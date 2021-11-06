The Sunday GPS: Love Connection? No A-Rod as Packers take on Kansas City

GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEK

GREEN BAY (7-1) @ KANSAS CITY (4-4), 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Chiefs by 7

The weather: Sunny, high of 68

The story: It’s all about the quarterback, and, no, I’m not talking about Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. Jordan Love makes his first start since the Packers made him a first-round draft choice a year ago, and not because he earned it … but because Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID. Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid said he’s “pretty sure” the Packers’ offense won’t change without Rodgers, but get real: If you believe that, you believe A-Rod and the Packers didn’t violate the league’s COVID protocol too. Sorry, Andy, but the Packers’ offense will change, and that’s good news for Mahomes and the Chiefs. They’re sputtering, with St. Patrick leading the NFL in interceptions (10) and the Chiefs leading in turnovers with 19.

Something to consider: Green Bay won the turnover margin in each of its last seven games, all victories.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

CLEVELAND (4-4) @ CINCINNATI (5-3), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bengals by 2-1/2

The weather: Sunny, high of 62

The story: If you don’t think this game’s important, then you weren’t paying attention to Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski. He’s the guy who said the Browns’ “lives depend on” beating Cincinnati, and maybe he’s right when you’re talking about surviving in the AFC North. The Browns have a raft of issues, beginning with three losses in their last four games and ending with the OBJ drama. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has an injured shoulder, the passing game is off and the defense isn’t much better. But it gets worse: Eight of Cleveland’s nine remaining opponents have records of .500 or better. Only Detroit doesn’t. Now you know why Stefanski termed the Browns’ situation “desperate.” Because it is.

Something to consider: The Browns have only four takeaways this season. Only Jacksonville has fewer.

NEW ENGLAND (4-4) @ CAROLINA (4-4), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Patriots by 3-1/2

The weather: Mostly sunny, high of 63

The story: Halloween is over for you, but maybe not for Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold. Good chance he still sees ghosts. Reason: Bill Belichick is on Sunday’s schedule. And we know what happens then: Nothing good for Darnold. The envelope, please: In three career games vs. New England, he’s 0-3, with one touchdown passes, six interceptions and a career passer rating of 46.4. Good thing Christian McCaffrey is expected back to keep Darnold grounded … and, yes, I mean that literally.

Something to consider: The Panthers are 3-0 with McCaffrey; 1-4 without.

TENNESSEE (6-2) @ L.A. RAMS (7-1), 8:20 p.m. (EST)

The line: Rams by 7

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 76

The story: How good is Tennessee without Derrick Henry? Stay tuned. The Titans signed Hall-of-Famer-to-be Adrian Peterson, but let’s be honest: Nobody replaces King Henry. And without him … and possibly star receiver A.J. Brown and tackle Taylor Lewan … let’s just say the Titans’ chances of winning a track meet are considerably diminished. We know the Rams will score plenty. The question is: Can the Titans? It’s all up to Ryan Tannehill and an offense that leads the league in time of possession at 32:49. Of course, that was with Derrick Henry.

Something to consider: Including the playoffs, the Rams are 43-0 when leading at the half.

OUR BEST BETS

(Picks made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – BUFFALO (--14-1/2). A plus-2-TD spread is ridiculous in the NFL. Then again, so are the Jaguars. Bills roll (SEASON RECORD: 5-3).

RICK GOSSELIN – BUFFALO (--14-1/2). With Derrick Henry’s injury, the door in the AFC is wide open for the Bills. The Jaguars will be the first domino to fall (SEASON RECORD 6-1-1).

CLARK JUDGE – New England (--3-1/2). Sam Darnold sees ghosts again (SEASON RECORD: 6-2).

THEY SAID IT

“Once we get out on the field, it’s going to feel just like a normal game.” – Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love on his first career NFL start.

“We’re 4-4. We have to get a win. Our lives depend on it is the way we’re looking at it. We’re desperate, and that’s where our focus is.” – Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Each of this season's Monday Night winners won the following Sunday. That makes the Chiefs a favorite to win again this weekend, extending the record to 8-0. Dating back to last season, teams that win on Monday are 12-0 in their following games.

STAT OF THE WEEK II

Tennessee is 5-0 vs 2020 playoff teams.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

JUSTIN JEFFERSON, WR, Minnesota. With 37 yards receiving, he becomes the second fastest receiver to reach 2,000 for his career. He will have done it in 24 games. Only Odell Beckham Jr. did it faster (21).

RICH BIASACCIA, COACH, Las Vegas. With a victory, he becomes the first interim coach since Gary Moeller (2000, Detroit) to win his first three games.

COOPER KUPP, WR, L.A. Rams. He has at least five catches, 115 yards and a TD in each of his last three games.

HAROLD LANDRY III, LB, Tennessee. He has at least one sack in each of his last five games.

JA’MARR CHASE, WR, Cincinnati. With 84 yards receiving, he surpasses Marques Colston (847) for the most by anyone in the first nine games of his career.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. Twenty six games have been won by teams that scored in the last minute of regulation or overtime, tied for the most ever through the first eight games of an NFL season.

2. The Buffalo Bills lead the league in scoring offense (32.7) and scoring defense 15.6). They scored at least 25 points in their last six games and allowed 20 or fewer in four of their past six.

3. With a victory, New England’s Mac Jones becomes the first rookie quarterback since Dak Prescott to win his first four career road starts.

4. What home-field advantage? NFL teams are 63-59 on the road this season.

5. Arizona is 4-0 on the road, with each of its victories by 12 or more points.

6. Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur is 33-7 in his first 40 regular-season games. Only Hall-of-Famer Guy Chamberlain has more wins (34) in his first 40 regular-season games.

7. Arizona is the only team with a 100 percent conversion rate on fourth downs. The Cards are 7 for 7.

8. The NFC West leads the league with 20 victories and is the only division with two teams with at least seven wins.

9. Tennessee is 12-3 in its last 15 regular-season road games, including 4-1 this season.

10. Green Bay has forced two or more turnovers in six of its last seven games. When that happens, the Packers are 17-1 under Matt LaFleur.