picks. Keyshawn and Calvin Johnson, Marvin Harrison and DeAndre Hopkins all became great receivers in the NFL. But it didn’t happen overnight.

It did happen overnight for Randy Moss, who remains the gold standard of the modern era. He caught 69 passes for 1,313 yards and 17 touchdowns as a rookie with the Vikings on his way to the Hall of Fame. It happened overnight for Odell Beckham Jr., who caught 91 passes for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns as a rookie with the Giants. It also happened overnight for Mike Evans, who caught 68 passes for 1,051 yards and 12 TDs in his rookie season with the Buccaneers.

But the overwhelming number of rookie receivers have found their debut seasons learning experiences. The defensive backs are more physical and the coverage tighter in the NFL than it was for them in college. The respect defensive backs showed them on Saturdays doesn't carry over to Sundays. Separation in one’s route becomes a greater challenge in the NFL.

There were six wide receivers selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Henry Ruggs with his 4.27 speed went 12th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders and his Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy, the 2018 Biletnikoff winner as the best wide receiver in college football, went 15th to the Denver Broncos.

After Lamb went to the Cowboys, the Eagles claimed TCU’s Jalen Reagor and his 4.47 speed with the 21st pick and the Vikings followed up with LSU’s Justin Jefferson at 22. Jefferson caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns for the national champions last season. The San Francisco 49ers then claimed Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk and his 18.3-yard average per catch with the 25th pick.

All were drafted with the expectation of success. All arrive in the NFL with the expectation of success. Unfortunately, that success doesn’t usually come overnight. If it comes at all.