Cal is winning the NFL arms race.

The Bears have had six quarterbacks selected in the first round of NFL drafts, including two with the first overall choices. Cal also has produced four quarterbacks who have started Super Bowls.

And both those numbers could easily have been inflated. Joe Roth was an All-America quarterback for Cal in 1976. But midway through that season he was diagnosed with terminal melanoma. He finished the season but his condition deteriorated rapidly and he passed away in February 1977 – just 34 days after playing his final football game in the Japan Bowl.

Steve Bartkowski was the first overall pick of the 1975 draft by the Atlanta Falcons and Jared Goff went first overall to the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.

Craig Morton, Aaron Rodgers, Kyle Boller and Rich Campbell also were first-round selections from Cal. Morton started two Super Bowls, one with Dallas and the other with Denver, Joe Kapp started one for Minnesota, Rodgers one for Green Bay and Goff the 2019 Super Bowl for the Rams.

Rodgers was the Super Bowl MVP in 2010 and a four-time NFL MVP. He has been voted to 10 Pro Bowls and won four NFL passing titles. He set an NFL record by throwing 402 consecutive passes without an interception and ranks second all-time in passing efficiency with a 104.5 rating. He also has won 67.7 percent of his career starts (139-66-1).

Here is Cal’s all-time NFL team:

*-QB--Aaron Rodgers, 10 Pro Bowls, 4-time NFL MVP

RB--Marshawn Lynch, 5 Pro Bowls, 10,413 rushing yards

RB--Chuck Muncie, 3 Pro Bowls, NFL-leading 19 TDs in 1981

*-WR--DeSean Jackson, 3 Pro Bowls, 11,110 receiving yards

WR--Wesley Walker, 2 Pro Bowls, NFL-leading 1,169 yards in 1978

TE--Tony Gonzalez, Hall of Fame

OT--Tarik Glenn, 3 Pro Bowls, 154 starts

OT--Todd Steussie, 2 Pro Bowls, 185 starts

G--Ed White, 4 Pro Bowls, 210 starts

G--John Welbourn, 9 seasons, 95 starts

*-C--Alex Mack, 7 Pro Bowls, 196 starts

*-DE--Cameron Jordan, 7 Pro Bowls, 107 sacks

DE--Andre Carter, Pro Bowl, 80 ½ sacks

DT--Brandon Mebane, 12 seasons, 17 ½ sacks

DT--Brandon Whiting, 7 seasons, 16 ½ sacks

OLB--Matt Hazeltine, 2 Pro Bowls, 15 seasons, 186 starts

MLB--Les Richter, Hall of Fame

LB--Hardy Nickerson, 1990s NFL all-decade team

CB--Nnamdi Asomugha, 3 Pro Bowls, 15 INTs

CB--Deltha O’Neal, 2 Pro Bowls, NFL-leading 10 INTs in 2005

S--Thomas DeCoud, Pro Bowl, 7 seasons, 15 INTs

S--Chris Conte, 9 seasons, 14 INTs

K--Jim Breech, NFL's 14th all-time scorer (1,246 points)

P--Nick Harris, 12 seasons, 943 punts, 42.4-yard average

KR--Bobby Shaw, 35 PR, 12.1-yard average, TD

ST--Je’Rod Cherry, 38 ST tackles on 3 New England Super Bowl champs

*-Still active