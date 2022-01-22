The Saturday GPS: Can Rodgers, Packers Solve 49ers' Playoff Hex?

SATURDAY GOLD JACKET GAMES

SAN FRANCISCO (11-7) @ GREEN BAY (13-4), 8:15 p.m. (EST)

The line: Packers by 5-1/2

The weather: AM snow showers, high of 22

The story: Remember when the Packers frazzled San Francisco in the 1990s? Not anymore. Now the script has been flipped, with the 49ers 3-0 vs. Aaron Rodgers in postseason play, including the 2019 conference championship game. So this is a big game for the Pack; a bigger one for Aaron Rodgers. The guy is this year’s presumptive MVP, but all bets are off when it comes to the playoffs. He’s 1-4 in conference championship games and 11-9 overall, with 45 TD passes and 13 interceptions. But against San Francisco? Five TD passes and three interceptions in three consecutive defeats. He’ll need more than the Rodgers Rate to prevail here, and he’s halfway there with 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo playing despite an injured thumb and sprained right shoulder and defensive playmakers Nick Bosa and Fred Warner coming off injuries.

Something to consider: The Packers are a league-best 8-0 at home this season and won all but one of their last 15 (including the playoffs) at Lambeau Field. Their only loss? A year ago to Tom Brady and the Bucs in the conference championship game.

CINCINNATI (11-7) @ TENNESSEE (12-5), 4:30 p.m. (EST)

The line: Titans by 3-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 38

The story: Let’s cut to the chase: Derrick Henry. He’s been activated, and he will play. Now … how effective will he be? He hasn’t played since October, so he’s had nearly three months to heal a fractured foot. When we last saw him, he was an MVP candidate who had five 100-yard games in his last seven starts. In other words, he was Derrick Henry. But now? No idea. He practiced in pads this week for the first time since bowing out and said he felt “great.” If he's close to what he was three months ago, the Titans can control the ball, the clock and the scoreboard. More Derrick Henry means less Joe Burrow, and that’s always a good thing.

Something to consider: Mike Vrabel is 8-0 when he has eight or more days between games.

OUR BEST BETS

(All picks are made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – San Francisco (+-5-1/2). All Jimmy G does is win. Never underestimate the 49ers (SEASON RECORD: 11-9).

RICK GOSSELIN -- Cincinnati (+3-1/2). The playoffs are a quarterback’s game, and the Bengals have the better one (SEASON RECORD 12-7-1).

CLARK JUDGE – Tennessee (--3-1/2). I believe in Joe Burrow. I believe in Mike Vrabel more (SEASON RECORD: 13-7).

THEY SAID IT

“This is the standard for the bare minimum going forward every year.” – Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.

“He’s one of the more elite players in this league.” – Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur on the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel.

“How we cover and how we rush this week is what’s most important.” – Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel.

“I’ve played in the cold my whole life, so it won’t be crazy with that.” – San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

STAT OF THE DAY

Tennessee is 4-0 this season against the eight remaining teams in the playoffs. The Titans beat Buffalo, Kansas City, the Rams and San Francisco.

STAT OF THE DAY II

San Francisco’s Robbie Gould hasn’t missed a field goal in his playoff career, going 18-for-18 on attempts.

STAT OF THE DAY III

Derrick Henry is the only player in the league with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in each of the past four seasons.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. DERRICK HENRY, RB, Tennessee. In three of his six playoff games, he surpassed 150 yards rushing. He’s also one of only three players to have multiple playoff games with at least 200 scrimmage yards. Hall-of-Famers Marcus Allen and Thurman Thomas are the others.

2. TREY HENDRICKSON, DE, Cincinnati. With a sack, he becomes the third player in NFL history to have one in 14 games during a single season, including the playoffs. Hall-of-Fame candidates Robert Mathis and DeMarcus Ware are the others.

3. MATT LaFLEUR, head coach, Green Bay. He can join Jim Harbaugh as the first head coach to reach the conference championship game in each of his first three seasons.

4. DAVANTE ADAMS, WR, Green Bay. He has at least eight catches in each of his past four playoff games, and in five games (including the playoffs) vs. San Francisco he averages 9.6 catches, 123.6 yards and one TD per start.

5. JIMMY GAROPPOLO, QB, San Francisco. His next loss is his last game with the 49ers. All he’s done is go 34-15, including 3-1 in the playoffs, with the 49ers. But that’s not enough for a team that mortgaged the future for Trey Lance, and good luck with that.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. Green Bay is 10-3 in Saturday playoff games, including 7-1 at home.

2. The 49ers average 195.3 yards rushing per game in their last four playoff starts.

3. Since 2000, the Titans’ Denico Autry is third in blocked field goals (3), extra points (5) and punts (1). He has nine.

4. Since becoming the Titans’ starter in 2019, quarterback Ryan Tannehill is 30-13. In his last three starts he threw for seven TDs, no interceptions and had a 125.3 rating.

5. Green Bay is the first team in NFL history to win 13 regular-season games in three consecutive years.

6. Cincinnati is trying to become the fourth team in the past 13 years to advance to the conference championship game after finishing last in its division the season before.

7. Tennessee had no 1,000-yard rusher or 1,000-yard receiver, yet is the AFC’s top seed. Three of the past four conference winners without a 1,000-yard receiver or rusher went on to win Super Bowls.

8. The Titans were 6-1 in games decided by 3 or fewer points. Nobody won more.

9. Going back to 1995, San Francisco and Green Bay met in the playoffs eight times, with the winner advancing to four Super Bowls.

10. The winner of the San Francisco-Dallas playoff series has gone on to win the Super Bowl four times. The series is split 4-4 since 1995.