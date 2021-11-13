The Sunday GPS: It's Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood Again in Green Bay

GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEK

SEATTLE (3-5) @ GREEN BAY (7-2), 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Packers by 3-1/2

The weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 39

The story: Russell Wilson is expected to return after missing three starts, but few are paying attention. Instead, all eyes are on the other quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is expected to return, too, though he wasn't sidelined by injury. He tested positive for COVID. Rodgers stirred a lot of pots while he was away, and people wonder happens next. Just a hunch, but ... expect him back to being Aaron Rodgers, quarterback par excellence, dissecting a porous Seattle defense. Maybe it’s not the weekend’s best game, but it will be its most scrutinized.

Something to consider: The Packers won their last nine home games (including the playoffs) vs. Seattle.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

CLEVELAND (5-4) @ NEW ENGLAND (5-4), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Patriots by 2-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 51

The story: New England wins three straight, and suddenly the Patriots are within a half-game of Buffalo in the AFC East. So they’re back, right? Not so fast. Cleveland’s a speed bump waiting to happen. The Browns rebounded last week with a resounding defeat of Cincinnati and believe they’re ready for take-off. Maybe. But they’ll have to do it without running back Nick Chubb. Consider that a big win for New England. Except big wins at home are rare these days for the Pats. They’re 1-4 in Foxboro, with a beatdown of the hapless Jets their only victory.

Something to consider: Cleveland has never beaten Bill Belichick in Foxboro. The Browns are 0-6 there, not winning since 1992 … when Bill Belichick was their head coach.

NEW ORLEANS (5-3) @ TENNESSEE (7-2), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Titans by 3

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 58

The story: The most impressive win last weekend wasn’t the Jags’ upset of Buffalo or Denver’s shocker over Dallas. Nope, it was Tennessee’s blowout of the L.A. Rams. First of all, it was in L.A. And, second, it was without Derrick Henry. The Titans were supposed to be crippled with King Henry sidelined, but they weren’t. Instead, they won their fifth straight game and seventh in their last eight tries ... and it wasn’t close. The Saints, meanwhile, are coming off a loss to Atlanta and don’t have Jameis Winston or Alvin Kamara. So tell me why they're only a three-point dog here. I don’t get it, either.

Something to consider: Since joining the Titans prior to 2019, Ryan Tannehill has 12 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter, the most in the NFL during that time.

KANSAS CITY (5-4) @ LAS VEGAS (5-3), 8:20 p.m. (EST)

The line: Chiefs by 2-1/2

The weather: Enclosed roof

The story: Who’s the team to beat in the AFC West? It changes every week. The Chiefs are finally above .500, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have issues. Because they do. No defense. Not enough offense. Too many penalties. Too many turnovers. Put them together, and you have a mediocre team trying to wake up from a season-long nap. And the Raiders? I have no idea what to make of these guys after losing to the Giants. All I know is that they frazzled Patrick Mahomes last year when he was St. Patrick. But with all their off-the-field drama, there's no telling where they’re headed now.

Something to consider: The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce has TD catches in his last six Sunday night games.

OUR BEST BETS

(All picks are made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – Cleveland (+2-1/2). Four of New England’s four wins were against Zach Wilson, a fracture-shouldered Sam Darnold and someone I can’t even remember. Baker Mayfield is no Otto Graham, but he’s a helluva lot better than that collection of unarmed quarterbacks (SEASON RECORD: 5-4).

RICK GOSSELIN – Denver (--1-1/2). The Broncos beat a good NFC East team on the road last week. They can beat a bad NFC East at home this week (SEASON RECORD: 5-3-1).

CLARK JUDGE – Tennessee (--3). No Alvin Kamara? No chance for Saints (SEASON RECORD: 7-2).

THEY SAID IT

“I feel great. I feel really close. I’m not 100 percent yet, but I’m pretty dang close.” – Seattle QB Russell Wilson.

“He’s everything I believe in and talk about.” – Carolina coach Matt Rhule on QB Cam Newton.

“If you ask me, I should have been a first overall pick.” – N.Y. Jets quarterback Mike White.

"I thought it was a terrible decision." -- Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady on the NFL moving to 17 games.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Each of Tennessee’s last four wins have come vs. 2020 playoff teams. The previous three teams to win four straight vs. playoff teams from the prior year advanced to the Super Bowl.

STAT OF THE WEEK II

Every Monday Night Football winner this season has been victorious the following weekend. That’s 8-0 for this season and 13-0 dating back to the second half of 2020. Pittsburgh won last Monday and is an eight-point favorite to keep Detroit winless Sunday.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. KIRK COUSINS, QB, Minnesota. In four road games this year he has 11 touchdowns (10 passing, one rushing), no interceptions and a 111.3 rating. Dating back to last season, Cousins has at least two TD passes and ratings of 100 or higher in his last six road starts.

2. JONATHAN TAYLOR, RB, Indianapolis. He’s scored at least once and accumulated 100 or more yards from scrimmage in each of his last six games.

3. T.J. WATT, LB, Pittsburgh. With one sack Sunday, he surpasses Hall-of-Famer Derrick Thomas and Watt’s brother, J.J., for the second-most sacks by a player in his first 70 games. J.J. Watt has 61. Only Hall-of-Famer Reggie White, with 79, has more.

4. BILL BELICHICK, Coach, New England. His next victory will be his 250th regular-season win, tying him with Tom Landry. Only Don Shula (259) and George Halas (318) have more.

5. PATRICK MAHOMES, QB, Kansas City. He has at least two touchdown passes in seven of his nine Sunday primetime starts, with over 300 yards passing in three of his last four.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. Five divisions are led by teams that didn’t win division titles a year ago.

2. Dating back to 2014, Arizona has lost its last five to Carolina.

3. Thirty-five games have been decided in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime, the most ever through nine weeks.

4. In each of the last two meetings between Denver and Philadelphia, the winner scored 50 points and went on to play in the Super Bowl.

5. Tom Brady is 16-5 in 21 career starts following a bye.

6. Tennessee’s Kevin Byard has five consecutive games with an interception, forced fumble or fumble recovery.

7. New Orleans leads the league with 86 fourth-quarter points. Philadelphia is second with 83.

8. Five of Minnesota’s games have been decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime.

9. Since 2020, Brady leads the league with 24 touchdown passes on third downs. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert is second with 20.

10. Over the last two weeks the Jets’ offense gained 997 yards, with 450 yards and 30 or more points in each game for only the second time in franchise history.