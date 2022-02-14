Super Bowl LVI Judgements: Donald, Rams' Defense Join Kupp as MVPs

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions because Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp made the critical plays when it mattered most. But let’s be honest: They didn’t win this game.

The Rams’ defense did.

More specifically, its pass rush did.

It made plays all evening, sacking Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow a Super Bowl-record seven times – including five in the third quarter – and handcuffed the Bengals long enough for Stafford and Kupp to come to the rescue.

Stafford threw the game-winning touchdown pass. Kupp made the game-winning catch. And the Rams pulled off a 23-20 come-from-behind victory, with Kupp named the game’s MVP.

Fair enough.

But that doesn’t happen without Aaron Donald. And Von Miller. And Leonard Floyd. And anyone, everyone, on L.A.’s defensive front. If they don’t suffocate Burrow in the second half – including one sack where he twisted his right knee and was helped to the sidelines – there's no game-winning drive or Stafford-Kupp highlight tape.

The numbers speak for themselves. And what they say is that the Bengals were 3-for-14 on third downs, 1-for-3 on fourths and failed to score on their last five possessions that ended like this: Punt, punt, punt, punt and downs – with Donald making the two biggest stops on Cincinnati’s last drive.

The first was a tackle of running back Samaje Perine on a third-and-1 at the Rams’ 49. Time left: 43 seconds. The second was his hit on Burrow on the next snap, spinning the quarterback to the turf as Burrow desperately flung the ball into the air to avoid a sack.

Incomplete pass. Game over.

“Our defense was outstanding,” Stafford said afterward. “Such a great game.”

I don’t know about that. There were great moments. But the Rams couldn’t run. They lost wide receiver Odell Beckham in the first half to a knee injury. They played without tight end Tyler Higbee, their second leading receiver. Stafford had a couple of interceptions. And seven of their 13 possessions, including the final kneel down, were three or fewer plays.

I think you get the idea. They were short-handed and in a funk, struggling to produce 16 points for the first 58-and-a-half minutes.

But that’s when Stafford and Kupp led them on a 15-play, 79-yard drive that included a 7-yard Kupp run on a fourth-and-1 conversion and ended with Stafford hitting Kupp for a 1-yard TD. The NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, Kupp caught Stafford’s last four completions -- including one for 22 yards on a drive reminiscent of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice dissecting the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII.

“All these things, they’re truly team awards,” said the game’s MVP. “You aren’t a successful receiver without all the other 10 guys on the field doing their jobs. So each of those guys that I stepped on the field with, just so incredibly thankful for them.”

He should be. He doesn’t get the award … and the Rams don’t win the game … without the Rams’ defense. It held Burrow and the Bengals in check throughout, allowing Stafford and Kupp time to figure things out.

And they did.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Osi Umenyiora was right. After the New York Giants beat New England in Super Bowl LVI, their second straight over the Pats, I spoke with the Giants’ defensive end and said I learned a valuable lesson from him and his teammates: Great pass rushers trump great quarterbacks. “Where have you been?” he asked. He was right, of course. I saw it happen again in Super Bowl LVIII. Then in Super Bowl 50. Now this. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

2. The “all-in” approach works. The Bucs tried it last year. The Rams did it this season. Connect the dots.

3. The Bengals are cursed. It took them 33 years to get back to the Super Bowl … and then this happens. Three times they’ve gotten this far in their 54-year history. Three times they lost … by a total of 12 points.

4. Don’t win the Super Bowl coin toss. That’s eight straight games where the team that won it at a Super Bowl lost the game.

5. White jerseys are the right jerseys. Go ahead and look it up. Teams wearing white jerseys won 18 of the past 21 Super Bowls.

THIRD AND 15

1. Losing a Super Bowl is tough enough. But the news is about to get worse, Bengals’ fans: Unless Tom Brady is your quarterback, history tells us the Super Bowl loser doesn’t return the following year. Since the Buffalo Bills appeared in Super Bowl XXVIII, it happened only once – Super Bowl LII when New England and TB12 returned to defeat the Rams.

2. It’s not much better in La La Land. Yeah, I know, the Rams celebrate their first-ever Super Bowl as the LOS ANGELES Rams, and good for them. But they don’t have Brady, either. And if you don’t, you don’t repeat. Not in this milennium, you don’t. The only team to do it was the 2003-04 Patriots quarterbacked by you know who.

3. Wait. Aaron Donald could retire? At 31? Aaron Rodgers, move over. We have a new leader on the offseason Twitter feed.

4. Now the question: What’s next for Donald’s head coach? Amid reports that he might walk away if he won, Sean McVay said last week that he was “committed to this team and coaching.” I don’t know about you, but that doesn’t sound like a flat denial. A simple “no” would have done it.

5. Did NBC’s Cris Collinsworth really say, “In a pressure situation, I don’t know that I’ve seen better than Matt Stafford and Cooper Kupp?” He did. Somebody rewind the videotape of Super Bowl XXIII with the 49ers' Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. If only Collinsworth were there, he’d know. Oh, wait a minute …

6. Or maybe we could give him a couple dozen of Tom Brady?

7. Not often I get to say this but … gotta feel for Odell Beckham. He seemed poised to have a big game, and then … poof ... he was gone, sidelined by a knee injury that looks serious. Watching him on the sidelines, I wasn’t sure which was worse: The Rams missing him or him missing playing. All I know is that it was a big loss for both. In a half-season with L.A., OBJ seemed to have found a home -- scoring as many TDs (7) as he did his entire career in Cleveland.

8. Also feel for the unnamed guy who would’ve won $120,000 at BetMGM had Aaron Donald been named the game’s MVP. He finished second.

9. Joe Burrow was sacked 19 times in this year’s playoffs, including nine in one game (Tennessee) and seven Sunday. The previous record was 14 by Wade Wilson. Memo to the Bengals’ Mike Brown: Draft offensive linemen who can pass protect.

10. Quick question for 345 Park Ave.: How in the world do the league’s best officials – because that’s who works Super Bowls – blow an obvious facemask penalty like the one that produced the 75-yard Burrow-to-Tee Higgins TD on the first play of the second half? “It was a contested catch,” answered referee Ron Torbert, “and the crew didn’t see any contact that rose to the level of pass interference.” I’m sorry. What? There was no “grab and twist,” Torbert said, that would’ve warranted a facemask penalty. Check the replay, Ron. Better yet, New York will.

11. Coming soon to a theater near you: Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” starring Eli Apple.

12. The Rams' Jalen Ramsey last week said he’s “the best defensive back in the National Football League.” Check the game tape. No, he’s not.

13. Good for Eric Weddle. He returns to the NFL after nearly two years away, takes over at safety for a depleted Rams’ secondary and walks away with a ring in his last game. It doesn’t get better than that.

14. With Super Bowl ads reportedly costing $6.5 million for a 30-second spot, somebody should demand refunds. With rare exception, commercials were as riveting as the Rams’ running game.

15. No Ram should be happier – no, more relieved -- than Rams’ punter Johnny Hekker. He blew the hold on a botched extra point that put his team in a precarious, must-win situation down the stretch. Instead of a field goal to tie, the Rams had to get the touchdown to win. Fortunately for Hekker, they did.

FIVE WINNERS

1. Arizona Cardinals. For 54 years, teams whose home stadiums hosted Super Bowls never made it to the NFL championship game. Then Tampa Bay broke that hex in Super Bowl LV. Now the Rams do it in Super Bowl LVI. And both won. So where’s Super Bowl LVII? You guessed it: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az., home of the Cards. Memo to Kyler Murray: You might want to stick around.

2. Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. He’s the guy who made the second-half adjustments that frazzled Burrow and the Bengals. He should be someone who gets serious head-coaching consideration in the future, too. “He’s a big brother to me,” said the Rams’ McVay. Congratulations. Big brother just got you a ring.

3. Rams’ coach Sean McVay. A year ago he lobbied for Matt Stafford, convincing GM Les Snead to deal multiple first-round picks (and quarterback Jared Goff) to acquire him from Detroit. He’s also the whiz kid who, until the last Rams’ last touchdown, produced 19 points in two Super Bowls. He just spared himself a lot of offseason explaining.

4. Cincinnati’s run defense. It was more than good. It was impregnable. The Rams ran 23 times for 44 yards, an average of 1.9 per try. Worse, nobody had a run longer than 8 yards (Cam Akers), while the two who had 7-yard gains weren’t running backs at all. They were quarterback Matt Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

5. Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford. Until showing up in Los Angeles, he was known as a quarterback who produced lots of yards, lots of touchdowns but not lots of victories. He was 74-93-1 in 12 years in Detroit, including 0-3 in the playoffs, and had only four winning seasons. And now? Well, he was 4-0 in the playoffs, outdueled Tom Brady, won a Super Bowl and has some wondering if he’s Hall-of-Fame worthy. Slow down, people. It’s one game. Joe Flacco was 4-0 in the playoffs, too, and was a Super Bowl MVP.

FIVE BIGGEST LOSERS

1. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow. Not only did he suffer his first playoff loss since a state championship game in Ohio; he literally suffered through the experience, sacked seven times – including one where he was hurt when his knee was twisted. Burrow came within a minute of becoming the first quarterback to win a Heisman and Super Bowl, but no problem. He has plenty of time to get there.

2. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. He’s the owner of the Texas Gallery Furniture Stores who made the single-largest legal mobile sports bet in history – a whopping $4.534 million with the Caesar’s Sportsbook app. Unfortunately, he picked the Bengals to win. Had he won, he would’ve taken home $7,708,800.

3. Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple. Sorry, but you cannot lock him up, mano-a-mano, with Cooper Kupp and the game on the line.

4. Turf at SoFi Stadium. There’s no artificial turf in Vegas. There’s grass. Same goes for Arizona. But there is in the Rams’ $5-billion home, and it cost Odell Beckham a Super Bowl. He suffered a knee injury in the first half when he seemed to catch his foot on the turf while reaching for a pass. He never played again, and that provoked an outcry from players past and present, with the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel tweeting, “turf should be banned @NFL.” I’ll second that.

5. The takeaway/turnover chart. Entering the game, teams that won the turnover battle were 38-5. With two interceptions, the Bengals won it Sunday, 2-0. Update: Teams that win the turnover battle are now 38-6.

STAT THAT MIGHT ONLY INTEREST ME

Matthew Stafford is one of only three quarterbacks to throw 40 or more TDs in a season and go on to win the Super Bowl that year. The others? Tom Brady in 2020 and Kurt Warner in 1999.

STAT THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

The Rams averaged 1.9 yards per rush. According to ESPN Stats & Info, they are the fifth team in Super Bowl history to average fewer than two yards per carry. They are the only one to win.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

The Rams were 14-1 this season when Cooper Kupp had one or more receiving TDs.

GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“I dreamed this. It’s surreal.” -- Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“I don’t know, man. He’s done everything you can possibly do.” – Rams’ linebacker Von Miller on a possible Aaron Donald retirement.

“Long time coming for a lot of guys.” – Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“I wasn’t coming out.”—Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow on the extent of his knee injury.

“We think we’ve got a really special group that’s going to continue to grow and fight to get back to games like this.” – Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor.

GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

(tie) Rams’ DT Aaron Donald and WR Cooper Kupp. Kupp made the game-winning catch, but it was Donald who took over the second half – seemingly energized when he shoved Burrow out of bounds, then mixed it up with the Bengals’ sidelines. Double-and-triple-teamed, he finished with four total tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits, two tackles for losses and one Super Bowl ring. “Guys like him are why you coach,” said Rams’ coach Sean McVay. Kupp was named the game’s MVP, the second wide receiver in the past four Super Bowls to win the award (Julian Edelman, Super Bowl LIII), but Donald was just as deserving – if not more.