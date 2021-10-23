The Weekend GPS: Cincinnati's Big Chance to Move Up in Weight Class

GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEK

CINCINNATI (4-2) at BALTIMORE (5-1), 1 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Ravens by 6-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 68

The story: We know the Ravens are legit. But Cincinnati? Don’t ask Joe Burrow. He’s been on voice rest this week. The Bengals haven’t had a winning season since 2015, but already have as many wins in six weeks as they did all of last year. Sooooo ... how seriously should we take them? We’re about to find out. With a victory they assume first in the always competitive AFC North. The Ravens have the best record in the AFC, just demolished the Chargers and have Lamar Jackson. They also have history in their corner. Jackson is 5-0 vs. Cincinnati and in 2019 rushed for a career-best 152 yards vs. the Bengals. But more impressive is what he’s doing this season – namely, playing at an MVP level. He’s responsible for 82 percent of the Ravens yards.

Something to consider: The Ravens outscored Cincinnati 137-36 over the past four games, an average point-differential of 25.2

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

KANSAS CITY (3-3) @ TENNESSEE (4-2), 1 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Chiefs by 4-1/2

The weather: Mostly sunny, high of 82

The story: The Chiefs have more losses than Tennessee, are on the road and don’t have Derrick Henry. So why are they favored? Patrick Mahomes, that’s why. Oddsmakers think he’ll dissect the Tennessee secondary, and they’re probably right. My only question: What do they think King Henry does vs. the Chiefs run defense? This figures to be a track meet, with punters taking the afternoon off. But if it comes down to the fourth quarter, don’t forget the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill. Since 2019, he has 11 TDs and one interception in fourth quarters or overtimes of one-score games. His rating of 110.3 is tied for first among active quarterbacks along with … you guessed it … Mahomes, who also has 11 TDs and one pick.

Something to consider: Dating back to 2018, Henry averages a league-best 107.9 yards rushing in games on short weeks of rest. Included are two of his biggest performances ever: A 238-yard, four-touchdown performance vs. Houston in a 2018 Thursday night game and a 212-yard, two-TD effort vs. the Texans following a Tuesday night game in 2020.

CHICAGO (3-3) @ TAMPA BAY (5-1), 4:25 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Bucs by 11-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 89

The story: Two reasons why this game’s here: 1) The Bucs lost to these guys last season and 2) the schedule. Take a look at this week’s games. It’s a Death Valley of marquee matchups. So we wheel out this one because Tom Brady this week said he wasn’t satisfied with the Tampa Bay offense. You heard me. “I don’t think we’ve reached out potential at all,” he said. Stay tuned. Probably not going to see it this week with Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown sidelined, but you will see Tampa’s Antoine Winfield in the lineup for the first time in three weeks.

Something to consider: The Bears’ 21 sacks are tied for the league led.

DETROIT (0-6) @ L.A. RAMS (5-1), 4:05 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Rams by 16

The weather: Sunny, high of 71

The story: I know, another mismatch. That’s not why it’s here. This is: Jared Goff. He’s the quarterback who led the Rams to Super Bowl LIII. He’s also the quarterback they packaged in a blockbuster deal to acquire Matthew Stafford. So what happens when he returns to face the team that made him the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft? Stay tuned. All I know is that he’s 0-13 without Sean McVay.

Something to consider: The Rams’ Aaron Donald has at least one sack and two tackles for losses in each of his last three games vs. Detroit.

OUR BEST BETS

(Picks are made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – LAS VEGAS (--3). Don’t ask me why (SEASON RECORD: 4-2).

RICK GOSSELIN – CAROLINA (--3). Sam Darnold returns to the stadium he once called home, looking for a sweep of NYC teams (SEASON RECORD: 4-1-1).

CLARK JUDGE – NEW ENGLAND (--7). It's always a homefield advantage when the Jets come to town (SEASON RECORD: 5-1).

THEY SAID IT

“He’s really made the NFL look pretty easy.” - Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey on Cincinnati rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase.

“Every player on this field, every position group, the execution. It all comes down to me. The fish stinks from the head down.” – Giants’ coach Joe Judge on his team’s 1-5 start.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Tampa Bay allowed 28 plays of 20 or more yards through the first six weeks. The Bucs allowed 46 last season.

STAT OF THE WEEK II

Matt Prater was named Special Teams Player of the Week for the 13th time in his career. Since the award began, only one player has been named more – Adam Vinatieri with 19.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. DERRICK HENRY, RB, Tennessee. Because he’s Derrick Henry, with six rushing TDs in his last two games.

2. JA’MARR CHASE, WR, Cincinnati. With 50 or more yards receiving, he joins former Detroit star Earl McCullouch as the only rookies in the Super Bowl era to produce 50 or more yards receiving in their first seven games.

3. ZACH WILSON, QB, N.Y. Jets. He’s up against more than New England. He’s up against history. New England coach Bill Belichick is 22-6 vs. rookies, including a 25-6 defeat of Wilson and the Jets earlier this year, a game where Wilson had four interceptions.

4. ANDY REID, coach, Kansas City. He’s one of the best in the business. But he’s 2-8 vs. Tennessee.

5. AARON RODGERS, QB, Green Bay. He has 32 touchdowns (29 passes, 3 rushes) for a 122.4 rating in his last 10 home games.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. Over the past 10 years, of the 122 teams that reached the playoffs 107 (87.7 percent) had winning records through the seventh week.

2. The Tampa Bay Bucs allowed only one running back (Dalvin Cook) to rush for 100 yards in the last 22 regular-season games. Opponents average a league-low 54.8 yards rushing vs. the Bucs.

3. Four teams – Arizona, Green Bay, Dallas and Baltimore – currently have five-game winning streaks.

4. Teams that won Monday Night this season are 6-0 in the games that follow immediately. Tennessee beat Buffalo last Monday.

5. Eleven games have gone into overtime this season, and if that seems like a lot it’s because it is. It’s the second most through the first six weeks of an NFL season. Only the 1995 season had more (12).

6. Tennessee has the most come-from-behind wins (13) in the fourth-quarter or overtime since Mike Vrabel took over as head coach in 2018.

7. Over the past 10 years, New Orleans is 7-3 following byes, tied for first in the NFL.

8. Tampa Bay never opened a season 6-1.

9. Since 2019, Baltimore is 9-0 in October. Green Bay is second at 9-1.

10. The Patriots won their last 11 games vs. the New York Jets, including a 25-6 defeat in Week 2.