The Sunday GPS: Bigger Headache for Ravens -- Aaron Rodgers or No Lamar?

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET GAME

GREEN BAY (10-3) @ BALTIMORE (8-5), 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Packers by 6-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 45

The story: The Packers are trying to hold on to the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Baltimore is trying to win its division. So who needs this victory more? Easy. The Ravens. They’re in a downward spiral, losing four of their last seven, and have a brutal schedule ahead. Worse, star quarterback Lamar Jackson is, at best, iffy for what looks like their biggest game of the season (at least to date). “We’ll see where it goes,” said coach John Harbaugh. By the looks of this week’s workouts, it’s going nowhere. Jackson didn’t practice. So that means Tyler Huntley vs. Aaron Rodgers, and turn out the lights. The party’s over.

Something to consider: Over his last three games the Packers’ Rodgers has thrown for 300-plus yards three times, with 10 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

TENNESSEE (9-4) @ PITTSBURGH (6-6-1), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Steelers by 1

The weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 38

The story: In a month of must-win games for Pittsburgh, this is simply the latest. The Steelers are in last place in the AFC North, but, like most of the conference, are not out of the playoff picture. So they’re a desperate team playing at home, and that makes them dangerous. You saw what happened when they were up against it two weeks ago: Somehow they found a way to beat Baltimore. Tennessee will win the AFC South and looks to gain momentum for the playoffs if and when Derrick Henry returns. And the Steelers? They're fighting for survival. If this doesn’t feel like a playoff environment to Tennessee it will for Pittsburgh.

Something to consider: The Titans are 7-0 vs. 2020 playoff teams; the Steelers are 5-1.

CINCINNATI (7-6) @ DENVER (7-6), 4:05 p.m. (EST)

The line: Broncos by 2-1/2

The weather: Mostly sunny, high of 58

The story: Tell me which of these two is more playoff worthy. My answer: Neither. They’re simply too inconsistent. Denver doesn’t have enough offense, and the Bengals don’t have enough chutzpah. Just when you want to buy into them, they take a standing eight count. Beat Minnesota. Lose to the Bears. Beat Baltimore. Lose to the Jets. Now they’re at altitude, likely to start a third-string offensive lineman and in the midst of a two-game nose dive. Maybe that’s why the Broncos are favored. Key for Denver: Stop Joe Mixon. He has a league-high 245 carries and 14 TDs. If he goes nowhere, it’s Joe Burrow time … and he’s tied with Trevor Lawrence with an NFL-high 14 interceptions.

Something to consider: Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has one turnover the past six games.

NEW ORLEANS (6-7) @ TAMPA BAY (10-3), 8:20 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bucs by 11-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 81

The story: There are two reasons this made this sheet: 1) Tom Brady’s record vs. the Saints and 2) COVID. First, to Brady. Since joining the Bucs, he hasn’t beaten New Orleans in the regular season. You heard me: 0-3, with six TDs and seven interceptions, including two pick-sixes. But that was vs. a Sean Payton-coached team, and he won’t be here. He tested positive for COVID and joins the burgeoning list of coaches and players MIA this weekend. That means defensive coordinator Dennis Allen takes his place, and good luck. Tampa Bay hasn’t lost at home this year. The Bucs are 6-0 there and won their last nine games at Raymond James Stadium (including Super Bowl LV.

Something to consider: The Bucs haven’t scored fewer than 30 points in any home game this season.

OUR BEST BETS

(All picks are made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – Jacksonville (-5). The firing of Urban Meyer could be like a B-12 shot in the arm for the Jags. Or maybe not. In any case, I’ll take the Jags because they beat Houston to the firing of their coach (SEASON RECORD: 7-7).

RICK GOSSELIN—Dallas (-10-1/2). The Cowboys won by 24 the first time they met. Dallas has gotten better since then; the Giants have gotten worse (SEASON RECORD: 8-5-1).

CLARK JUDGE – Miami (-9=1/2). The Jets haven’t won here since 2015. The Dolphins are hot. Gang Green is not (SEASON RECORD: 9-5)

THEY SAID IT

“I don’t think anyone wants to play us, quite frankly.” – Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor.

“We’ve got to make a run. We’ve got to play good football. We’ve got to play great football. That starts with me.” – Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“I wouldn’t believe you if you told me this is how the year was going to go.” – Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“It is what it is. It’s not going to be a problem.” – Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers on his toe injury.

“I don’t want to say (it’s a) slump, but that’s probably what it is.” – Dallas owner Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott’s mid-season struggles.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Since Week 13 last year, teams that win on Monday are a combined 16-0-1 the following games.

STAT OF THE WEEK II

Urban Meyer won more national collegiate championships (3) than NFL games (2).

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. COOPER KUPP, WR, L.A. Rams. With 90 yards receiving, he becomes the first player in the Super Bowl era to produce 90 or more in 10 consecutive games in one season.

2. JAMES CONNER, RB, Arizona. He has five games with two or more TDs in each and is working on a streak of seven consecutive games with a score.

3. TREY HENDRICKSON, DE, Cincinnati. He has a sack in nine consecutive games, joining the Chiefs’ Chris Jones (11 in 2018) as the only players with at least one sack in nine straight contests.

4. MICAH PARSONS, LB, Dallas. He has a sack in six straight games and is within two-and-a-half of tying Jevon Kearse’s rookie record (1999).

5. MIKE EVANS, WR, Tampa Bay. With 115 yards receiving, he becomes the first receiver in league history to produce 1,000-yard seasons in each of his first eight NFL seasons.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. This is just the third time since 1990 that no team clinched a playoff spot entering Week 15. That’s because 24 of the league’s 32 teams have six or more wins, the most at this point in any season.

2. Tampa Bay scored 30 or more points in its last seven home games and can join the 2012-13 Denver Broncos and 1999-2000 St. Louis Rams as the only teams to do it for eight or more consecutive home games.

3. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa is one of four quarterbacks all-time to have completion percentages of 80 or higher in three games of the same season.

4. Miami is only the second team to produce a five-game winning streak following a seven-game losing streak. The first was the 1994 New York Giants.

5. Atlanta won four of its last five road games.

6. As noted above, Tom Brady is is 0-3 vs. New Orleans since joining Tampa Bay. He is 25-5 vs. everyone else, including the playoffs.

7. If the Cards beat Detroit by 10 or more points, they become just the second team in NFL history to win eight consecutive road games by that margin. The 1941-42 Chicago Bears won nine straight by 10 or more.

8. Carolina and Pittsburgh each forced opponents into 91 plays of negative yardage, most in the NFL.

9. Dating to Week 6, nobody is tougher vs. the run than Tennessee. The Titans allowed an average of 77.3 yards per game.

10. Arizona is the only team that ranks in the top five in points scored and points allowed per game.