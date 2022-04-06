The University of Miami has been known as Quarterback U for its parade of passers to the NFL – Heisman Trophy winners Vinny Testaverde and Gino Torretta plus first-round NFL draft picks Jim Kelly, Bernie Kosar and Steve Walsh.

But Running Back U may actually be a more fitting label.

As a college supplier of NFL talent, Miami ranks 11th all-time with 386 draft picks. The Hurricanes also rank fifth with 67 first-round selections. Eight of those first-rounders have been running backs -- four of whom rank among the Top 32 rushers in NFL history.

Frank Gore sits No. 3 with 16,000 yards, Edgerrin James 13th at 12,246 yards; Ottis Anderson 30th at 10,273 yards and Clinton Portis 32th at 9,923 yards. James was the fourth overall selection of the 1999 draft by the Indianapolis Colts and Anderson the eighth overall choice of the 1979 draft by the St. Louis Cardinals; Portis a second-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2002 and Gore a third-rounder by the San Francisco 49ers in 2005.

In addition, Chuck Foreman -- the 12th overall pick of the 1973 draft by the Minnesota Vikings -- became one of the game’s most versatile backs. He went to five Pro Bowls and led the NFL in touchdowns in both 1974 and 1976 and led the league in receiving in 1975.

Willis McGahee and Cleveland Gary also were first-round draft picks from the U who became 1,000-yard NFL rushers. Lamar Miller was a fourth-round pick who has posted 1,000-yard seasons for two teams, the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans.

Here’s the all-time University of Miami NFL team:

QB–Jim Kelly, Hall of Fame

RB–Edgerrin James, Hall of Fame

RB–Frank Gore, 5 Pro Bowls

WR–Michael Irvin, Hall of Fame

WR–Reggie Wayne, 10th all-time in receptions

TE–Greg Olsen, 3 Pro Bowls

OT–Bryant McKinnie, Pro Bowl

OT–Leon Searcy, Pro Bowl

G–Dennis Harrah, 6 Pro Bowls

G–Chris Myers, 2 Pro Bowls

C–Jim Otto, Hall of Fame

*-DE–Calais Campbell, 6 Pro Bowls

DE–Eddie Edwards, 83 ½ career sacks

DT–Cortez Kennedy, Hall of Fame

DT–Warren Sapp, Hall of Fame

OLB–Ted Hendricks, Hall of Fame

MLB–Ray Lewis, 2000s NFL all-decade team

OLB–Jessie Armstead, 5 Pro Bowls

CB–Ryan McNeal, Pro Bowl

CB–Duane Starks, 25 career interceptions

S–Ed Reed, Hall of Fame

S–Sean Taylor, 2 Pro Bowls

K–Carlos Huerta, Grey Cup champion

P–Jeff Feagles, 2 Pro Bowls

KR–Devin Hester, NFL record 20 return TDs

*-ST-Travis Homer, 15 career ST tackles, 2 FR for Seahawks

*-Still active