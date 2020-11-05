Should Jimmy G stay or go?

Whether a player can be great if he can’t stay on the field is a debate worth having but no one can debate one thing about Jimmy Garoppolo. For the San Francisco 49ers, he is an essential worker.

Garoppolo’s pattern of failing to stay healthy has emerged once again after his second high ankle sprain of the season seems to have sidelined him for at least six games and perhaps for the remainder of the season if it requires surgery to repair. This means since having become a starter late in 2017, he has managed to stay on the field for a full 16-game season only once. Can you be great if you can’t go to work?

Probably not but for all the questions that seem to be swirling around in the minds of his critics, no one can argue that he is not essential to the 49ers’ success. How do we know this? Read the numbers.

A quarterback’s main responsibility is to win. In 32 NFL starts, Garappolo is 24-8. In 30 starts as a 49er he is 22-8 and in the only season in which he managed to stay in one piece for 16 games he went 13-3, led his team to the Super Bowl and had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before Patrick Mahomes went off like a stick of dynamite and blew away San Francisco’s defense.

Those numbers alone don’t tell the full 49ers’ dilemma with the oft-injured Garoppolo however. The year before he arrived in San Francisco the Niners went 2-14. After being traded to them midway through the 217 season, they were 1-10. He started the final five games and the team went 5-0.

A year later he blew out his ACL in the season’s third game. At the time San Francisco was 1-2. They went 3-11 the rest of the way with Garoppolo in street clothes. Upon his return to health in 2019 San Francisco went to the Super Bowl. This year he’s been hurt twice and now is likely gone for good. The 49ers were 3-3 this year with him and 1-1 in the two games he missed so far.

Some will argue many of those victories came despite Garoppolo’s sometimes erratic performances but for his career he has completed 67.5% of his throws (67.1% this season) for 8,042 yards, 51 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. Those numbers would be considered good but not great but when you add a 24-8 record as a starter (including two games with New England before, of course, he got hurt and Jacoby Brissette had to replace him and went 1-1) you have to wonder.

That is now what the 49ers must do. Some have suggested Kyle Shanahan should consider trading Garoppolo and trying to reunite with either Matt Ryan, who he coached in Atlanta, or Kirk Cousins, who he had in Washington. Ryan might make some sense. Cousins? He’s 46-47-2 as a starter and 2-5 this year. You want to consistently win games, Kirk Cousins is not your man.

Shanahan seemed to quietly lament the fact it appears Garoppolo is made of tissue paper this week when he said, “People get better when they play more and that’s what I feel for Jimmy. One, Jimmy gives us the best chance to win. He’s proven that..I want Jimmy playing as much as possible because I know when he does, hell only get better from the experiences of it.’’

So what was Shanahan saying? Is he lighting candles and praying for Divine Intervention with Garoppolo’s fragile body or was he hinting it’s time to move on? It’s difficult to say but Garoppolo has two years left at $27.5 million per season on average, meaning the 49ers control his future. Assuming he has one.

The way that contract is written, they would take only a $2.8 million cap hit if they unloaded him and searched for a more consistently healthy alternative. Should they do so? I vote no. Nyet. Nein! No way, Jose.

Why? Because while health is an issue with Garoppolo losing is one without him. Sure someone like Ryan, a proven commodity on a bad team in Atlanta, might step in and win for Shanahan but since blowing a 25-point lead to the Patriots in the 2016 Super Bowl Ryan has gone 26-30 in Atlanta and has not led them to a winning season since 2017. Maybe new surroundings will change that but that’s no different than betting Garoppolo will stay health next year and probably harder to project.

So what should the 49ers do about Jimmy G? If Garoppolo decides he needs season-ending ankle surgery on a part of his body that has suffered serious sprains twice this year, they don’t have to do anything immediately. They can sit and see how their team does without him, although history indicates not well is most likely.

What then?

Many will clamor to be rid of him, insisting he is not an elite quarterback and he can’t stay on the field for a full season. There is evidence to support that argument because past history is often an indicator of things to come, especially if a player consistently comes up lame. But there is another indicator from past history too and that is that with Garoppolo under center the 49ers win and when he’s not they don’t. So what should Kyle Shanahan do this offseason?

How about put better offensive linemen around Garoppolo? Protect him the way the Secret Service protects the President, which is to say at all cost. You don’t change a horse that keeps leading you to victory. You put bigger and better horses in front of him because pro football is a bottom line business and the bottom line with Jimmy Garoppolo is if you can keep him upright you’ve got a damn good chance of winning a lot of football games.