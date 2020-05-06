Shula a winner who could laugh at himself.

For all his accomplishments Don Shula will be remembered by two numbers – 17 and 0.

That’s the final record of his 1972 Miami Dolphins, the only NFL team to go undefeated in the modern era. It is a record that has stood up for 48 years and one of the reasons it has is, well, Don Shula.

Every football fan remembers the jut-jawed Shula, who passed away this week at the ripe old age of 90. He is known best as the guy who went undefeated. What people forget is he’s also the guy who prevented two other teams from doing it. Now that’s coaching.

In 1962 Shula was the young defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. On Thanksgiving Day, the haughty Green Bay Packers, undefeated at 12-0 and first in the league in both scoring and defense, came to Tiger Stadium primed to win. They left having been demolished by a defensive whirlwind designed by Shula.

That day the Lions had 10 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions, a fumble return for a touchdown and a safety. They led 23-0 at halftime and coasted to a 26-14 victory. The Packers did not lose another game but it was too late to save their zero.

On a Monday night 23 years later, Shula was leading the Dolphins against the most ferocious defense ever built. The Chicago Bears were 12-0 when they arrived in the Orange Bowl on the balmy night of December 2, 1985. All week long the talk had centered on whether Mike Ditka’s Bears would be the team to finally end the ’72 Dolphins monopoly on the number zero. They did not.

Where Shula had beaten Vince Lombardi’s Packers with a ferocious defense, he bested Ditka’s Bears with an explosive offense that put up 38 points on Chicago’s feared “46’ defense at a time when it was only allowing 12.4 points per game.

That was the mastery of Shula. He built and won with defense. He built and won with offense. He won with Hall of Fame quarterbacks and he twice won with a career journeyman named Earl Morrall. He was, in every way possible, a winner.

In the end Shula would coach for 33 years and win more games than anyone in NFL history, 328 regular season games and 347 total, counting the playoffs. He would lead six teams to the Super Bowl but is remembered as much for the stunning loss his Colts suffered to the New York Jets in Super Bowl III when they were 17 ½ point favorites as he is for his back-to-back wins in Super Bowls VII and VIII with the Dolphins to end a three-year run to the Super Bowl.

Two years after resigning as Dolphins head coach in 1995, Shula was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His jaw was as ramrod straight when he accepted that honor as it was when he was hollering on the practice field or getting into arguments with Johnny Unitas when he was the youngest coach in the league and Dan Marino when he was the oldest.

But there was much more to Shula than that. He was a guy who could laugh at himself, an art few of today’s coaches seem to have mastered. Once he told me about going to Maine on vacation after his undefeated season. He was, he admitted, feeling pretty good about himself, especially when as he and his wife walked into a small, rural movie theatre the patrons broke into applause.

Shula leaned over to his wife, Dorothy, he told me, and said, “See that. They even know me up here.’’

A few seconds later someone walked over, stuck out his hand and said, “Thanks for showing up fella. If we didn’t have two more people they weren’t going to run the movie.’’

That was the other side of Shula. He could be a fierce competitor, a demanding boss and a sometimes prickly interview subject but he was a loyal friend and a guy who could laugh at himself. For all the acclaim he received and all the millions he earned in football and later in the restaurant business he was, most of all, a guy who loved football and most everyone associated with it.

There was a time when that included Bill Belichick, the man who has a chance to break his record for most victories if he stays around long enough. Belichick’s 273 regular-season wins leave him 55 behind Shula’s 328 but overall he trails Shula’s 347 total victories by only 43 with 304. Those two and George Halas are the only coaches in NFL history to amass 300 wins or more, which says much about their survival instincts as well as their coaching ability.

Shula had been a friend of Belichick’s father, Steve, dating back to their early football days in the Midwest and he was long an admirer of Belichick’s. But after Belichick was accused of cheating in Spygate and peripherally tarred by the Deflategate scandal that followed it, Shula publicly called him Beli-cheat numerous times, an insult that had to sting a man who had become not only a great coach but also a lover of the game’s history.

Many concluded Shula’s enmity was the result of Belichick closing in on his records, including his own run at being undefeated in 2007. That season ended with a loss in the Super Bowl to the underdog New York Giants and Shula was known to have raised a glass along with some of his former players when their place in history remained intact. Who could blame them, frankly?

But the real reason Shula turned on Belichick was not the thought of someone breaking his records. It was his almost religious adherence to his sense of fair play. Shula could accept defeat. He could admire some opposing coach working the officials over from the sidelines, as he so often did. What he could not stomach was someone he felt had played fast and loose with the game’s law enforcement.

The clearest example of this came after then Patriots’ coach Ron Meyer directed a guy driving a snow plow in a blizzard in Foxboro in 1982 to swerve away from clearing the yard lines and dust off a spot for New England kicker John Smith to have good footing on a field goal try. Smith didn’t slip because the ice was gone. He made the kick and Miami was defeated, 3-0. Shula went berserk, meeting with then Commissioner Pete Rozelle several days later to try and get the outcome overturned under Rule 17, something called the unfair act clause of the league’s by-laws.

Rozelle agreed the act itself was unfair but refused to change the outcome. Shula never again uttered Meyer’s name, always saying “that coach.’’ Or worse. Ron Meyer was dead to him.

Only a few years ago, while a guest on the Talk of Fame Network Radio Show, I asked Shula if he’d ever gone into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame in Foxboro and seen the John Deere Model 314 snow plow dangling from the ceiling. He went ballistic. Cheating, in his mind, was the one thing you could not forgive. Or forget apparently.

Perhaps one measure of his greatness is that despite having only two losing seasons in 33 years as an NFL head coach the one criticism of him from some corners was that he didn’t win enough. At least not in the Super Bowl. Perhaps he should have won one or two more but when you finish 172 games over .500, take 19 teams to the playoffs and did it in every way imaginable it seems like nitpicking. He did get there six times, after all and he did it in totally different ways.

Shula’s undefeated 1972 team threw the ball only 259 times all season and averaged only 88 passing yards a game in its three playoff wins that year. In the Super Bowl VII win that capped that perfect season his team threw only 11 times. Twelve years later he would return to the Super Bowl with a team led by a second-year quarterback named Dan Marino who passed for 5,084 yards and a then record 48 touchdowns.

Shula was that rarest of coaches, he could change with the times. He was not wedded to any one system, although his first love was stingy defense. If he had been able to bring a bit more of that to Miami in the Marino years who knows how many championships he might have won but, in the end, what does it matter?

One can debate all day who might be the greatest coach in NFL history and never reach a consensus but two things are sure. First, Don Shula is on the short list whenever that debate begins. Second, and maybe most memorable, he’s the only one on that list who would have ever told a reporter what happened to him one night when went to the movies in Maine.