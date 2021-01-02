The Sunday GPS: Playoffs? It may be in the Cards with Rams' Goff sidelined

GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEK

ARIZONA (8-7) @ L.A. RAMS (9-6), 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Cards by 3

The weather: Mostly sunny, high of 66

The story: The winner of this game clinches a playoff spot, and you have to like the Cards’ chances, right? I mean, the Rams don’t have their starting quarterback, linebacker Leonard Floyd was just hospitalized (abdominal pain) and the team is in a downward spiral that had it losing to the then-winless Jets two weeks ago. Which means … which means the Rams’ hopes rest on the shoulders of backup quarterback John Wolford, and raise your hand if you never heard of him. No problem. He hasn’t taken a snap in the NFL. Ever. So everything is in front of the Cards to make it to the postseason except … well, except Sean McVay has never lost to them in seven tries. Granted, that was with Jared Goff as his quarterback. But that counts for something. So does this: The Cards’ quarterback is hurt, too. Kyler Murray suffered a lower leg injury on the last play vs. San Francisco last weekend but says he’s OK and will play. But if he can’t? Former CFL quarterback Chris Streveler will. He’s never thrown a pass in an NFL game.

Something to consider: After scoring 32 vs. the Rams in the previous five meetings, Arizona put down 52 points in its last two games against them, including 28 a month ago. Only Buffalo (35 in Week 3) scored more vs. the Rams this season.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

DALLAS (6-9) @ N.Y. GIANTS (5-10), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Cowboys by 1-1/2

The weather: Few showers, high of 47

The story: The NFC East is on the line, with the Cowboys, Giants and Washington Football Team in the mix. Only Washington can clinch by simply winning. Dallas and the Giants need the WFT to lose to go to the top, and all scenarios are on the table. Dallas, however, has the edge here because it can score points, and the Giants can’t. You can look it up. Over its last three games, the Cowboys exceeded 30. Over the Giants’ last three, they haven’t exceeded 13. Daniel Jones is expected to start for New York, but a sore hamstring limits his mobility. Correction: Eliminates his mobility, which makes him an easy target for sacks and turnovers. I’d be shocked if the Cowboys don’t make it four straight, but then they’ll have to wait on the Washington game to see if their season continues.

Something to consider: The Giants haven’t thrown a TD pass at home in two months (Nov. 2 vs. Tampa Bay)

MIAMI (10-5) @ BUFFALO (12-3), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bills by 3

The weather: Snow showers, high of 37

The story: The Bills are in the playoffs. The Dolphins aren’t. Not yet, they’re not. But a victory here punches their ticket. I know, Buffalo can still gain the No. 2 playoff seed, but without a first-round bye and limited stadium seating there’s really no difference between the second and third spots. So look for Bills’ coach Sean McDermott to rest key starters like Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. How long? I don’t know. You’d think at least part of the game. He did it a year ago, sitting down players after one quarter of the season finale vs. the Jets, and he’ll do it here. That should open the door to the playoffs for a Miami team that deserves to be there. One problem: Backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is unavailable. He tested positive for COVID-19 and is out. So there’s no safety net for rookie Tua Tagovailoa. But that’s not all. The game’s in Buffalo, and that’s always a problem for the Dolphins. They lost seven of their last eight there … though with far more in attendance than the 6,700 fans allowed for this one.

Something to consider: Allen passed for 415 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a season-best 146.7 rating in a Week 2 game vs. Miami.

WASHINGTON (6-9) @ PHILADELPHIA (4-10-1), 8:20 p.m. (EST)

The line: WFT by 3

The weather: PM showers, high of 48

The story: This game is so meaningful that the NFL saved it for last. Washington clinches its first division title since 2015 by winning. No strings attached. But it lost two of its last three and struggles to do much of anything on offense … which is where quarterback Alex Smith comes in. After missing the past one-and-a-half games with a calf injury, he practiced this week with the first team and may … I said MAY … play. Washington better hope so. Because it needs something, anything, to perk up an offense that can’t find the end zone with a compass. And that’s a problem. Because with Jalen Hurts at quarterback, the Eagles suddenly have a pulse on offense. That’s the good news. The bad: Star running back Miles Sanders and tight end Dallas Goedert aren’t expected to play. Make this a low-scoring game, with the edge going to the first team to cross the goal line.

Something to consider: Hurts has six completions of 30 or more yards the past three weeks, tied with Tom Brady for most in the NFL. Only Andy Dalton and Kyler Murray, with seven each, have more.

GOLD JACKET BONUS

GREEN BAY @ CHICAGO, 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Packers by 4-1/2

The weather: PM sun, high of 34

The story: This is supposed to be about Green Bay nailing down the top seed for the NFC playoffs and Aaron Rodgers’ coronation as the league’s 2020 MVP. And it just might be. With the Packers gaining home-field advantage with a win, there will be no sitting of starters. But this one’s also about Mitch Trubisky and the Bears. Because if we’re to believe that Chicago’s recent play and Trubisky’s success are anything more than the residue of a cupcake schedule then this is where we find out. Chicago won its last three with Trubisky, and he’s 6-2 as a starter. He’s not expected to return to Da Bears in 2021, but his performance the past three weeks … as well as that of the entire team … has people wondering if that plan might change. Tune in and find out. His future could depend on this game. If the Bears win, they’re in the playoffs … and maybe, just maybe, Trubisky is back in their future.

Something to consider: Trubisky is 1-5 vs. Green Bay with a passing rate of 79.0.

OUR BEST BETS

(All picks are made vs. the spread only)

CLARK JUDGE – Dallas (--1-1/2). The Cowboys can score. The Giants can’t. This game isn’t complicated (season record: 7-9).

RON BORGES -- Tennessee (--7-1/2). A must-win for the Titans. My guess is that J.J. Watt's "speech" blows up in his face because teammates may take it as a "don't-blame-me-blame-them" approach (season record: 13-3).

RICK GOSSELIN—Washington (--3). Dwayne Haskins is gone, and so are the turnovers. Washington has the defense to give a rookie quarterback fits (season record: 9-7).

FIVE NUMBERS THAT MATTER

0 – Atlanta rushing TDs the past four games. They haven’t won any of them.

3 – Teams that average 30 or more points a game. They are: Green Bay (31.6), Kansas City (30.1) and Tennessee (30.0). Since 1950 there have been three teams averaging 30 or more a game only once twice (2011 and 2018).

42 – Games this season where teams rallied from 10-point deficits to win. The NFL record is 43, set in 2013 and 2014.

223 – Rushing yards needed for Tennessee’s Derrick Henry to reach 2,000 for this season. He ran for 212 vs Houston earlier this year.

260 – Yards passing needed by Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes to reach 5,000 for the second consecutive season.

THE SUNDAY OMG

In Andy Dalton’s last six starts, he’s 4-2, with 13 TDs, four interceptions and a .671 completion percentage. If he leads the Cowboys to the playoffs a $1-million contract clause kicks in.

THE SUNDAY OMG II

Over the last three games, the Arizona defense has accumulated 17 sacks, 14 tackles for losses, eight forced fumbles and 24 quarterback hits.

THEY SAID IT

“It’s just … I mean it pisses me off. If there’s one side of the ball I want to make sure is right it’s that one. It has not happened, and that’s on me.” – N.Y. Jets’ coach Adam Gase on the league’s 32nd ranked offense.

“To think it could be the last game… the last game I ever play … certainly, I don’t intend it will be. I don’t hope that it is, but you have to acknowledge that it’s a possibility.” – Indianapolis QB Philip Rivers on the possibility that Sunday may be his last NFL game.

“If this is my last game I had an unbelievable 10 years here.” – Cincinnati WR A.J. Green on his career with the Bengals.

“I’m a mentally tough S.O. B., bruh.” – New England QB Cam Newton on what he learned about himself this year.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers. He’s 9-3 at Soldier Field and won eight of his last nine starts there. Furthermore, he’s had 13 games this season with a rating of 100 or better. With one more, he sets a league record.

2. Seattle WR DK Metcalf. With just six yards receiving, he breaks Hall-of-Famer Steve Largent’s 35-year-old franchise record of 1,287 yards in one season (1985).

3. Arizona LB Haasan Reddick. According to Elias Sports Bureau, he’s the only player in the past 21 years to produce at least 7-1/2 sacks and six forced fumbles in a three-week span.

4. Tennessee RB Derrick Henry. He’s run for 100 or more yards in his last four games vs. division opponents.

5. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson. He has 27 TDs (21 passes, six runs) and three interceptions in his last 10 road games.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD REMEMBER

1. There are more teams in playoff contention (18) entering Week 17 than there have been since 2006 (20).

2. SoFi Stadium will be the 43rd venue for Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald in his 17-year career. He had at least one reception in the previous 42. Only Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice, with catches in 46 stadiums, has more.

3. Arizona’s Patrick Peterson has seven career interceptions vs. the Rams. No other current player has more interceptions vs. one opponent. Peterson also has four career touchdowns, with three of them vs. the Rams.

4. Cleveland’s Nick Chubb has 554 yards rushing (110.8 average) and seven TDs in five home games this season.

5. The Jets’ Sam Darnold has not committed a turnover in his last three starts.

6. Four AFC teams went 4-0 vs. the NFC. They are Indianapolis, Baltimore, Cleveland and Kansas City.

7. There are four teams that haven’t produced a 100-yard rusher in any game this season. They are Carolina, the Chargers, Buffalo and Seattle.

8. With 92 yards, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson becomes the first quarterback in league history to produce 1,000 yards rushing in multiple seasons. He ran for 1,206 last year.

9. Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley has a league-high eight 100 yard games, including his last four starts.

10. Detroit has allowed 40 or more points a franchise-record five times this season, including three of the past five games, and is only 18 away from its first 500-point year since 2008 when it was 0-16.