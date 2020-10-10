GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEKEND

INDIANAPOLIS (3-1) @ CLEVELAND (3-1), 4:25 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Colts by 1-1/2

The weather: Cloudy, high of 70

The story: This isn’t about the Colts. It’s all about Cleveland. The Browns are off to their best start since 2001, yet their three wins are vs. teams that are a combined 3-8-1, with none winning more than once. The Browns have talent. We know that. But they don’t have star running back Nick Chubb. We know that, too. We also know they obliterated Dallas without him for much of last weekend’s victory, rushing for 307 yards -- the most in the NFL since 2009. I mention that because the Colts are the NFL’s leading defense in virtually every category except one: run defense. Nevertheless, they’re fourth there, with opponents averaging just 77 yards per game. Consider this a measuring stick for the Browns.

Something to consider: Cleveland leads the league with eight rushing touchdowns.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

PHILADELPHIA (1-2-1) @ PITTSBURGH (3-0), 1 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Steelers by 7

The weather: PM rain, high of 73

The story: The last time the Steelers were 4-0 was 1979, and they won the Super Bowl then. If they win here, that should make them early playoff favorites … except … except they really haven’t beaten anyone of consequence, either. The combined record of their opponents is 1-11. Philadelphia leads the NFC East, but can the Eagles really be considered a tough opponent? They just won their first game, their quarterback is running for his life behind a cobbled offense line and there are injuries everywhere. Nevertheless, they’re coming off a win, and they’re the defending division champ. So there’s that. Plus, the Steelers just had their season interrupted by an unscheduled bye, thanks to an outbreak of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This game may be closer than oddsmakers think.

Something to consider: Pittsburgh is 9-3 at home following byes. Mike Tomlin is 9-4 anywhere following byes, including 4-1 at Heinz Field.

CINCINNATI (1-2-1) @ BALTIMORE (3-1), 1 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Ravens by 13

The weather: Rain, high of 74

The story: OK, I get it. This shouldn’t be close. But I don’t care. I want to see Joe Burrow vs. the Ravens' defense. The guy’s looked so good that he makes the Bengals must-see TV. Nope, they’re not going to climb the division standings, and their lease in the AFC North cellar isn’t about to expire. But they’re competitive, not losing the past two weeks, and at least that makes them something they haven’t been for years -- intriguing. Baltimore should rebound from its loss to Kansas City, but keep your eyes on quarterback Lamar Jackson. He missed two days of practice this week, and while he’s expected to play let’s see how often he carries the ball.

Something to consider: Jackson has ratings of 100 or better in six of his last seven regular-season starts and completed 15 of 17 for 223 yards, three TDs and a perfect 158.3 rating in his last game vs. Cincinnati. He also rushed for 65 yards and a TD in that game.

LAS VEGAS (2-2) @ KANSAS CITY (4-0)

The line: Chiefs by 12

The weather: Sunny, high of 84

The story: Granted, this series is about as close as Secretariat’s Belmont finish. But I look around the league, and I really can’t find attractive Sunday games … not with the byes and postponements. The Raiders believe they can challenge Kansas City in the AFC West, but this just in, fellas: Nobody challenges them. The question here is: How close can the Raiders come? Coach Jon Gruden has described quarterback Derek Carr as “a great quarterback,” but there’s only one great quarterback in this game … and he doesn’t wear silver and black.

Something to consider: The Chiefs are one of five teams to allow fewer than 20 points per game. In fact, they rank second at 17.5. Only Indianapolis (14.0) is better.

OUR BEST BETS

(Picks are made vs. the spread only)

CLARK JUDGE – Houston (--6). Romeo, Romeo, where aren’t thou? Down here in last place, pushing the Texans past the BOB hangover. (Season record: 2-2).

RON BORGES – L.A. Rams (--7). Washington changed quarterbacks in hope of getting an offensive boost from Kyle Allen, with the thought that he’ll make fewer mistakes. One problem: In his last seven starts under Ron Rivera at Carolina, he turned the ball over 15 times, including three fumbles. Now, he faces Aaron Donald and the rest of a menacing Rams’ defense that is fifth in sacks with 12. Ignore the home dog and cross-country flight and give the points. Rams by 10, with the aid of two Allen turnovers. (Season record 3-1).

RICK GOSSELIN – Baltimore (--13). The Kansas City home loss was a wake-up call. Going forward, no more gifts at home. (Season record: 1-3)

FIVE NUMBERS THAT MATTER

5.8 – Carson Wentz’s yards per pass attempt, the same figure as his yards per rush.

7 – Career sacks for Arizona’s Chandler Jones in five games at Met Life Stadium. He also has 10 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and five tackles for losses there, including four sacks vs. the Giants in his last game at the Met.

8.28 – Average yards per rush by Arizona’s Kyler Murray, highest in the NFL.

21 – Number of games where teams came back in the fourth quarter to tie or win.

1,690 – Dak Prescott passing yards, the most by any quarterback through the first four games.

THE SUNDAY OMG II

Philadelphia is in first in the NFC East despite running only three plays while ahead in the fourth quarter.

THEY SAID IT

“If we’re being honest, to make it a rivalry we have to win some games.” – Raiders’ QB Derek Carr on playing Kansas City.

“In my opinion, our stars have not played like stars.” – Arizona GM Steve Keim.

“Right now, we have a fresh start.” – Houston DE J.J. Watt.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

Dallas QB Dak Prescott. With one more 400-yard passing game, he becomes the fourth quarterback in league history to have four in one season.

Cleveland DE Myles Garrett. He’s had a sack and forced fumble in each of his last three games. Garrett is tied for the league lead in sacks (5) and forced fumbles (3).

Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins. In two games vs. the Jets, he has 15 catches for 288 yards and four TDs.

Atlanta QB Matt Ryan. He aims for his fifth game in a row vs. Carolina with a rating of 100-plus.

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes. He has 12 TDs (11 passing, 1 rushing) in four career starts vs. the Raiders.

TEN THINGS YOU MIGHT WANT TO KNOW

1. NFL games average 51.3 points per, the highest ever through four weeks.

2. There has been at least one game per week where a team overcame a 16-point deficit to win.

3. The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to have four consecutive 4-0 starts to seasons (2017-20).

4. The Jets are one of three teams to keep Larry Fitzgerald out of the end zone during the regular season. Ever.

5. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert has a 72.0 percent completion rate, highest ever for a rookie quarterback (minimum 100 attempts).

6. The last time the Steelers were 4-0 was 1979 when they won Super Bowl XIV.

7. Seattle has never been 5-0.

8. Memo to Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Wentz: Duck. The Steelers lead the league in sacks with 17; Philadelphia is second with 15. The two teams meet Sunday in Pittsburgh.

9. Of the 13 quarterbacks with passer ratings of 100 or better, six are 25 years old or younger.

10. Pittsburgh has had a 100-yard rusher in each of its first three games. The Steelers have never had a 100-yard rusher in each of the first four games of any season.