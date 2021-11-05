Author: It's Not Age That Will Cause Tom Brady to Retire; It's This

(EDITOR'S NOTE: To listen to the Seth Wickersham interview, click on the following attachment: Ep 80: Seth Wickersham Joins To Talk Brady, Patriots, and More | Spreaker)

Tom Brady has said he wants to play pro football until he’s 45. Or 50. Maybe even 55. Who knows? Certainly not Brady.

“I really think I can play as long as I want,” he said last month.

Maybe. But ESPN’s Seth Wickersham doesn't.

The author of the best-selling book, “It’s Better to Better to Be Feared,” Wickersham believes Brady’s decision to leave won't be dictated by age, ability or an accumulation of more records. No, he believes another more powerful element will tell him when it’s time to retire.

“It’s not going to be because he feels satisfied,” he said on the latest “Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpresscoverage.com). “It’s going to be because the toll on his family is so much that he feels like the selfishness – and that’s the word for it; you have to be selfish to be that competitive and that motivated -- that it eventually becomes too much. And that’s the reason why he walks away.”

Wickersham should know. In 20 years of covering Brady and the England Patriots, he built a vast web of relationships within the NFL – including singular access to Brady – that make this tome an exemplary example of sports journalism. Meticulously researched, richly detailed and marvelously told, it explores what made Brady and New England coach Bill Belichick the league’s most powerful and feared individuals of this century … and ultimately what kept them from living happily ever after.

“They’re almost by-products of a larger compulsion that clearly doesn’t go out,” Wickersham said.

And it’s that compulsion that Wickersham dissects in an effort to understand why it worked so well … until it didn’t, with Brady leaving New England a year ago to win another Super Bowl with Tampa Bay while the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Or the last time they didn’t finish a season with Brady as their quarterback.

But we know that. What we don’t know is what happens next and, frankly, neither does Wickersham. At 44, Tom Brady should be playing another round of golf instead of the New Orleans Saints. Yet here we are, at the season’s mid-point, and Brady leads the league in touchdown passes, completions and yards passing, showing no signs of slowing down or walking away.

“Last year the Bucs win the Super Bowl,” Wickersham said, “Brady’s family comes out on the field and one of the very first things (his wife) Gisele Bundchen asks him is, ‘What more do you have to prove?’ And Tom Brady’s response is to dodge the question and pretend that he didn’t hear it. Because he knows that winning the Super Bowl wasn’t the thing. It’s not that he doesn’t live for that moment. But he was already thinking ahead to: What are these invisible ways to everybody else – but that are obvious to me -- that I can improve on.

“We talk about: Does he play past 45? I honestly wonder that … It’s really interesting because Brady and Belichick could’ve exited like John Elway or Ray Lewis many times. Instead, these guys keep blowing past off-ramps and moving the goal posts, to mix metaphors. It’s like every time they say, ‘This is what I need to accomplish,’ you realize that there’s more out there. And that’s what I really kind of get at in the book: Where that compulsion comes from and what it’s like to live that way.”

It’s a good question, and one Wickersham attacks from all angles in his book. But the more immediate question in front of football fans is this: To channel Bundchen, when is enough enough?

Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins are almost twice as many as runner-ups Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw (each with 4). His 34 playoff wins are more than twice as many as Montana’s 16, and he leads all quarterbacks in regular-season victories. He’s a five-time Super Bowl MVP, with more TD passes and more yards passing than anyone in NFL history, and a first-ballot cinch for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s married to one of the world’s most famous models. He has a family he cherishes. And he’s regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time.

So let’s try this again: When is enough enough? It isn’t, Wickersham said.

“His ambition is so outsized,” he said, “that he married the best in the world at what she did. And yet his ambition has eclipsed hers. In fact, she retired. She’s put a lot of the things that she wants to do in this world on hold to help support his career.

“It’s really interesting when you look at where this comes from, why it’s so insatiable and what it’s like to live in that environment all the time. Again, I just go back to that game where she says, ‘What more do you have to prove?’ And it turns out: Everything. That’s the answer.”