LSU is become of the best NFL feeders of defensive line play.

Earl Leggett, Anthony McFarland, Glenn Dorsey, Michael Brockers and K’Lavon Chaisson all left LSU to become first-round NFL draft picks.

Leggett was the 13th overall pick of the 1957 draft and wound up playing 12 seasons with two of the NFL’s iconic defenses, the Monsters of the Midway (Bears) and the Fearsome Foursome (Rams).

McFarland was the 15th overall pick of the 1999 draft and a starter on two Super Bowl champions, the 2002 Buccaneers and the 2006 Colts. Dorsey was the fifth overall pick of the 2008 draft and Brockers the 14th overall choice of the 2012 draft.

Ironically, none of those first-round picks was voted to a Pro Bowl. But Kyle Williams was voted to four of them with the Buffalo Bills. He was a fourth-round pick out of LSU in 2006.

Fred Miller went to three Pro Bowls and started two Super Bowls for the Baltimore Colts. He was a seventh-round pick out of LSU in 1962. Leonard Marshall went to two Pro Bowls and helped the New York Giants win two Super Bowls. He was a second-round pick out of LSU in 1983. Henry Thomas also went to two Pro Bowls with the Minnesota Vikings. He was a third-round pick out of LSU in 1987.

As good a quarterback as Joe Burrow was last season for Cincinnati Bengals, leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl in 33 seasons, he doesn’t make the cut on the all-time LSU team at quarterback. That spot belongs to Y.A. Tittle, one of six Hall of Famers on this team.

Here’s the all-time LSU NFL team:

QB--Y.A. Tittle, Hall of Fame

HB--Steve Van Buren, Hall of Fame

FB--Jim Taylor, Hall of Fame

*-WR--Odell Beckham Jr., 3 Pro Bowls, 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

WR--Ken Kavanaugh, 1940s NFL all-decade team

TE--Billy Cannon, 2-time AFL champion

*-T--Andrew Whitworth, 4 Pro Bowls, Super Bowl champion

T--Remi Prudhomme, 7 years, Super Bowl champion

G--Alan Faneca, Hall of Fame

*-G--Trai Turner, 5 Pro Bowls

C--Kevin Mawae, Hall of Fame

DE--Leonard Marshall, 2-time NFL champion

*-DE--Michael Brockers, 14th overall pick of 2012 NFL draft

DT--Kyle Williams, 4 Pro Bowls

DT--Fred Miller, started 2 Super Bowls for the Colts

OLB--Michael Brooks, Pro Bowl

MLB--A.J. Duhe, 1977 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

OLB--Roy Winston, started 3 Super Bowls for the Vikings

*-CB--Patrick Peterson, 8 Pro Bowls

CB--Eugene Daniel, 14-year starter, 38 interceptions

S--Johnny Robinson, Hall of Fame

S--Tommy Casanova, 3 Pro Bowls

K/P--Tommy Davis, 738 career points, 511 career punts

KR--Eddie Kennison, 153 career punt returns, 3 touchdowns

LS—Brian Kinchen, 14 seasons, Super Bowl champion

*-Still active