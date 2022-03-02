Hall of Famer Mike Singletary heads up the all-time Baylor NFL team

There are two defensive backs attracting the attention of NFL talent evaluators on the Baylor campus this draft season, safeties Jalen Pitre and J.T. Woods.

But then Baylor defensive backs have always been a priority study for NFL scouts. Need a DB, visit Waco.

In putting together Baylor’s all-time NFL team, the defensive backfield was flooded with quality candidates. The players chosen to fill the four starting spots – Gary Green and Xavien Howard at the corners and Austin “Goose” Gonsoulin and Vann McElroy at safety – combined for 137 interceptions and 14 Pro Bowl appearances.

Left behind were five players who combined for 130 interceptions and six championship rings – cornerbacks Ray Crockett and Cedric Mack and safeties Thomas Everett, Hank Gremminger and Bobby Ply. Crockett played 14 seasons and Gremminger and Mack 11 apiece. Everett, Green and McElroy all played nine seasons and Howard and Ply six apiece. Gonsoulin went to the most Pro Bowls with the Denver Broncos (5) and intercepted the most passes of the Baylor alums (46). Gremminger won the most championship rings -- three with the 1960s Green Bay Packers.

Baylor has produced one Hall of Famer – middle linebacker Mike Singletary of the Chicago Bears, a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the 1980s NFL all-decade team.

Here’s the all-time Baylor NFL team:

QB—Robert Griffin III, Pro Bowl, 2012 NFL Rookie of the Year

HB—Walter Abercromie, 7 seasons, 3,357 rushing yards, 139 receptions, 29 TDs

FB—Ronnie Bull, 1962 NFL Rookie of the Year

WR—Del Shofner, 5 Pro Bowls, 1960s NFL all-decade selection

WR—Josh Gordon, Pro Bowl, led the NFL in receiving yards (1,646) in 2013

TE—Ronnie Lee, 120 career starts: 37 at TE, 22 at RT, 61 at RG

OT—Fred Miller, 13 years, 164 starts, Super Bowl ring

OT—Charlie Bradshaw, 2 Pro Bowls, 11 years, 131 starts

G—Jim Ray Smith, 5 Pro Bowls, 9 years, 77 starts

G—Keith Bishop, 9 years, 87 starts

C—Randy Grimes, 9 years, 104 starts

DE—Bill Glass, 4 Pro Bowls, 11 years, 88 1/2 sacks

DE—Albert Fontenot, 9 years, 27 1/2 sacks

DT—Santana Dotson, 10 years, 49 sacks

DT—Daryl Gardener, 8 years, 19 sacks

OLB—James Francis, 10 years, 33 1/2 sacks

MLB—Mike Singletary, Pro Football Hall of Fame

OLB—Bobby Maples, Pro Bowl, 14 years, 134 starts

CB—Gary Green, 4 Pro Bowls, 33 interceptions

CB—Xavien Howard, 3 Pro Bowls, 2020 NFL interception leader (10)

S—Austin “Goose” Gonsoulin, 5 Pro Bowls, 1960 AFL interception leader (11)

S—Vann McElroy, 2 Pro Bowls, 31 interceptions, Super Bowl ring

K—Jeff Ireland, Spent 6 years as GM of the Miami Dolphins (2008-13)

P—Luke Prestridge, Pro Bowl, 1982 NFL punting champion (45.0 yards)

KR—Mike Nelms, 2 Pro Bowls, 1981 NFL kickoff return champion (29.7 yards)

ST—Reyna Thompson, Pro Bowl, 2-time Super Bowl champion

LS—Ross Matiscik, Deep snapper for Jacksonville Jaguars the last 2 seasons