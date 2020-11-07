The Sunday GPS: Old guys rule as Brady, Brees square off in Round Two

GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEKEND

NEW ORLEANS @ TAMPA BAY, 8:20 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Bucs by 4-1/2

The weather: Scattered thunderstorms, high of 80

The story: It’s Brady-Brees, Part II. The two met in Week One, with Brees extending his head-to-head record vs. Brady to 3-1 via a 34-23 victory and Brady haters proclaiming the king dead. Except he’s not. Since that loss, Brady is 6-1 with 18 TD passes and two interceptions. Moreover, he’s thrown one pick in his last six starts. And Brees? Well, he’s 4-2 since then, with passing yards and touchdowns down and a sore right shoulder so bothersome that it sidelined him for much of this week’s practice. Coach Sean Payton isn’t saying if Brees plays, but he wasn’t on Friday’s injury report. So he plays. So, too, may star receiver Michael Thomas, out since Week One. First place in the NFC South is at stake here. But so are the reputations of the league’s two oldest quarterbacks.

Something to consider: Brady leads the NFL in career touchdown passes with 260. Brees is right behind with 259.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

SEATTLE @ BUFFALO, 1 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Seahawks by 3

The weather: Sunny, high of 65

The story: The Bills are first in the AFC East and just broke a seven-game losing streak to New England. So that’s good. But this isn’t: Quarterback Josh Allen has been inconsistent with his throws much of the past three weeks, and the once sound Bills’ defense leaks like the Andrea Doria vs. the run. Of course, the Seahawks’ defense isn’t exactly the ’85 Bears. They’re last vs. the pass but get safety Jamal Adams back for this one. Of course, nobody scores more than Seattle, with the Seahawks averaging 34.3 points per game, and Russell Wilson is the mid-season MVP. He has a cadre of dangerous receivers, including the irrepressible D.K. Metcalf, and expect them to exploit the Buffalo secondary … especially with Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde out. But look for the Seahawks to hammer the middle of Buffalo’s defense, too. Only three teams have allowed more yards rushing.

Something to consider: Dating back to last season, Allen has 13 rushing touchdowns – the most of any quarterback.

BALTIMORE @ INDIANAPOLIS, 1 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Even

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 75

The story: Once upon a time, the Ravens were considered a serious Super Bowl threat. Not so much anymore. Now anxious fans wonder if the defending AFC North champs can limp into the playoffs. They’re missing two starting offensive line starters – including Pro Bowl tackle Ronnie Stanley, out for the season – while COVID has several defensive starters sidelined, most of whom are in quarantine. Then there’s quarterback Lamar Jackson, who looks nothing like last season’s MVP and is struggling with the pass game. Nevertheless, he’s also the guy who has 21 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 125.3 rating in his last seven road starts. Fortunately for Jackson, the Ravens have the league’s top-ranked rushing attack, so they may not have to win with his arm. But beware, people: Indianapolis is on a roll, and Philip Rivers is hot, with six TDs and one interception the past two weeks.

Something to consider: The Ravens scored at least 20 points in 30 consecutive regular-season games, tied with the 2012-14 Denver Broncos for the NFL’s longest such streak.

MIAMI @ ARIZONA, 4:25 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Cardinals by 4-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 66

The story: The standings don’t lie. Both these teams are above .500, and both are second in their divisions. But that’s not all. Both are in the midst of three-game winning streaks, too. Arizona got there via the league’s top-ranked offense, scoring 30 or more points in each of its last three starts. Miami, meanwhile, leads the league in fewest points allowed, with none of its past three opponents putting up more than 17. Yet most of the attention will be on the quarterbacks, with Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa meeting for the first time since squaring off in the 2018 Orange Bowl/CFB playoff semifinal -- the same year they finished 1-2 in the Heisman Trophy voting. Tua makes his second consecutive start as a rookie, and he’ll be tested. All he had to do last week was throw for 93 yards and not make a mistake. Just a hunch, but more will be required to keep up with the Cards’ sprint-relay team.

Something to consider: Four of the last five games in this series have been decided by three or fewer points.

OUR BEST BETS

(Picks are made vs. the spread only)

CLARK JUDGE – Seattle (--3). Too many Seattle playmakers, not enough Josh Allen (Season record 4-4).

RON BORGES – Baltimore (EVEN). If I can get the Ravens even on the road vs. Philip Rivers and the Colts, I’ll take it (Season record 6-2).

RICK GOSSELIN – Arizona (--4-1/2). The Cardinals endured their share of rookie struggles with a quarterback last season. It’s Miami’s turn in 2020 (Season record: 4-4).

THE SUNDAY OMG

Since joining the Texans in 2013, Romeo Crennel is 13-2 vs. rookie quarterbacks. Houston draws a rookie Sunday, Jacksonville’s Jake Luton.

THE SUNDAY OMG II

Russell Wilson is the only quarterback to throw at least two touchdown passes in every game (7) this season. The NFL record was set by John Unitas, who had two TD passes in every game of the 1959 season … including the playoffs.

FIVE NUMBERS THAT MATTER

1 -- Wins needed for Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin to tie Marty Schottenheimer for the NFL record of finishing no worse than .500 in his first 14 years of coaching.

1 -- Wins needed for Kansas City’s Andy Reid to surpass Curly Lambeau for fifth on the all-time victories by head coaches. Since joining the Chiefs in 2013, Reid is 89-41-0, including the postseason, tying him with Seattle’s Pete Carroll for the most victories in that span. Only Bill Belichick (101) has more.

11 – Catches needed by Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins to become the youngest player in league history to reach 700 for his career. Hopkins will be 28 years, 155 days. The record is held by teammate Larry Fitzgerald at 29 years, 23 days.

50.4 – Average number of points scored in each game through the first eight weeks, the most since the NFL merger in 1970.

69 – Yards rushing needed by New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara to become the first player in NFL history to produce at least 500 yards rushing and 500 receiving in each of his first four NFL seasons.

THEY SAID IT

“I coached Marshall Faulk, and this guy is scarier.” – New Orleans coach Bruce Arians on Alvin Kamara.

“I have no problem saying that he is our best quarterback and our quarterback for the future.” – Jets’ GM Joe Douglas on Sam Darnold.

“I’m just scratching the surface on where I can be and where I can go.” – Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. Chargers QB Justin Herbert. He can become the first rookie in NFL history to throw three or more touchdown passes in five consecutive games.

2. N.Y. Giants QB Daniel Jones. He’s 3-0 in his career vs. Washington. He’s 1-16 vs. everyone else.

3. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes. With three TDs he eclipses Dan Marino as the fastest quarterback to reach 100 career touchdown passes. Marino did it in 44 games. This is Mahomes’ 40th.

4. Tennessee RB Derrick Henry. He aims for his sixth straight game with a rushing TD. In his last three starts he averaged 133.3 yards rushing and scored four times.

5. Seattle QB Russell Wilson. With four touchdown passes, he joins Hall-of-Famer Brett Favre and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks in league history with 30 or more TD throws in four consecutive seasons.

TEN THINGS YOU MIGHT WANT TO REMEMBER

1. The Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t had a 100-yard rushing game this season but has five fumbles, losing four.

2. Tom Brady is on pace to throw his most touchdown passes since leading the league in 2007 with 50.

3. This is the second year in NFL history where at least one team each in the first eight weeks has come back each week from a 13-point deficit to win. The other year was 2015.

4. Miami ranks first in fewest points allowed at 18.6 and is second in in takeaways with 13.

5. Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins leads the NFL in both receptions (57) and yards (704).

6. Seattle and Pittsburgh are the only two teams to score 25 or more points in each of their first seven games.

7. Tennessee ranks 31st in sacks with seven.

8. Derek Carr hasn’t thrown an interception in three consecutive games vs. the Chargers.

9. With 231 yards passing the Colts’ Philip Rivers surpasses Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino for fifth on the all-time list for passing yards. Marino has 61,361.

10. Denver’s Philip Lindsay hasn’t fumbled once in 543 career touches (461 rushes, 72 catches and 10 kick returns).