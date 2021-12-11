The Sunday GPS: No Time Like Now for Sputtering Bills to Conquer Brady Jinx

GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEK

BUFFALO (7-5) @ TAMPA BAY (9-3), 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bucs by 3-1/2

The weather: Sunny, high of 81

The story: Big game for Tampa Bay; bigger game for the Bills. Tampa is in the midst of a scrum for the NFC’s No. 1 seed. OK, but the Bills have fallen out of first in the AFC East and, suddenly, are courting trouble. I'm serious. Look at the schedule. Tampa Bay this week; New England in two. Lose those games, and what do you have? Seven losses is what, and then all bets are off. I don’t worry about Tampa. The Bucs are where they want to be and have Tom Brady. But Buffalo? The past two months the Bills have been as consistent as New York City subways. They’re on. They’re off. They’re 3-4 the past two months, not winning two straight since late October, and in desperate need of a tourniquet. They’re also 3-32 vs. Brady. Good luck.

Something to consider: Buffalo is the only team not to allow an opposing quarterback to throw for 300 yards this season.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

BALTIMORE (8-4) @ CLEVELAND (6-6), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Browns by 3

The weather: Sunny, high of 45

The story: Wait a minute. Aren’t the Ravens on top of the AFC North? And didn’t they beat Cleveland when the two met two weeks ago? Yes and yes. So why are the Browns favored here? Granted, Baltimore is 3-3 the past six games, but look at Cleveland: The Browns are 3-5 the past two months, haven't won two straight since Oct. 3 and quarterback Baker Mayfield is handicapped by a bad shoulder and erratic play. I know, the Ravens just lost Marlon Humphrey for the season, and its pass defense ranks 31st. But it’s not Mayfield that can beat them. It’s running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. One problem: Baltimore ranks first vs. the run, allowing an average of 84.3 yards per game. Baker Mayfield, start your engine.

Something to consider: The Browns scored more than 17 points only once since Oct. 10.

DALLAS (8-4) @ WASHINGTON (6-6), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Cowboys by 4-1/2

The weather: Sunny, high of 60 (retractable roof)

The story: A month ago, this looked like another victory lap for Dallas. Not anymore. The Cowboys are 2-3 over the past five games, while the WFT hasn’t lost since Oct. 31, winning four straight since. Washington may not have a passel of stars on offense, but it has the momentum. Plus, there's incentive. It can close to within a game of the NFC East leaders with a third consecutive defeat of Dallas. Cowboys’ coach Mike McCarty doesn’t seem concerned, saying he's “confident” with guaranteeing a win. You heard me: The coach guaranteed victory. Maybe this is one instance where you don't want to be like Mike. McCarthy just returned from 10 days away from the team because of COVID quarantines. He may change his mind after watching practice.

Something to consider: Over his last 6 games, Zeke Elliott averages less than half as many yards rushing (40.6) than he did his first six (86.8). Worse, four of his eight worst career games have come the past four weeks (41, 32, 21, 45).

SAN FRANCISCO (6-6) @ CINCINNATI (7-5) 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: 49ers by 1-1/2

The weather: Sunny, high of 49

The story: Cincinnati coach Zak Taylor says quarterback Joe Burrow has no visible limitations after last week's finger injury and is good to go. Apparently, so is running back Joe Mixon, who is listed as "questionable" but who Taylor “expects” to play. So he should be good to go, too. Too bad we can’t say the same about the rest of the Bengals. Just when you want to believe in them, they pull a stinker like last weekend. They need this game to push Baltimore in the AFC North, but the 49ers need it, too, to stay in the wildcard race. They won't have Elijah Mitchell (concussion), but they could have Deebo Samuel. He returned to practice Friday. Key for Cincinnati: The status of Mixon. He has touchdowns in his last nine games.

Something to consider: Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson has a sack in each of his last eight games.

OUR BEST BETS

(All picks made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – Arizona (-2-1/2). Looks like a trap to me. Arizona wins this one outright (SEASON RECORD: 7-6).

RICK GOSSELIN – Tennessee (-8-1/2). The Titans are 8-4 but haven’t won in almost a month. Hello, Jacksonville (SEASON RECORD: 7-5-1).

CLARK JUDGE – Tennessee (--8-1/2). They lead the division. They’re coming off a bye. And they play the Jags (SEASON RECORD: 8-5).

THEY SAID IT

“We’re going to win this game.” – Dallas coach Mike McCarthy.

“I think that’s a big mistake.” – Washington coach Ron Rivera on McCarthy’s guarantee.

“We still have everything in front of us. But now it’s crunch time.” – Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“He’s a good friend of mine, and I definitely want to hit him a few times.” – San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa on Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Tennessee is minus-9 its past two games, with nine turnovers and no takeaways.

STAT OF THE WEEK II

Baltimore’s John Harbaugh is 23-4 vs. Cleveland.

STAT OF THE WEEK III

Since Week 10, Washington’s Taylor Heinicke ranks third among the league’s quarterbacks (75 minimum attempts) in completion percentage (77.3) and passer rating (110.00).

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. TOM BRADY, QB, Tampa Bay. With 18 completions he surpasses Drew Brees (7,142) as the all-time league leader in that category. But that’s not all. With 229 yards, he joins Peyton Manning (14) as the only quarterbacks with 4,000 yards passing in each of 13 seasons.

2. AARON RODGERS, QB, Green Bay. With a victory over Chicago, he becomes only the fourth quarterback to lead his team to 10 victories in each of 10 seasons. The others are Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. A-Rod also has 32 TDs, 4 interceptions and a 110.1 rating in 13 home games vs. Chicago.

3. TRAVIS KELCE, TE, Kansas City. He has over 100 yards receiving in his last three starts vs. the Raiders.

4. RYAN TANNEHILL, QB, Tennessee. He has 11 TDs (9 rush, 2 pass) and no interceptions in his last four games vs. Jacksonville.

5. MICAH PARSONS, LB, Dallas. With one sack vs. Washington, he becomes the first rookie since Jevon Kearse in 1999 (8) to have one in six consecutive games. Kearse set a rookie record that season with 14-1/2.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. Nineteen of the 32 teams have records of .500 or better, including eight that weren’t in the 2021 playoffs.

2. The 49ers forced a league-leading 18 fumbles this season, including four last week.

3. The Titans have 24 different players with at least one scrimmage touch – either by run or a pass reception.

4. Green Bay is 0-4 the past four years when coming off byes.

5. Since Week 8, San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo ranks second among quarterbacks (50 minimum attempts) in passer rating at 106.00.

6. Teams that win the turnover margin this year are 118-29-1.

7. Tennessee is 3-0 under Mike Vrabel following byes.

8. Washington is the first team to finish with five consecutive games vs. division opponents since the 1995 Tampa Bay Bucs.

9. The AFC West is the only division this season not to start a backup quarterback.

10. The Jets have thrown 20 interceptions this season, five more than anyone else.