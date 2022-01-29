The Sunday GPS: Shoot-out at the K.C. Corral; 49ers, Rams in Best of the West

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET GAMES

CINCINNATI (12-7) @ KANSAS CITY (14-5), 3 p.m. (EST)

The line: Chiefs by 7

The weather: Sunny, high of 46

The story: Wait. Wasn’t it just a month ago the Bengals rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to end Kansas City’s eight-game winning streak? Correct. And wasn’t that the game where Ja’Marr Chase caught 266 yards worth of passes and scored three times? Check. And Joe Burrow threw for 446 yards? Bingo. So why are the Chiefs a heavy favorite now? Three reasons: 1) experience. This is the fourth straight year the Chiefs reached the conference championship game; 2) location. This game’s in Kansas City, and the noise is deafening; the first was in Cincinnati. And 3) smarts. The Chiefs won’t let Chase go off again, just as they made sure that Stefon Diggs didn’t beat them a week ago. I know, the Bengals have Joe Burrow and won five of their last six – losing only a so-what season finale where they rested starters. But the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, and he’s 8-0 in the playoffs vs. everyone not named Tom Brady. He’s 0-2 vs. TB12. Check, please.

Something to consider: Mahomes is 7-1 in eight playoff starts at Arrowhead Stadium, with 23 touchdown passes, one interception and a 120.5 rating.

SAN FRANCISCO (12-7) @ L.A. RAMS (14-5), 6:40 p.m. (EST)

The line: Rams by 3-1/2

The weather: Sunny, high of 71

The story: The Rams were built for this moment. When they traded for Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller, this is what they had in mind. And when they acquired Odell Beckham Jr., this is what they had in mind. They yearned to return to the Super Bowl, hired the players to get them there and now have one obstacle left in their path. Unfortunately, it’s a formidable one. The 49ers are the Rams’ nemesis, winning the past six vs. L.A. (including a 17-point comeback in Week 18) and seven of 10 vs. Sean McVay. Unlike the AFC title game, this shouldn’t be a track meet. Both teams can play defense. Especially San Francisco. In five of their past six starts, they allowed more than 20 points only once … but that was to the Rams in a 27-24 victory. They’re hot, winning nine of the past 11 games, so they have momentum. They also have a quarterback who doesn’t lose, so I don’t worry about Jimmy Garoppolo (4-1 in the playoffs). What I do worry about is Stafford. He’s had two clean playoff games, and I don’t see that continuing. Not here. Not now. Not against this opponent. He has as many interceptions (4) vs. San Francisco this season as TDs.

Something to consider: Garoppolo is 3-0 on the road vs. the Rams.

OUR BEST BETS

(All picks are made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES --- San Francisco (+3-1/2). Because of Jimmy G. All he does is win (SEASON RECORD: 11-11).

RICK GOSSELIN – Kansas City (--7). Patrick Mahomes in a high-scoring affair (SEASON RECORD: 13-8-1).

CLARK JUDGE – San Francisco (+3-1/2). 49ers are the Rams’ kryptonite (SEASON RECORD: 13-9).

STAT OF THE WEEK

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Burrow is the sixth quarterback in the past 30 seasons to enter a conference championship game with 50-plus sacks (he has 62, including the playoffs). None of the previous five reached the Super Bowl.

STAT OF THE WEEK II

Jimmy Garoppolo’s .702 career winning percentage (33-14) as a starter is the fourth best among active quarterbacks (minimum 10 starts). Only Patrick Mahomes (.794), Tom Brady (.769) and Lamar Jackson (.755) are higher.

STAT OF THE WEEK III

Cincinnati rookie Evan McPherson is the first kicker in NFL history with four or more field goals in multiple playoff games in the same season.

THEY SAID IT

“There’s not another receiver in the league that plays like me and do the things that I do.” – San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

“I play to get to these moments and to make plays and take advantage of my opportunities.” – Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow on his first conference championship game.

“We don’t need to re-invent the wheel here. It’s about doing our jobs.” – L.A. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

“They beat us. It wasn’t a fluke.” – Kansas City coach Andy Reid on the Bengals’ defeat a month ago.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. ANDY REID, Coach, Kansas City Chiefs. With a victory, he ties Hall-of-Fame coach Tom Landry for the second-most playoff wins in NFL history (20). Only Bill Belichick (31) has more.

2. TYREEK HILL, WR, Kansas City. With 150 yards receiving, he would join Larry Fitzgerald as the only receivers to produce 150 or more yards receiving in each of three career playoff games.

3. JOE BURROW, QB, Cincinnati. He can become the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 70 percent of his passes in each of his first three playoff games.

4. VON MILLER, LB, L.A. Rams. He has a sack in six consecutive games, tying the longest streak of his career, and at least one in four straight playoff games.

5. NICK BOSA, DE, San Francisco. His 6-1/2 career playoff sacks are the second most in 49ers’ history.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. The home team in the NFC championship game is 6-4 the past 10 years. The home team in the AFC title game is 8-2.

2. This is the fifth year since 1970 that multiple teams (in this case, Cincinnati and San Francisco) advanced to conference championship game in years immediately following last-place finishes in their divisions. If either Cincinnati or the 49ers win, it marks the fifth time since 2000 that a last-place team in its division one year made it to the Super Bowl the next.

3. The Chiefs are the first team in league history to host four consecutive conference championship games.

4. Joe Burrow (8.87), Jimmy Garoppolo (8.64) and Matt Stafford (8.13) are the highest ranked quarterbacks this season in passing yards per attempt.

5. The 49ers’ defense this season forced 22 fumbles, most in the NFL.

6. Joey Bosa’s 32 quarterback hits were the third-most in the NFL this season, behind only T. J. Watt (39) and Myles Garrett (33).

7. The Rams are the first team ever to host a championship game in the stadium where that season’s Super Bowl will be played.

8. This is the first time since 2010 that each conference’s No. 1 seed failed to advance to the championship game.

9. San Francisco’s Robbie Gould hasn’t missed a field-goal try in the playoffs. Ever. He’s 20 for 20.

10. The Bengals (2-0) and New York Giants (5-0) are the only teams in the Super Bowl era without a loss in conference championship history.