The Sunday GPS: Road gets steeper as Steelers face Bills, Allen in AFC showdown

GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEKEND

PITTSBURGH (11-1) @ BUFFALO (9-3), 8:20 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bills by 2

The weather: Showers/wind, high of 46

The story: Wasn’t it this time last week that Pittsburgh was the league’s only unbeaten team? Correct. Now the Steelers are underdogs in their third game in 12 days – and that schedule has something to do with it. Of course, so do the Buffalo Bills, now playing some of their best football. Quarterback Josh Allen is on fire, the defense is coming together and the Bills won five of their last six – with Arizona’s Hail Murray the only blemish. A win here would do more than move Buffalo closer to its first division title since 1995; it would stamp the Bills as Super Bowl contenders after previous losses to division leaders Tennessee and Kansas City. The good news: Since Week 9, the Bills have the league’s highest-scoring offense, averaging 33.8 points per game. The bad: During that time, they also have the NFL’s second-worst defense, allowing an average of 127.5 yards in the fourth quarter.

Something to consider: Pittsburgh’s defense ranks in the Top 10 both vs. the run and pass and leads the NFL in sacks and takeaways.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

MINNESOTA (6-6) @ TAMPA BAY (7-5), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bucs by 6-1/2

The weather: Mostly sunny, high of 73

The story: After starting 1-5, Minnesota somehow, some way, is back in the playoff picture. At 6-6, the Vikings are only a game behind Tampa Bay for a wildcard playoff spot … which means at 7-5 the Bucs are closer to the playoff cut than Tom Brady has been at any time since 2002, his second year of starting in New England. So this is a big game for both sides … though bigger for the Vikings considering that another loss could sabotage their playoff hopes. Two things going for them: Dalvin Cook and coach Mike Zimmer. Cook is the NFC’s top rusher, and he can help the Vikes control the clock, move the chains and keep Brady off the field. Then there’s Zimmer, who, as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator in 2013, held Brady to under 200 yards passing en route to a 13-6 Bengals’ victory. Both should be concerns for a Bucs’ team that suddenly can’t play defense … and the envelope, please: Tampa Bay has allowed 12 TD passes the past four games and hemorrhaged an average of 390.8 yards per contest between Weeks 9-12.

Something to consider: The Vikings have been outscored 92-50 in the second quarter this season.

KANSAS CITY (11-1) @ MIAMI (8-4), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Chiefs by 7

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 80

The story: Kansas City is 20-1 over its last 21 starts (including the playoffs), and more times than not you get the feeling that the Chiefs are toying with opponents; that they can drop as many points on them as they’d like. But that won’t happen here … not vs. this Miami defense. Where the Chiefs are the NFL’s second-leading scorer (30.8 points a game), the Dolphins rank second in fewest points allowed (17.7). But that’s not all. Kansas City is tied with Tennessee for the fewest turnovers (8), while Miami has the second-most takeaways (21). And that’s where this game may be decided. Nobody has figured out how to solve Patrick Mahomes, with the Raiders the only opponent to intercept him (twice), but Miami has a chance. The Dolphins have the league’s leading interceptor in Xavien Howard and surrenders the league’s fewest TD passes. And remember: The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa may not be Mahomes, but he hasn’t thrown an interception this season.

Something to consider: The Chiefs haven’t scored a red-zone touchdown in seven tries the last two weeks.

INDIANAPOLIS (8-4) @ LAS VEGAS (7-5), 4:05 p.m. (EST)

The line: Colts by 3

The weather: Sunny, high of 64 (enclosed roof)

The story: The Raiders could get running back Josh Jacobs back for this game and just in time for a stretch run. But let’s be honest, people: It’s up to quarterback Derek Carr to carry the Raiders across the finish line and so far, so good … though he and his teammates got an unexpected bailout last weekend from former Jets’ defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Carr this season has 22 TD passes, five interceptions and a 68.1 percent completion rate, and the challenge here will be to match the Colts’ Philip Rivers. Criticized early this season, Rivers has 14 TDs, four interceptions and a 5-2 record the past seven games. More importantly, he reconnected with star receiver T.Y. Hilton the past two weeks. Hilton hadn’t had a TD pass until then. Now he has two and his first 100-yard performance of the year.

Something to consider: The Raiders are 2-3 at home, dropping three of their last four there.

OUR BEST BETS

(All picks are made vs. the spread only)

CLARK JUDGE – Titans (--7-1/2). Hey, what do I know? I’m on a five-week elevator to the basement. So consider yourself warned (Season record: 4-9).

RON BORGES – Titans (--7-1/2). The Titans won’t need a wake-up call this week …not vs. this opponent (Season record: 10-3).

RICK GOSSELIN – Seattle (--14). The Seahawks are coming off an upset loss to the Giants. They’ll vent their frustrations on the other New Jersey team this weekend (Season record: 6-7).

THE SUNDAY OMG

The Browns are an NFL-best 6-0 in games decided by six or fewer points. Kansas City and New Orleans are also unbeaten in games decided by six or fewer, but both are 5-0. Eighty of 191 games, or 41.9 percent, have been decided by no more than six points.

THE SUNDAY OMG II

Kirk Cousins has 21 career games with 300 passing yards and three touchdowns, trailing only Dan Marino (26) for the most such games in his first nine seasons. Drew Brees and Tony Romo each had 20 in their first nine years.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady. He’s 14-4 following byes, with 28 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa. With no interceptions Sunday he becomes the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era not to throw an interception in his first six NFL starts.

Green Bay WR Davante Adams. He could catch a TD pass this Sunday for the eighth straight week, the third-longest streak in NFL history. Only Jerry Rice (12) and A.J. Green (9) have longer runs.

Dallas QB Andy Dalton. Why? Simple. Because he returns to Cincinnati where he spent nine seasons and became the all-time franchise leader in completions and TD passes.

Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill. The first time these two met this season he threw four TD passes and put up a season-high 145.7 rating. He aims for his third straight game vs. the Jags with at least two touchdown passes, no interceptions and a rating of 140 or better.

THEY SAID IT

“People talk extensively about the offense. But this defense and special teams, they’re for real. I don’t think they get enough credit.” – Miami coach Brian Flores on the Chiefs.

“We’re going to stick by Carson because we believe in both quarterbacks. It’s all supportive. We all talk to each other, and I don’t see us being divisive at all.” – Philadelphia DL Brandon Graham on the Eagles’ quarterback situation.

“It’s win or go home.” – Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson on the Ravens’ playoff push.

“I think he’s playing as well as any quarterback who’s ever played in this league.” – Detroit interim coach Darrell Bevell on Aaron Rodgers.

FIVE NUMBERS THAT MATTER

1 – Sack needed for the Steelers to set a consecutive game mark of 70 sacks, breaking the previous record of 69. That was set by the 1999-2003 Tampa Bay Bucs.

3-1 – Alex Smith’s record as a starter this season.

4.16 – Yards per play in the red zone by Minnesota, tops in the NFL.

8 – Straight road games where Derrick Henry has 100 yards rushing.

38 – Games this season where teams overcame 10-point deficits to win, the most through the first 12 games of the season.

TEN THINGS YOU MIGHT WANT TO REMEMBER

1. Six teams (Arizona, Chicago, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Washington) each won two games this season where they overcame 10-point deficits in the second half.

2. If the Giants reach the playoffs, they become the first team in NFL history to make it to January after losing its first five starts.

3. Buffalo’s Josh Allen has three games this season where he threw for 375 or more yards and three touchdowns and put up a rating of 130 or better. Only one other quarterback (Drew Brees in 2013) has done that.

4. Since the beginning of Week 9, the Saints lead the league in fewest points allowed (8.8), fewest yards (233.4) and fewest rushing yards (55.8) per game. The Saints also lead the league in interceptions (9) and takeaways (13) during that time, are second in sacks (17) and allowed just two TDs the past five games.

5. With Jalen Hurts starting for Philadelphia, this is the fifth consecutive season that at least six rookie quarterbacks started one or more games, the longest streak in the Super Bowl era.

6. Houston has allowed a league-high six 100-yard rushers this season and ranks 31st vs. the run. Only Dallas is worse.

7. Miami’s Xavien Howard has an interception in his last four games and leads the NFL with eight picks this season.

8. Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo converted 32 of 33 field-goal tries this season, including a perfect 7-for-7 from 50 yards and beyond.

9. Of the top 10 rushing teams in the NFL, none has a losing record. Cleveland leads the league in rushing and is 9-3.

10. Kirk Cousins leads the NFL in fourth-quarter passer rating at 132.0, eight points higher than Patrick Mahomes. He also has an NFL-best 11 TD passes in the fourth period vs. only one interception.