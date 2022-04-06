When an NFL team drafts a University of Colorado offensive lineman, it’s drafting longevity.

The Green Bay Packers selected tackle David Bakhtiari in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. He became a walk-in starter at left tackle, protecting the blind side of franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and has started all 119 games of his nine-year career. He also has been voted to four Pro Bowls.

And Bakhtiari is on the light side of career starts by Colorado’s blocking alumni. Stan Brock played 16 seasons for the New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers and started 234 career games, 15th all-time among NFL offensive linemen.

When an NFL team drafts a Colorado offensive lineman, it can bank on 10-years and 100-plus starts.

Colorado alumnae Chris Naeole started 150 games in his 11 seasons, Andre Gurode 131 games in 11 seasons, Nate Solder 143 games in 10 seasons, Mike Montler 116 games in 10 seasons, Jay Leeuwenburg 108 games in 10 seasons and John Wooten 107 games in 10 seasons. Stan’s older brother Pete Brock started 88 games in his 12 NFL seasons.

Bakhtiari, Montler and Solder have all started Super Bowls and Wooten an NFL championship game. Gurode and Wooten joined Bakhtiairi as Pro Bowl performers.

Offensive line would be the clear strength of Colorado’s all-time NFL team. But the Buffaloes also have had some wide receivers, cornerbacks and special-teamers worthy of mention.

Here is the all-time Colorado NFL team:

QB—Kordell Stewart,“Slash,” 11 seasons, 77 passing, 38 rushing TDs

HB—Tony Reed, 1,000-yard rushing season in 1978, 172 career catches.

FB—Jon Keyworth, 7 seasons, started 1978 Super Bowl, 25 career TDs.

WR—Cliff Branch, Hall of Fame.

WR—Boyd Dowler, NFL’s 50th anniversary team.

TE—Daniel Graham, 11 seasons, 224 catches, 25 TDs

OT—Stan Brock, 16 seasons, 223 career starts.

*-OT—David Bakhtiari, 4 Pro Bowls, 9 seasons, 119 career starts.

G—John Wooten, 2 Pro Bowls, 10 seasons, 107 career starts.

G—Andre Gurode, 5 Pro Bowls, 11 seasons, 131 career starts.

C—Mike Montler, 10 seasons, 116 career starts.

DE—Herb Orvis, 10 seasons, 104 career starts.

DE—Alfred Williams, Pro Bowl, 9 seasons, 59 ½ sacks.

DT—Bill Brundige, 8 seasons, 75 starts, 5 fumble recoveries.

DT—Charlie Johnson, 8 seasons, 110 starts, 14 career takeaways.

OLB—Chad Brown, 3 Pro Bowls, 15 seasons, 79 career sacks.

MLB—Greg Biekert, 11 seasons, 1,096 career tackles.

OLB—Whitney Paul, 11 seasons, 11 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries.

CB—Mark Haynes, 3 Pro Bowls, 10 seasons, 17 interceptions.

CB—Rod Perry, 2 Pro Bowls, 10 seasons, 30 interceptions.

S—Dick Anderson, 1972 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

S—Michael Lewis, Pro Bowl, nine seasons, 11 interceptions.

*-K—Mason Crosby, NFL's 14th all-time scorer (1,806 poinmts)

P—Mitch Berger, 2 Pro Bowls, 14 seasons, 847 career punts, 42.6-yard average.

KR—Cullen Bryant, 26.3-yard career KR average, 3 TDs

ST—Mike Kozlowski, 7 seasons, 5 career fumble recoveries.

*-Still active