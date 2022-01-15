The Sunday GPS: How 'Bout Them Cowboys? 49ers About to Find Out ... Again

SUNDAY' S GOLD JACKET GAME

SAN FRANCISCO (10-7) @ DALLAS (12-5), 4:40 p.m. (EST)

The line: Cowboys by 3

The weather: Sunny, high of 54 (retractable roof)

The story: Seven times these two met in the playoffs, six times the winner advanced to the Super Bowl and five times that winner won the Super Bowl. A meaningful game? You bet. Dallas leads the playoff series 5-2, losing in the 1981 conference championship game (“The Catch”) and 1994 NFC title contest. Otherwise, it’s been all Cowboys. Now the question: If, as the saying goes, offense sells tickets and defense wins championships, what does that mean for Dallas? A potential nightmare, that’s what. The Cowboys led the league in scoring and total offense, but the 49ers ranked second in total defense and fourth in sacks. All I know about the 49ers (7-2 the past nine games) is the only time they reached the playoffs with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback they went to the Super Bowl. If he can avoid mistakes – and the Cowboys led the league in takeaways with 34 – the 49ers can pull the upset.

Something to consider: The 49ers’ Deebo Samuel is the only player in NFL history to have 1,400 or more yards receiving and 300 or more yards rushing in the same season. He also was one of two players (Austin Ekeler is the other) to score more than six TDs receiving and six rushing in the same year.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

PHILADELPHIA (9-8) @TAMPA BAY (13-4), 1:05 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bucs by 8-1/2

The weather: AM thunderstorms/wind, high of 68

The story: What do we know about the Eagles? Bingo: They’re built on the league’s best rushing attack. They averaged 159.7 yards per game this season, scored a league-high 25 rushing TDs and were the first team since the 1985 Chicago Bears to run for at least 175 yards in seven consecutive games. One problem: They draw the Bucs, and what do we know about Tampa Bay? That it has Tom Brady and the NFC’s No. 1 run defense, allowing 92 yards per. Uh-oh. If this comes down to Jalen Hurts vs. TB12, I think you know who moves forward.

Something to consider: Eleven of Mike Evans’ 14 TD receptions have been at home.

PITTSBURGH (9-7-1) @ KANSAS CITY (12-5), 8:15 p.m. (EST)

The line: Chiefs by 12-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 38

The story: The Steelers are such a playoff longshot that when the Chiefs drew them as their opponent one headline read: “Chiefs get next-best thing to a first-round bye.” Ouch. Then Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger weighed in, saying, “we probably aren’t supposed to be here” and “we don’t have a chance,” and that got people talking. Relax. These are the Steelers, and Big Ben was channeling Steeler haters. Yes, they’re a playoff longshot, but they do have a chance. Not much of one, but anytime the Steelers are involved in must-win games they respond. Ask Baltimore. “Once we win,” Steelers' wide receiver Diontae Johnson warned of Sunday’s game, “don’t try to hop back on the bandwagon.” Deal.

Something to consider: The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. It was an 18-16 defeat … of the Chiefs … at Arrowhead Stadium.

ARIZONA (11-6) @ L.A. RAMS (12-5), Monday, 8:15 p.m. (EST)

The line: Rams by 3-1/2

The weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 66 (translucent roof)

The story: The Rams are 8-1 on the road, including a 17-point demolition of the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Matt Stafford is 0-3 in the playoffs and has eight turnovers his last three starts and 13 interceptions in his last nine. Put them together, and what do you have? A chance for Arizona, that's what. Nothing more. Yes, the Rams are vulnerable, but Arizona enters this game having lost four of its last five starts. So there's momentum here (slo-mo) for the Cards, and while it's going in the wrong direction for Stafford it hasn't crippled the Rams. They're 5-1 over their last six starts. Once they won with their quarterback. Now, they win in spite of him. Bottom line: They still win. And they should here.

Something to consider: In their first meeting this year, a 37-20 Cards' win, Arizona held Cooper Kupp to just five catches on 13 targets for 64 yards. Both figures were season lows.

OUR BEST BETS

(All picks are made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – Kansas City (--12-1/2). It's a trap bet. The truth is: The Chiefs are going to smoke Pittsburgh (SEASON RECORD: 10-9).

RICK GOSSELIN – Kansas City (--12-1/2). No storybook ending for Ben Roethlisberger in his last NFL game. (SEASON RECORD: 11-7-1).

CLARK JUDGE – San Francisco (+3). Kyle Shanahan > Mike McCarthy. (SEASON RECORD: 12-7).

THEY SAID IT

“This guy, he’s a trained killer.” – Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Tom Brady.

“We don’t have a chance. So let’s just go out and have fun.” – Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“Oh, unquestionably. There’s no in-between.” – Dallas owner Jerry Jones on if there’s a championship-or-bust mentality with his team.

“He’s the best teammate, competitor and leader I’ve ever seen in my life.” – former Tampa Bay running back LeSean McCoy on Tom Brady.

“There’s no fear. There’s no nerves about playing at a high level.” – Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray.

STAT OF THE WEEK

The winner of Monday’s Rams-Cards game should be favored next weekend. Why? Monday night winners this season were 13-2-1 the following Sunday.

STAT OF THE WEEK II

In two playoff games, the Steelers’ T.J. Watt has no sacks, two quarterback hits and three solo tackles.

STAT OF THE WEEK III

According to Pro Football Focus, Tom Brady this season had the most completions of 15 or more yards with 75. Derek Carr was second with 71.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. JIMMY GAROPPOLO, QB, San Francisco. Since Week 9 he has a 103.2 rating, the NFL’s third-highest mark during that time.

2. TRAVIS KELCE, TE, Kansas City. He has six playoff games with 100 yards receiving in each, second only to Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice (8).

3. BEN ROETHLISBERGER, QB, Pittsburgh. He’s thrown for at least 450 yards and four touchdowns in each of his last two playoff appearances.

4. JAMES CONNER, RB, Arizona. He scored an NFL-high 11 TDs (9 rushing, 2 receiving) vs. division opponents this year. Dating to realignment in 2002, he's one of only four players to have 11 or more touchdowns in one year vs. a division.

5. DAK PRESCOTT, QB. Dallas. He has a passer rating of 100 or better in seven of eight home starts this season.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. Since the inception of the Wild Card in 1978, seven wild-card entries – including last year’s Tampa Bay Bucs – won Super Bowls.

2. Five of the six games this weekend are rematches from the 2021 season, the most in NFL playoff history.

3. Road clubs won 10 of the past 14 wild-card games over the last three years. Since the 2017 playoffs, road teams are 12-6.

4. Dallas is the third team since 1960 to lead the league in total offense, scoring offense and takeaways.

5. If Tampa Bay reaches 30 points, the Bucs become the third franchise ever to score 30 or more in five consecutive playoff games.

6. Patrick Mahomes is 6-0 in the playoffs vs. quarterbacks not named Tom Brady. He's 0-2 vs. TB12.

7. In road games this season, Arizona led the league in wins (8), points (267), TDs (31), rushing TDs (12), passer rating (111.2), turnover margin (+18), forced fumbles (14), fumble recoveries (11) and fewest turnovers (3).

8. 49ers' tight end George Kittle has fewer than 30 yards receiving in three consecutive games. He had 90 or more in each of three straight before.

9. Quarterbacks aged 25 or younger are 2-11 vs. Tom Brady in career playoff history (only Mark Sanchez and Joe Flacco beat him).

10. The Steelers are the first team in NFL history to lead the league in sacks for five consecutive seasons.