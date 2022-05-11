Skip to main content
The All-Time University of Virginia NFL Team

The Cavaliers have churned out offensive tackles and Barbers

Ronde Barber (20) photo courtesy of USA Today

The state slogan is “Virginia Is For Lovers.” But the NFL believes Virginia is for offensive tackles.

There have been five offensive tackles selected in the first round of NFL drafts and all were claimed in the first 15 picks. D’Brickashaw Ferguson went fourth overall in 2006, Jim Dombrowski sixth overall in 1986, Eugene Monroe eighth overall in 2009, Ray Roberts 10th overall in 1992 and Branden Albert 15th overall in 2008. All played at least seven seasons, all started at least 100 games except Monroe and two went to Pro Bowls – Albert and Ferguson.

Six other tackles drafted from Virginia enjoyed careers of at least four NFL seasons. Two were still active in 2021, Morgan Moses and Oday Aboushi. Both have played eight seasons and Moses has started 113 games. Albert and Ferguson hold down the two tackle spots on the University of Virginia’s all-time NFL team as does Dombrowski at one of the guard spots. He spent his first four NFL seasons at left tackle but is final seven seasons at left guard.

The Virginia all-time NFL team also features two Hall of Famers and two Barbers. RB Bullet Bill Dudley and DT Henry Jordan have busts in Canton. Identical twins Ronde and Tiki Barber are both Hall of Fame candidates. Here is the Virginia NFL team:

QB—Matt Schaub, 2 Pro Bowls, 25,462 passing yards, 136 TDs

RB—“Bullet” Bill Dudley, Hall of Fame

RB—Tiki Barber, 3 Pro Bowls, NFL's 27th all-time leading rusher (10,449 yards)

WR—Herman Moore, 4 Pro Bowls, NFL receiving champion 1995, 1997

WR—Sonny Randle, 4 Pro Bowls, NFL-leading 15 TD catches in 1960

TE—Heath Miller, 2 Pro Bowls, 592 receptions

T—D’Brickashaw Ferguson, 3 Pro Bowls, Started all 160 games of his career

T—Braden Albert, 2 Pro Bowls, 9 seasons, 118 starts

G—Jim Dombrowski, 11 seasons, 137 starts

G—Bob Kowalkowski, 12 seasons, 102 starts

C—Dan Ryczek, 7 seasons, 26 starts

DE—Patrick Kerney, 2 Pro Bowls, 11 seasons, 82 ½ sacks

DE—Chris Long, 11 seasons, 70 sacks, 2 Super Bowl rings

DT—Henry Jordan, Hall of Fame

DT—Chris Canty, 11 seasons, 22 ½ sacks

OLB—Ahmad Brooks, Pro Bowl, 11 seasons, 204 starts, 55 sacks

MLB—James Farrior, 2 Pro Bowls, 15 seasons, 1,440 tackles

OLB—Tom Scott, 12 seasons, 129 starts, 19 takeaways

CB—Ronde Barber, 5 Pro Bowls, 232 starts, 14 touchdowns

CB—Jim Gillette, 6 seasons, 14 interceptions.

S—Keith Lyle, 9 seasons, 95 starts 31 interceptions

*-S—Rodney McLeod, 10 seasons, 123 starts, 16 interceptions

K—Michael Husted, 9 seasons, 142 field goals, 618 points

P—Will Brice, 2 seasons, 101 punts

KR—Terrence Wilkins, 6 seasons, 367 returns, 4 touchdowns

ST—Cedric Peerman, Pro Bowl, 8 seasons, one start at RB

LS—Danny Aiken, 5 seasons, Super Bowl ring

*-Still active

