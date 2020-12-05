GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEKEND

CLEVELAND (8-3) @ TENNESSEE (8-3), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Titans by 5-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 47

The story: Someone forgot to tell these two it’s a passing league. The Browns lead the NFL in rushing (161.4 yards per game) and have two backs (Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt) on schedule for 1,000 yards each. The Titans have the league’s leading rusher, MVP candidate Derrick Henry, and its second-best running offense (158.2). So what? So it’s working. Cleveland is off to its best start since 1994 when it last won a playoff game, and the Titans are first in the AFC South with their best record through 11 games since 2008 (10-1). So where are they different? Here: The Titans beat good teams; the Browns don’t. Cleveland is 1-3 vs. opponents with winning records. Tennessee is 3-2.

Something to consider: In his last 16 games, including the playoffs, Henry has 392 carries for 2,000 yards and 17 TDs. His average of 125.0 yards per start in the time are 27.4 yards better than the next closest back (Dalvin Cook).

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

INDIANAPOLIS (7-4) @ HOUSTON (4-7), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Colts by 3-1/2

The weather: Mostly sunny, high of 59 (retractable roof)

The story: The pressure is on one team, and it’s not the Texans. Indianapolis is a game behind Tennessee in the AFC South and hoping against hope that it wins here and the Titans lose vs. Cleveland. Maybe. But the Colts’ defense must show up. It didn’t a week ago, though it had an excuse: Defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Jenico Autry were missing due to COVID protocol. Both will be back this week, just in time to limit the damage inflicted by Deshaun Watson. Which is precisely what must happen here. Watson has been en fuego the last five games, throwing 15 TD passes without a single interception … and that’s great. This isn’t: Houston is 0-4 this season vs. opponents with winning records, including losses to Cleveland and Green Bay the past five contests.

Something to consider: Watson hasn’t thrown an interception in his last 210 attempts, the longest current streak in the NFL. His last interception occurred in Week 5 vs. Jacksonville.

NEW ORLEANS (10-2) @ ATLANTA (4-7), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Saints by 3

The weather: Dome

The story: Logic says this should be a Big Easy for the Saints, but there’s nothing logical about the NFL in 2020. So it makes sense that Atlanta is no longer a pushover, not since Raheem Morris took over for Dan Quinn. The Falcons are 4-2 with Morris where they were 0-5 with Quinn. I mention that because Morris should be considered for the job – full-time -- after the season, and, frankly, this is his best chance to ace the audition. Beat New Orleans and you gain owner Arthur Blank’s attention -- and without Drew Brees that shouldn’t be a challenge, right? Wrong. Without Drew Brees, the Saints are 7-0 the past two seasons. I know, one of those wins happened two weeks ago vs. these Falcons, and it was relatively easy. But then the Falcons obliterated Las Vegas, and, suddenly, they look like more than a speed bump for the Saints and their eight-game winning streak. I don’t know who they are, either, but what I do know is that they’re competitive, their defensive play is vastly improved and their interim coach is making a case to stick around. Sound the trap alarm.

Something to consider: The Saints are 17-3 in their last 20 road games, including 4-1 this season.

L.A. RAMS (7-4) @ ARIZONA (6-5), 4:05 p.m. (EST)

The line: Rams by 3

The weather: Mostly sunny, high of 65 (retractable roof)

The story: The Rams have a quarterback issue. The Cards have a quarterback concern. There is a difference. With L.A., it’s Jared Goff and turnovers. He’s committed five the past two games, including four interceptions, and it has the attention of coach Sean McVay. With the Cards, it’s Kyler Murray and a shoulder injury. He was hurt two weeks ago vs. Seattle and says he’s OK. The past two weeks say otherwise, with the Air Raid offense grounded and the Cards losing twice. But it’s more than quarterbacks that unite these two teams. Both are auditioning for “Survivor.” The Rams are a game back of Seattle in the NFC West and can’t afford another defeat, while the Cards – who lost three of their last four -- are in danger of falling out of the playoff picture. So who has the advantage? The Rams. They’re 6-0 vs. Arizona with Goff and McVay and scored 30 or more points each time. Plus, they’ve gone to Arizona each of the past two Decembers and walked away with big wins – including a 34-7 laugher a year ago where Goff threw for over 400 yards.

Something to consider: Murray has rushed for a touchdown in eight of Arizona’s 11 games. And the three where he didn’t? The Cards lost all of them.

OUR BEST BETS

(Picks are made vs. the spread only)

CLARK JUDGE – Las Vegas (--8-1/2). It’s not that I believe in the Raiders. It’s that I don’t believe in the Jets (Season record: 4-8).

RON BORGES – Indianapolis (--3-1/2). Houston has lost to every decent team it’s faced. Why stop now? I’ll take the Colts giving 3-1/2 (Season record: 9-3).

RICK GOSSELIN – Minnesota (--10). In Dalvin Cook the Vikings have the best running back in the NFC. The Jaguars have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL (Season record 6-6).

THE WEEKEND OMG

Quick now, name the team with the most 40-or-more point games this season. Nope, it’s not Kansas City. Not Seattle or Green Bay, either. Give up? Try Tennessee with three. The Titans produced 45 last week vs. Indianapolis and 42 in back-to-back games vs. Buffalo (Oct. 13) and Houston (Oct. 20).

THE WEEKEND OMG II

Since Week 7, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins leads the NFL with a passer rating of 124.3, ahead of runner-up Patrick Mahomes at 123.1. Cousins is second in yards per attempt at 8.9 and third in touchdowns with 12 during that time.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

Rams DT Aaron Donald. In his past four games vs. Arizona, he has eight sacks, including at least 1-1/2 in each of his last four stops at State Farm Stadium.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert. One more 300-yard passing performance and he sets a single-season NFL rookie record. He has six this year, tied with Andrew Luck who threw for six in 2012.

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers. With two touchdown passes vs. Philadelphia, he becomes the first player in league history to throw 35 in five seasons. Rodgers has a league-leading 33 this year.

Tennessee RB Derrick Henry. Since entering the league in 2016 no back has run for more TDs in December. In 17 games this month Henry has 1,511 yards, a 5.4 per-carry average and 18 TDs.

Chicago QB Mitch Trubisky. No, this is not a misprint. He aims for his fifth consecutive game vs. Detroit with three TDs and over 300 yards passing.

THEY SAID IT

“Nobody thought we would play three games in 12 days. Think about that. That’s us. We play (Wednesday vs. Baltimore). We play Monday (vs. Washington). And we play Sunday (at Buffalo). Oh, my God. They’re trying to see us fail, bro’. Welcome to the National Football League.” – Pittsburgh TE Eric Ebron on the Steelers’ upcoming schedule.

“It’s on me to get him to play better than what he’s played. I haven’t done a good enough job.” – N.Y. Jets coach Adam Gase on the development of QB Sam Darnold.

“I’m a big boy. I can handle it.” – L.A. Rams QB Jared Goff on criticism from coach Sean McVay.

FIVE NUMBERS THAT MATTER

4 – Consecutive games without a Baker Mayfield interception.

7 – Kyler Murray rushing TDs in five home games this season.

10 – Adam Thielen touchdown catches in the Red Zone, most in the NFL.

47 – Kansas City receptions of 20 or more yards, first in the NFL. Houston is second with 46.

256 – Derrick Henry carries this season without a fumble.

TEN THINGS YOU MIGHT WANT TO REMEMBER

1. Over the past three seasons, Kansas City has the best record (12-3) in December. Baltimore (12-4) is second.

2. The Chiefs are 19-1 over its last 20 starts, including the playoffs.

3. Road teams are winning more than ever, with this season’s .489 winning percentage (85-90-1) the highest since 1972 (.492, 87-90-5).

4. In 14 of the past 16 seasons, at least one team with a losing record after 11 games made the playoffs. The past two years it has been Philadelphia, 5-6 both seasons at this time.

5. There have been 35 games this season where teams overcame 10-point deficits to win, the most through the first 12 weeks in NFL history.

6. Tyreek Hill leads the league with 13 TD catches, scoring in 10 of 11 games.

7. Seattle safety Jamal Adams has 6-1/2 sacks for the second consecutive season, the first defensive back to produce six or more sacks in back-to-back seasons since 1982 when sacks were recognized as an official statistic.

8. Arizona has had 24 players start on defense this season. Only Jacksonville (25) has had more.

9. Tennessee has three players with eight or more TDs, the most in the league. They are Derrick Henry (12), A.J. Brown (8) and Jonnu Smith (8). Half of the league’s 32 teams don’t have a single player with eight scores.

10. Derek Carr has fumbled 11 times this season, losing a league-high eight.