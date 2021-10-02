The Sunday GPS IV: We've Waited Long Enough; Brady vs. Belichick Is Here

Tom Brady is back in Foxboro ... but not in a Patriots' uniform. This you have to see.

GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEK

TAMPA BAY (2-1) @ NEW ENGLAND (1-2), 8:30 p.m. (EDT)

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 72

The line: Bucs by 7

The story: This isn’t so much about the outcome. The Bucs are expected to win and maybe, just maybe, win big. No, this is more about Tom Brady and Bill Belichick as adversaries, each determined to outwit the other. Once upon a time, they were the Lennon/McCartney of the NFL. But, like Lennon and McCartney, each moved on … with Brady the more successful. Now, TB12 returns to demonstrate on national TV what his former head coach/team lost when they let him walk. Belichick’s Patriots seldom are humbled, but stay tuned. This is Tom Brady with something left to prove.

Something to consider: The Patriots have gone a league-best 89 straight games (regular season and playoffs) with a first-half score. The last time they failed to produce first-half points was Oct. 2, 2016 when they lost 16-0 to Buffalo.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

KANSAS CITY (1-2) @ PHILADELPHIA (1-2), 1 p.m. (EDT)

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 78

The line: Chiefs by 6-1/2

The story: Brady isn’t the only one going home Sunday. The Chiefs’ Andy Reid returns to Philadelphia, where he led the Eagles to five conference championship games in eight years and Super Bowl XXXIX. Reid’s Chiefs are in an unexpected funk, with a 1-3 record dating back to last year’s playoffs. Their defense leaks. They commit atypical turnovers. And Patrick Mahomes isn’t the St. Patrick of years past. Now the good news: They play the woebegone Eagles.

Something to consider: The Chiefs are 1-10 vs. the spread in their last 11 games.

CAROLINA (3-0) @ DALLAS (2-1), 1 p.m. (EDT)

The weather: Sunny, high of 85

The line: Cowboys by 4-1/2

The story: The Panthers aren’t supposed to be this good, but the numbers don’t lie: They’re one of only five undefeated teams in the NFL and second in points allowed (10.0 per game) to Denver (8.6). Granted, two of those wins were vs. rookie quarterbacks making debuts (Zach Wilson and Davis Mills). But the third was vs. New Orleans when Jameis Winston evaporated. But this isn’t so much about quarterbacks as it is the Cowboys’ ability to run. They’re the only team with two backs (Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard) among the top 15 rushers. Want to protect Dak? Keep on running.

Something to consider: Dallas leads the league with eight takeaways and is tied for first with a plus-in the turnover margin. The Cowboys have at least two takeaways in seven straight games, the longest active streak in the league.

ARIZONA (3-0) @ L.A. RAMS (3-0), 4:05 p.m. (EDT)

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 89

The line: Rams by 4

The story: What happens when two punters take Sunday off? We may found out. The Cards average a league-high 34.3 points a game; the Rams are third at 31.7. Only Tampa Bay, tied with the Cards, separates the two. The Cards have Kyler Murray. The Rams have Matthew Stafford. The Cards have DeAndre Hopkins and Chandler Jones. The Rams have Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald. I think you get the idea. There’s talent galore here, as well as two unbeaten teams. Something’s gotta give.

Something to consider: Arizona is the only team this season to score 30 or more points in each of its first three games.

OUR BEST BETS

(Picks made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – CLEVELAND (--2). Running travels, especially to Minnesota (SEASON RECORD: 1-2).

RICK GOSSELIN – KANSAS CITY (--6-1/2). Another chance for Andy Reid to remind the Eagles of the mistake they made by firing him (SEASON RECORD 1-1-1).

CLARK JUDGE – DALLAS (--4-1/2). The only thing Cowboys are missing is a watch for Mike McCarthy (SEASON RECORD: 2-1).

STAT OF THE WEEK

Tampa Bay has a league-low three sacks this season. The Bucs had 12 at this point a year ago.

THEY SAID IT

“We’re not going to push the panic button. We’re not going to dramatically change who and what we are at this juncture.” --- Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin.

“He’s as tough as any quarterback is or has been.” – New England coach Bill Belichick on Tom Brady.

“I still have a lot of great friends there, but they know I want to kick their butt this week.” – Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady on playing the Patriots.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. TOM BRADY, QB, Tampa Bay. As if you needed a reason, right? Anyway, with 68 yards passing he surpasses Drew Brees as the all-time leader in that department. Appropriately, it will happen in the stadium where he spent almost all of his career.

2. ANDY REID, coach, Kansas City. With a victory he becomes the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two different franchises. Also appropriate: It can happen in Philadelphia.

3. DEREK CARR, QB, Las Vegas. He’s thrown for 325 or more yards in his last five games, tied for the second longest streak of all time. He’s also thrown for 375 yards in three consecutive games and 350 in four. No quarterback in league history has thrown for 375 yards in four straight games or 350 in five.

4. CHANDLER JONES, LB, Arizona. With one sack, he surpasses Freddie Joe Nunn (65-1/2) as the franchise’s all-time leader.

5. HASSON REDDICK, LB, Carolina. He has 12 sacks in his last seven games.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. Kirk Cousins hasn’t thrown an interception in his last 200 attempts. His personal record is 201, set in 2019. He also has 26 TDs and two interceptions in his last 10 games.

2. Denver’s Teddy Bridgewater completed at least 75 percent of his attempts (minimum 20) in each of his three starts this season. With one more Sunday, he joins Tom Brady (2007) as the only quarterbacks to run that streak to four in a single season.

3. The Patriots’ Nick Folk converted his last 35 field-goal attempts, tied for seventh in league history. Adam Vinatieri holds the record with 44.

4. Kyler Murray leads the NFL in completions of 25 or more yards with 13. Derek Carr is second with 11 and Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson third at nine.

5. In his 10th season, Russell Wilson has never lost three straight games. That could change Sunday.

6. Bill Belichick hasn’t lost to Tampa Bay since Sept. 3, 2000.

7. Baltimore’s Justin Tucker is 20-for-20 on career field goals attempted in overtime or the final minute of the fourth quarter.

8. When Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger meet Sunday it will be the first time – ever -- two starting quarterbacks went 11 years before facing each other again. Rodgers and Roethlisberger last met in Super Bowl XLV.

9. In his last 12 games vs. AFC teams, Green Bay’s Davante Adams has 14 touchdown catches.

10. Derrick Henry’s 3,276 yards rushing over his last 25 regular-season games are the most by any NFL player over a 25-game regular-season span. Henry played 11 road games within that period. He failed to reach 100 yards in only one of them.