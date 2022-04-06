Defensive tackle D.J. Reader signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

Not bad for the sixth best defensive tackle ever to come out of Clemson.

Reader spent his first four NFL seasons with the Houston Texans, averaging 38 tackles and two sacks per season. You can only imagine what Michael Dean Perry or even his brother William would have commanded on the open market in today’s NFL. Not to mention Trevor Pryce or Chester McGlockton. All were defensive tackles who played their college ball at Clemson as did Grady Jarrett, who went to the Pro Bowls for the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Dean Perry went to six Pro Bowls and Pryce and McGlockton four apiece. Pryce played 14 seasons, McGlockton 12 and the two Perrys 10 apiece. Pryce collected 91 career sacks, Michael Dean Perry 61 and McGlockton 51.

William “The Refrigerator” Perry posted only 29 ½ sacks but did score a touchdown in a Super Bowl. He picked up a Super Bowl ring that post-season with the Chicago Bears and Pryce won a pair of rings with the Denver Broncos. Jarrett started in a Super Bowl with the Falcons.

More recently, both Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence were first-round draft picks in 2019, Wilkins by the Dolphins and Lawrence the Giants.

So defensive tackle would be the clear strength of the all-time Clemson NFL team but there are some other notable players, including Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins. Deshaun Watson quarterbacks the team and throws passes to four-time Pro Bowl wideout DeAndre Hopkins and the author of “The Catch,” Dwight Clark.

Here’s the all-time Clemson NFL team:

*-QB—Deshaun Watson, 3 Pro Bowls, 4 seasons, 104 TDs, 28-25 record.

HB—Terry Allen, Pro Bowl, 10 seasons, 4 1,000-yard seasons.

FB—Kevin Mack, 2 Pro Bowls, 9 seasons, 5,123 yards, 46 TDs.

WR—Dwight Clark, "The Catch," 2 Pro Bowls, 506 catches, 48 TDs.

*-WR—DeAndre Hopkins, 5 Pro Bowls, 5 1,000-yard seasons, 68 TDs.

TE—Dwayne Allen, 7 seasons, 225 catches, 20 touchdowns.

OT—Chris Hairston, 6 seasons, 74 games.

OT—Harold Olson, 5 seasons, 70 games.

G—Joe Bostic, 10 seasons, 132 games.

G—Don Chuy, 7 seasons, 82 games.

C—Wayne Mulligan, 7 seasons, 87 games.

DE—Jeff Bryant, 12 seasons, 167 starts, 63 sacks.

DE—Brentson Buckner. 12 seasons, 125 starts, 31 sacks.

DT—Michael Dean Perry, 6 Pro Bowls, 10 seasons, 61 sacks.

DT—Trevor Pryce, 4 Pro Bowls, 14 seasons, 91 sacks.

LB—Ed McDaniel, Pro Bowl, 9 seasons, 109 starts, 796 tackles.

MLB—Levon Kirkland, 2 Pro Bowls, 11 seasons, 1,026 tackles.

OLB—Johnny Rembert, 2 Pro Bowls, 10 seasons, 18 takeaways.

CB—Donnell Woolford, Pro Bowl, 9 seasons, 36 interceptions.

CB—Dexter McCleon, 10 seasons, 31 interceptions.

S—Brian Dawkins, Hall of Fame.

S—Charlie Waters, 3 Pro Bowls, 11 seasons, 41 interceptions.

K—Donald Igwebuike, 6 seasons, 108 field goals, 477 points.

P—Chris Gardocki, 16 seasons, 1,177 punts, 42.8-yard average.

KR—C.J. Spiller, 74 career KR, 23.7-yard average, 2 touchdowns.

ST—Keith Adams, 7 seasons, ST ace for Philadelphia.

*-Still active