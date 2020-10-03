GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEKEND

NEW ENGLAND @ KANSAS CITY, 4:25 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Chiefs by 7

The weather: Sunny, high of 76

The story: The Chiefs are the best team in football. The Patriots were the best team in football. Now they’re not the best team in their division … which is why we’ll watch. Because this isn’t about Kansas City; it’s about New England. We know the Chiefs lap the AFC West and make a deep dive into the playoffs. But the Patriots? Still not sure. Granted, Cam Newton has been better than expected, but these aren’t the Miami Dolphins or a leaky Seattle pass defense. These are the defending Super Bowl champions, with the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Consider this a gauge of what to expect from New England going forward.

Something to consider: Bill Belichick is 7-3 vs. Reid in head-to-head competition, but only 3-3 since Reid has taken over the Chiefs.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

INDIANAPOLIS @CHICAGO, 1 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Colts by 2-1/2

The weather: AM showers, high of 54

The story: The Bears are supposed to be the worst 3-0 team out there. Well, here’s their chance to prove detractors wrong. They haven’t been 4-0 in 14 years, but remember what Bill Parcells told us: You are what your record says you are. The record says the Bears are one of seven unbeaten teams in the NFL and are tied with Green Bay for first in the NFC North. Yet the Colts are favored … in Chicago, no less. See what I mean? Nick Foles made a statement last weekend that earned him this start. He and his teammates can make one here vs. the league’s top-ranked pass defense.

Something to consider: Over the last 14 games, the Colts’ T.Y. Hilton does not have 100 yards receiving in any start.

MINNESOTA @ HOUSTON, 1 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Texans by 4

The weather: Sunny, high of 87 (Retractable roof)

The story: Wait a minute, neither of these teams has won, right? Check. And the Vikings just played an opponent (Tennessee) with at least 14 persons who tested positive for COVID-19, right? Correct. Well, that’s what makes this game must-see TV. Both were playoff teams a year ago. Now, both may be out this season. But one thing we know: One of them won’t be winless after Sunday … unless, of course, someone pulls a Doug Pederson and plays for the tie. All things are on the table here. All I know is that these are two of the season’s biggest dumpster fires, and you want to know why? Tune in Sunday.

Something to consider: Dating back to 2017, Houston’s Deshaun Watson has the most passing touchdowns (34) in October, five more than runner-up Carson Wentz (29) and six more than Russell Wilson (28). Over the same period, the Texans lead the league in average points scored (33.1) in October, considerably more than runner-up New England (29.9).

BUFFALO @ LAS VEGAS, 4:25 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Bills by 3

The weather: Sunny, high of 99 (translucent roof)

The story: The Raiders are in trouble with the league office again. First, it was an uninvited team employee entering a locker room. Now it’s players going unmasked at a crowded public function. It’s always something, and Sunday it’s something else. Something like the Black Hole. Once upon a time the Hole was in the stands. Now it’s in the Vegas defense. The Raiders allow 30 points a game and just surrendered 250 yards rushing to New England. So tell me how they do what no one else has – namely, handcuff the vastly improved Josh Allen? Someone? Anyone?

Something to consider: With a win, the Bills will be 4-0 for the first time since 2008. This is the second straight year they’ve been 3-0.

OUR BEST BETS

CLARK JUDGE – Buffalo (--3). I believe.

RON BORGES – New Orleans (--4). Both teams stink, and Michael Thomas’ absence hurts the Saints. But the Lions are still the Lions unless they prove otherwise.

RICK GOSSELIN – Seattle (--6-1/2). The Seahawks already made one visit to the East Coast and beat a more talented Atlanta team by 13.

FIVE NUMBERS THAT MATTER

0 – Eagles’ takeaways.

4 – Number of TDs allowed by San Francisco’s defense, fewest in the NFL.

6 – Teams that average 30 or more points per game. They are Green Bay (40.7), Seattle (37.0), Buffalo (31.0), Baltimore (30.3) and Kansas City (30.3).

10 – Games this season where teams overcame deficits of 10 or more points to win. Only the first three games of 2011 had more (11).

2,446 – Points scored through the first three weeks, an NFL record.

THEY SAID IT

“He’s changing the game. I think he’s shining light on the new wave of quarterbacks. It’s fun to watch.” – New England QB Cam Newton on Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s got a lot of John Elway playing style. He can scramble. He’s strong. He’s tough. He’s a big-time player.” – Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden on Josh Allen.

THE SUNDAY OMG

Since Lamar Jackson was drafted in 2018, the Baltimore Ravens are 0-9 when trailing at halftime, including the playoffs. They are the only team not to win during that time when behind at the half.

THE SUNDAY OMG II

Per ESPN’s Field Yates … Dating back to 1999, the Baltimore Ravens have had 38 All-Pros. Washington hasn’t had a first-team All-Pro since punter Matt Turk in 1996.

THE SUNDAY OMG III

Most passing yards for a quarterback in his first nine starts (since 1950): 1) Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City -- 2,810; Andrew Luck, Indianapolis -- 2,631; Nick Mullens, San Francisco -- 2,620.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

Arizona WR Larry Fitzgerald. He has more career receptions (65) for more yards (846) vs. Carolina than any opponent outside the NFC West.

Raiders’ QB Derek Carr. With two more TD passes he eclipses Hall-of-Famer Ken Stabler for the club record. Stabler had 150. Carr has 149.

Indianapolis QB Philip Rivers. He aims for his fourth straight game with a completion percentage of 75 or more.

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara. He’s working on a run of five consecutive games with two or more TDs in each, the longest such streak since Hall-of-Famer LaDainian Tomlinson had eight in 2006.

Kansas City WR Tyreek Hill. He has 337 yards and four TDs in three career games vs. New England.

TEN THINGS YOU MIGHT WANT TO KNOW

1. The Seahawks have won nine consecutive games in the Eastern Time Zone.

2. Arizona lost its last four road games.

3. The Cardinals and L.A. Chargers are the only teams that rank in the top 10 in total defense and offense.

4. Pittsburgh has had a 100-yard rusher in each of its first three games. It never has had one in its first four … ever.

5. New England and New Orleans each have 12-game winning streaks in October. Since the 1970 league merger, only three teams (Miami at 14, 1971-74; Denver at 14, 1983-86 and Indianapolis at 13, 2005-08) have longer streaks in the month.

6. Joe Burrow’s 91 completions rank second in the NFL and are the most for an NFL rookie in his first three games.

7. The Chargers-Bucs game features the league’s youngest starting quarterback (Justin Herbert at 22) vs. its oldest starting QB (Tom Brady at 43).

8. The Bills lead the NFL with 59 first-half points. Atlanta is second at 57.

9. The Seattle Seahawks have allowed 1,292 yards in passing over the first three games. Nobody in NFL history has allowed more during that span. The Seahawks also rank last in team defense, allowing an average of 497.3 yards per game.

10. Green Bay is the only team not to commit a turnover this season. Philadelphia leads the league with eight, tying Minnesota with six interceptions.