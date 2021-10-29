Seymour: Brady's Post-Pats' Success Doesn't Diminish Belichick Legacy

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To access the Richard Seymour interview, click on the following attachment: Ep 79: Patriots HOFer Richard Seymour Joins | Spreaker)

When Tom Brady left New England, success didn't leave leave Tom Brady. He won 21 of his next 27 starts (including the playoffs) and his seventh Super Bowl ring. But New England? The Patriots haven’t been as fortunate, going 10-13 and missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2008.

Or the last time Tom Brady didn’t finish a season with them.

Brady fans maintain that’s proof positive that it was he ... not coach Bill Belichick ... who was more responsible for the Patriots’ unprecedented run of 17 playoff appearances in 19 years, including nine Super Bowls.

But Richard Seymour knows better. And he should know.

New England’s first-round draft pick in 2001, the same year Brady took over as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, he was there for three of their six Super Bowl victories with TB12.

“I think everybody that’s been around that organization … they understand where the leadership and everything flows from,” the former defensive lineman said on the latest “Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpressradio.com). “I think Tom would tell you himself (that) we all learned so much about the game of football, and (that) coach Belichick has forgotten more information than we’d ever know. His attention to detail and doing all the little things right … he was always able to share so much with his team and whatever he spoke of, it came to pass.”

A seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro and all-decade choice, Seymour last weekend was inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame and is a popular choice to reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022. In fact, when Belichick addressed an audience last weekend at a ceremony at Gillette Stadium he spoke fondly of Seymour, calling him a “generational” talent, and promoted him for Canton.

"I hope next August we should be celebrating the gold-jacket Hall-of-Fame induction of Richard Seymour," he said.

Barring an upset, he should get his wish. In three years of eligibility, Seymour has been a finalist three times – reaching the Top 10 the past two years. That puts him in the on-deck circle for 2022 and makes him – as well as Top-10 finishers, like LeRoy Butler, Tony Boselli and Zach Thomas – a favorite to break through next year.

If and when that happens, expect Belichick to be there. After all, it was more his defense than Brady that launched the Patriots to their first three Lombardi Trophies. Plus, like Hall-of-Famer Ty Law, who was inducted in 2019, Seymour so vital to that success that when Belichick was asked what made him special he answered with one word.

“Everything.”

That could sum up the Patriots’ success, too. They had an extraordinary quarterback. They had an extraordinary defense. And they had an extraordinary head coach. Greatness abounded, and asking if it was more Brady or Belichick who was responsible is like asking if it was more Lennon or McCartney.

Suffice it to say, it was both.

“Both of them are elite, brilliant minds that truly care," he said. "The success that Tom had … I’m not surprised at all. Obviously, I didn’t pick him to win the Super Bowl his first year out, right? But I think he’ll be the first to tell you (that) a lot of the stuff we’ve all learned all comes from coach Belichick. He really has the fundamentals and the discipline down to what we need to be looking for as a team. So, I’m grateful for both.”