The Sunday GPS: Will New Year Bring More Wins for Unpredictable Bengals?

GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEK

KANSAS CITY (11-4) @ CINCINNATI (9-6), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Chiefs by 4

The weather: AM snow showers, high of 35

The story: This is supposed to be the game that defines AFC North leader Cincinnati as a legit playoff contender, but let’s be honest: We’ve been down this road before. The Bengals inspire little faith and less confidence. Just when you want to believe in them they go and pull a stinker like the Jets' game. That’s when you unload the bandwagon … until, of course, you load it again. The truth is: Cincinnati is consistently inconsistent, failing to win more than two straight at any time this season ... and they just won their second in a row. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are in the midst of an eight-game run that took them from the bottom of the AFC West to the top of the AFC, period. Joe Burrow may need to throw for another 525 yards to pull the upset.

Something to consider: Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon has a rushing TD in eight of his last nine home games.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

MIAMI (8-7) @ TENNESSEE (10-5), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Titans by 3-1/2

The weather: AM clouds, high of 39

The story: This is the weekend’s most intriguing game, mostly because of the Dolphins. They’re not supposed to be a playoff contender … and they may not be. But after starting 1-7, they ripped off seven straight wins – including Monday’s defeat of New Orleans. I mention that because of the record of Monday night winners dating back to Week 13 of 2020. They’re 17-1-1. Plus, there's this: Tennessee lost three of its last five starts, committing 13 turnovers in those three defeats. That plays to the strength of Miami, which ranks 10th overall in takeaways with 23.

Something to consider: Since Brian Flores took over as head coach, the Dolphins are 19-7 in November, December and January.

L.A. RAMS (11-4) @ BALTIMORE (8-7), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Rams by 5-1/2

The weather: Cloudy, high of 65

The story: Baltimore coach John Harbaugh says quarterback Lamar Jackson has “a chance” of playing. Sorry, but that’s not enough to convince me the Ravens snap out of their free-fall. After returning to practice Wednesday, Jackson was a no-show the following two days. That tells me Tyler Huntley, not Jackson, starts … and he missed last weekend’s game. A big deal? Better ask tight end Mark Andrews. “Getting No. 8 back,” he said, “is special because he’s a special player.” But that’s not why I like the Rams here. This is: They’re on a roll, winning their last four games, while the Ravens are circling the drain. They’ve lost six of their last nine; including their last four.

Something to consider: The Rams are 4-0 in early kickoffs this year vs. the Colts, Giants, Texans and Vikings.

ARIZONA (10-5) @ DALLAS (11-4), 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Cowboys by 6

The weather: Sunny, high of 42

The story: Given all that’s happened to them lately, the Cardinals deserve some kind of a break. They lose DeAndre Hopkins. They lose their head coach and GM to COVID protocol. They lose to Detroit. Ugly. But there is one thing in Arizona’s corner: The road. The Cards are an NFL-best 7-1 away from home and can set a franchise record for road victories with one here. They’re also 5-1 in their last six starts vs. the Cowboys, including 2-0 at AT&T Stadium. But you saw Dallas last week, and you saw Arizona. You also heard Zeke Elliott say his injured knee is close to 100 percent. The arrow is pointing down for the Cards.

Something to consider: Dating back to his collegiate career at Texas A&M, the Cards’ Christian Kirk has eight TDs in four games at AT&T Stadium.

OUR BEST BETS

(Picks made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – Cincinnati (+4). Somebody has to believe in the Bengals (SEASON RECORD: 7-9).

RICK GOSSELIN – New England (--16-1/2). Bill Belichick serves up rookie quarterbacks for lunch (SEASON RECORD: 9-6-1)

CLARK JUDGE – Philadelphia (--4-1/2). Run, Eagles, run on the road to victory (SEASON RECORD: 10-6).

THEY SAID IT

“All signs are pointing to: This could be it.” – Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on possibility of retirement.

“Playing next year will definitely be in the thought process.” – Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I play in a franchise where the fan base was nonexistent.” – New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan on Tennessee Titans' fans.

“I see a young Tom Brady.” – Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Joe Burrow.

"I hope it's not my last game (in Seattle). But, at the same time, I know it won't be my last game in the NFL." -- Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday's home game vs. Detroit.

STAT OF THE WEEK

The only two quarterbacks to go undefeated in November and December are Patrick Mahomes and … Tua Tagovailoa.

STAT OF THE WEEK II

Most runs for a first down this season: Jonathan Taylor – 97; Antonio Gibson – 59; Joe Mixon – 56.

STAT OF THE WEEK III

Name the quarterback who leads the league in red-zone passing. If you said the Texans’ Davis Mills, go to the head of the class. With six red-zone TDs and no interceptions, he has a passer rating of 113.3.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta. With 11 yards receiving, he passes Julio Jones’ rookie franchise record of 959 yards.

2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis. He needs just 84 yards to surpass Hall-of-Famer Edgerrin James (1,709 in 2000) as the Colts’ single-season rushing leader.

3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami. With a completion percentage of 70 or higher he becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to produce completion percentages of 70 or higher in 10 of his first 20 career starts.

4. Cooper Kupp, WR, L.A. Rams. He has at least five catches in 19 consecutive games.

5. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami. With six receptions, he passes Hall-of-Fame candidate Anquan Boldin for the most catches (101) by an NFL rookie.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. Twenty-four teams remain in contention for playoff spots, tying the 2006 season for the most with two weeks left.

2. Washington lost its last three games by a score of 110-51.

3. Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the only player with 11 or more sacks in each of the past five seasons.

4. Green Bay not is the NFL's only unbeaten team at home (7-0), but it hasn't lost its last 12 regular-season starts at Lambeau.

5. The NFC East hasn’t had a repeat champion the past 17 years, the longest streak in NFL history. Dallas is this season's winner.

6. Dallas is the first team in league history to have a player with more than 10 interceptions (Trevon Diggs) and another with more than 10 sacks (Micah Parsons) in the same season.

7. Talk about parity. The AFC leads the inter-conference race with a 38-37-1 vs. the NFC.

8. The Rams’ Cooper Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (132), yards receiving (1,734) and receiving TDs (14). Only three players in NFL history have won the Triple Crown of pass receiving: Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith (2005).

9. Ton Brady is 17-4 in his combined starts vs. the Giants and Jets at MetLife and Giants Stadiums.

10. Over their last 25 regular-season games, Green Bay is 0-2 vs. Minnesota and 20-3 vs. everyone else.