The Sunday GPS: Can Saints Get Attention of Bucs, Brady? Time to Find Out

GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEK

TAMPA BAY (6-1) @ NEW ORLEANS (4-2), 4:25 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Bucs by 4-1/2

The weather: Dome

The story: Without Drew Brees, the Saints were supposed to be the “Aints.” Instead, they’re 4-2, one victory from moving this close to Tampa Brady at the top of the division. But get real, people: It’s Tom Brady vs. Jameis Winston. Plus, the Saints just nosed out a Seahawks’ team circling the drain with Geno Smith. So what do you think happens here? So do the oddsmakers.

Something to consider: Teams that won the previous Monday are 6-0 this season the following Sunday. The Saints won the previous Monday.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

PITTSBURGH (3-3) @ CLEVELAND (4-3), 1 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Browns by 4

The weather: AM showers, high of 56

The story: Baker Mayfield has been cleared to play and will start. Running back Nick Chubb may be back, too, and both are positive signs for a Cleveland team looking to sweep this series for the first time since 1988. But this just in: Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger is 24-2-1 vs. Cleveland, the best vs. any team in the league. The Steelers haven’t scored more than 28 in Cleveland since a 41-9 blowout in 2010 and probably won’t here. Only four teams scored fewer points than the Steelers this season.

Something to consider: Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t thrown an interception in the Steelers’ three wins. He has four in their three losses.

TENNESSEE (5-2) @ INDIANAPOLIS (3-4), 1 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Colts by 2-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 58 (retractable roof)

The story: I know, we’re not even halfway through the season, but let’s be honest: This game could all but lock down the AFC South for Tennessee, and, no, that’s not a reach. With a win, the Titans move 3-1/2 games ahead of the only competition in a division that includes Jacksonville (1-5) and Houston (1-6). Which means: With a win, the Titans would have as many victories as the rest of the AFC South. Color this a must-win for one side, and it’s not Tennessee.

Something to consider: The winner of the past seven Indianapolis home games averages 31.3 points per contest.

NEW ENGLAND (3-4) @ L. A. CHARGERS (4-2), 4:05 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Chargers by 4-1/2

The weather: Sunny, high of 68

The story: People keep telling me that the Patriots are better than you think. OK, maybe. So prove it. They’re 2-0 on the road, so that’s not a problem. But they’re up against Justin Herbert, and that is. Yeah, I know what happened in Baltimore two weeks ago (34-6 loss). I also know what happened vs. New England a year ago (45-0 loss). Different week, different year. They’re coming off a bye. The Pats aren’t.

Something to consider: Patriots’ rookie Mac Jones has eight touchdown passes this season. All but one have been at home.

OUR BEST BETS

(Picks are made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – L.A. CHARGERS (--14). Chargers are good but not great. Patriots are not good but not terrible. I’ll take good over not good and Justin Herbert over Mac Jones (RECORD: 5-2)

RICK GOSSELIN – BUFFALO (--14). The Bills are coming off a bye, giving them two weeks to think about their loss to Tennessee. It’s time to remind themselves what a good team they really are (RECORD 4-2-1).

CLARK JUDGE RECORD – CINCINNATI (--11). I trust Joe Burrow. I don’t trust Mike White (SEASON RECORD: 6-1).

THEY SAID IT

“He’s as good a quarterback as I’ve seen come out here in quite a while.” – New England coach Bill Belichick on the Chargers’ Justin Herbert.

“You can just watch the tape and know that I need to play better to have success.” – Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“We still haven’t played our best game. The sky’s the limit for us.” – Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Chicago’s Justin Fields has been sacked on 14.4 percent of his dropbacks. No other quarterback is above 10.

STAT OF THE WEEK II

The Minnesota Vikings’ offense has its lowest sack percentage (3.6 percent) through the first six games since the 1970 NFL merger. The Vikings’ nine sacks allowed through six games are tied for the fewest in team history.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. COOPER KUPP, WR, L.A. Rams. He’s the only player in the Super Bowl era with at least 800 yards and nine receiving TDs in his team’s first seven games.

2. KYLE PITTS, TE, Atlanta. He has the most receiving yards ever (446) for a rookie tight end through his first six games. He’s also coming off consecutive 100-yard performances.

3. TREVON DIGGS, CB, Dallas. With an interception vs. Minnesota, he becomes the first player in NFL history to produce interceptions the first seven games of the season.

4. DERRICK HENRY, RB, Tennessee. With 131 yards, he becomes the 11th player in league history and the first since DeMarco Murray in 2014 to rush for 1,000 yards in the first eight games of the season.

5. BAKER MAYFIELD, QB, Cleveland. He has 15 TDs and two interceptions in his last eight road games.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. Tom Brady is the only quarterback this season to throw four touchdowns in each of four games. No other quarterback has done it more than twice.

2. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins has 20 career games with at least 300 passing yards, three TDs and a rating of 110 or more, breaking Aaron Rodgers’ NFL record of 19 for the most such games by a quarterback in his first 10 seasons.

3. In games following byes, Buffalo’s Sean McDermott has the best record (4-0) among active head coaches.

4. Tennessee beat the Colts earlier this year. In each of the past four seasons, the winner of the second meeting between these two advanced to the playoffs.

5. Mike Evans has seven TD catches this year. All have been at home.

6. Dallas is the only unbeaten team this season (6-0) vs. the point spread.

7. Over the past 10 years nobody has been better vs. opponents coming off byes the previous weeks than New England (9-2).

8. Tennessee and the L.A. Rams are each 4-0 vs. playoff teams from 2020. The two are tied for the most wins vs. last season’s playoff competition.

9. Buffalo’s next four opponents (Miami, Jacksonville, the Jets and Indianapolis) are a combined 6-20.

10. The 49ers are 0-3 this month and 7-14 in October under Kyle Shanahan.