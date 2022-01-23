The Sunday GPS: Allen-Mahomes is the Heavyweight Bout We've Waited For

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET GAME

BUFFALO (11-6) @ KANSAS CITY (12-5), 6:40 p.m. (EST)

The line: Chiefs by 3

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 40

The story: These two met in the AFC championship game last year, and, if you remember, the Bills’ Stefon Diggs stuck around afterward to watch the Chiefs celebrate. I mention that because the loss stung Diggs and his teammates, with players saying they wouldn’t forget. So what? So that was the same feeling they had when New England shut them down in Buffalo in early December. Then they rebounded with two beatdowns of the Patriots, shredding them so completely that they never punted. Never. In two games. They feel the same way about Kansas City now. Buffalo already beat the Chiefs this season, but that was three months ago and Kansas City is a different team today on both sides of the ball. The Bills are, too, more effective running the past month than ever before this season, averaging 160 yards rushing per game and 5.0 yards a carry the past four games, with Devin Singletary and Josh Allen responsible for 86 percent of that total. Buffalo believes it has a score to settle with the Chiefs, but beware, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. He’s 7-0 vs. everybody in the playoffs but Tom Brady. He’s 0-2 vs. TB12.

Something to consider: According to ESPN, the Chiefs’ Mahomes leads the league in play-action touchdown passes. Allen is second. However, Buffalo’s defense ranks second vs. play-action passes while the Chiefs are last.

L.A. RAMS (12-5) @ TAMPA BAY (13-4), 3 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bucs by 3

The weather: Mostly sunny, high of 61

The story: Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald this week said the key to overcoming the defending Super Bowl champions is pressuring Tom Brady because that can “affect” and “rattle” him, just as it does other quarterbacks. He’s right, of course. Except Tom Brady isn't like other quarterbacks. With tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen recuperating from injuries, however, Brady suddenly is more vulnerable to the pass rush than ever – especially with Donald in his grill and Von Miller closing in from the outside. That means the ball must come out early, which also means running back Giovanni Bernard could be … should be … a factor here. Brady has always had a security blanket in the backfield … be it James White, Dion Lewis, Shane Vereen or Kevin Faulk … and Bernard could be that guy here. Don’t say you weren’t warned. Plus, there’s this: Leonard Fournette? Yep, he’s back after missing the past three games with a hamstring strain. It may be the running backs, not Brady’s receivers, who determine what happens to Tampa Bay.

Something to consider: Brady is 24-7 at home in the playoffs, including 1-0 with Tampa Bay (2-0 if you include Super Bowl LV).

OUR BEST BETS

(Picks are made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – Tampa Bay (--3). Never bet against Tom Brady in January (SEASON RECORD: 11-10).

RICK GOSSELIN – Tampa Bay (--3). Are you going to bet against Tom Brady at home in January? Me, neither (SEASON RECORD: 13-7-1).

CLARK JUDGE – Buffalo (+3). Too much Josh Allen; not enough Chiefs’ defense (SEASON RECORD: 13-8).

THEY SAID IT

“They put a lot on his shoulders, and he rises to the occasion.” – Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Josh Allen.

“It doesn’t really matter what happened in October when we played them last. It’s really about this game.” – Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady on meeting the Rams for a second time this season.

“I’m not playing against him, one-on-one, but I understand he’s a great player and he’s going to get his team in the end zone. So I’ve got to do my part as well.” – Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford on Tom Brady.

“They just have so many weapons.” – Buffalo coach Sean McDermott on the Chiefs.

STAT OF THE DAY

Buffalo’s Josh Allen is 8-0 on the road in pre-game coin flips this season and 9-0 if you include the overtime coin toss in Tampa.

STAT OF THE DAY II

In their first meeting this year Buffalo held Mahomes and the Chiefs to one completion over 20 yards.

STAT OF THE DAY III

Tom Brady’s 32 TD passes in 16 divisional-round playoff games are 14 more than anyone else.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. TRAVIS KELCE, TE, Kansas City. He can become the first player ever to have five consecutive playoff games with 100 yards receiving.

2. MIKE EVANS, WR, Tampa Bay. Of his 14 touchdown passes this season (including the playoffs), 11 have been at home.

3. VON MILLER, LB, L.A. Rams. In eight playoff games, he has 7-1/2 sacks, 9 tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and 13 quarterback hits.

4. JOSH ALLEN, QB, Buffalo. Because he’s Josh Allen and because he has no interceptions in four of his five playoff starts.

5. MATTHEW STAFFORD, L.A. Rams. He threw for four TDs, with no interceptions, 343 yards and a 134.0 rating when he and the Rams met Tampa Bay in Week Three.

TEN THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

1. Tampa Bay scored 30 or more points in five consecutive playoff games. If they reach that figure again they tie New Orleans (2010-12) for the league record with six.

2. With two TD passes Sunday, Mahomes passes Drew Brees and Kurt Warner for the most scoring passes in his first 10 playoff games. He currently has 23.

3. Now it’s up to Buffalo. Over the past 29 years losing a conference championship game often has been a promising sign for the next year. In that span, 12 teams that lost the conference title game one year graduated to the Super Bowl the next.

4. The NFC’s Super Bowl team has come from the NFC West or South in eight of the past nine seasons. After the 49ers' upset of Green Bay, this makes it nine of the past ten.

5. Buffalo is the only NFL team to rank in the top five in total offense and defense.

6. The Rams are 2-0 vs. Tampa Bay in playoff history and 2-0 vs. Brady and the Bucs the past two seasons.

7. Kansas City won six of its last seven playoff games. Its only loss was Super Bowl LV,

8. Teams that beat Bill Belichick-coached clubs by 20 or more points are 6-12 in their next games.

9. If the Chiefs beat Buffalo, they become the first NFL team ever to host four consecutive conference championship games and the seventh to appear in four straight.

10. The Rams and Bucs each were among the league’s 10 least penalized teams this year.