Browns say they wanted "an adult" at quarterback. Colts are the team that got one.

As the Cleveland Browns reminded us once again, pro football is no place to search for moral or ethical business decisions. At least not if someone needs a quarterback which, frankly, the Browns have since 1999.

The Browns’ decision to mortgage both their long-term future and what was left of their already shaky reputation to acquire Deshaun Watson, the troubled former Houston Texans’ quarterback who has been accused of sexual misconduct and sexual assault by no fewer than 22 women, is a gamble that may pay off or it might blow up in their face. The latter seems a better bet than the former for a number of reasons.

First, while Watson was certainly a talented quarterback in his four years as Houston’s starter before he sat out the entire 2021 season for reasons understood only by him he barely put up a .500 record (28-25, 1-2 in playoffs). As Bill Parcells always said, “Coaches and quarterbacks are judged by their jewelry.”

In other words, the quarterback’s only real job is to win games. Watson had two good seasons and two lousy ones then demanded to be set free despite having signed a new mega-contract a year earlier that was the foundation of the Texans’ long-term plans.

Is this the kind of guy you want to hand $230 million fully guaranteed? Is he the type of person you want to give up three first round draft picks plus a third and a fourth, thus neutering your drafts for more than half the time he’s with you, to acquire? Not if you’re looking for dependability or, frankly, something as simple as a guy who can keep his word.

While we can debate the he said she said nature of the accusations against Watson, there’s little debate that his word isn’t worth a damn. Shouldn’t that be a factor if you’re going to hand a guy $230 million with no escape clause?

Speaking of which, the second red flag in that regard came the day before Watson agreed to go to Cleveland. That’s the day he informed the Browns he was off his radar screen and was moving on to Atlanta, Carolina or New Orleans.

What changed his mind?

Did Watson suddenly take a deep dive into the Browns’ roster and decide this team gave him the best chance to win?

No he did not. What he did was take the expanded pile of money Cleveland added to the pot, which was the most money ever guaranteed in pro football history, but the most troubling aspect of this wedding of team and quarterback was that Cleveland added a duplicitous contract stipulation that Watson would receive only $1 million in salary for 2022, meaning if he is suspended under the league’s player conduct policy for six games or more he would lose less than $60,000 per game rather than the millions it would have cost him if he was on the books for the $46 million a year the contract averages.

Only Watson and those 22 women know what happened between them during the “massage sessions” he had contracted them to perform but anyone who knows anything about pro athletes and massage therapy understands almost without exception players have one specialist who works on their body to keep them at optimum playing capacity. They don’t fly in women from all over the country.

The Browns and their apologists will use as cover the fact that a grand jury in Houston declined to indict Watson on sexual assault charges after what they claimed was a year-long fact gathering effort. That has not made those 22 civil suits go away and how Watson handles those will go a long way in determining if he will be suspended and if so for how long. But the Browns decided they’d provide the guy an out if he is suspended and he couldn’t grab it fast enough. Do we see a shady trend here?

Another red flag is that it appears Watson became a guy who felt he should not only be running the offense in Houston but also the front office and when whoever it was he wanted as GM and head coach didn’t get the jobs he quit on the team that had paid him millions and just signed him to a long-term contract. You think he’s going to be easier to handle in Cleveland with $230 million fully guaranteed and an owner he knows was willing to besmirch his already tawdry reputation by giving him a way to beat the NFL’s enforcement of its own personal conduct policy?

Lastly, ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reported last week that the Browns decided to replace their mercurial quarterback Baker Mayfield with “an adult.” Then they chose a guy who refused to play for his team a year ago, demanded out less than a year after he signed a long-term deal in Houston, told the Browns they were out of the running for his services and then a day later signed with them.

This is the Browns’ idea of “an adult?”

No wonder these losers have been to the playoffs only twice since 1999 and only once in the past 18 years.

Contrast Cleveland’s desperate folly with the Indianapolis Colts move to acquire former NFL MVP Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. The Colts, like the Browns, fancy themselves a playoff contender. Like the Browns they also needed a quarterback.

But rather than dip their toe into the stench of the Watson negotiations, they simply traded third round draft pick for admittedly a quarterback 11 years older than Watson but also one far more accomplished. Ryan is a former league MVP and a quarterback who led Atlanta to a Super Bowl. Entering his 15th seasons, Matt Ryan can still throw the football. Whether he can do that well enough for a Colts’ team armed with a stout defense, a pounding running game and solid offensive line remains to be seen but it would be unwise to bet against him.

Why?

Maybe because he’s an adult.