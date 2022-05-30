The University of Washington has produced 14 quarterbacks who have been drafted by the NFL.

The Huskies have had first-round draft picks (Lee Grosscup, Jake Locker) and quarterbacks who have started NFL championship games (Don Heinrich), Super Bowls (Chris Chandler) and Pro Bowls (Mark Brunell). Those 14 quarterbacks went on to start 449 NFL games.

But the best quarterback ever to come out of Washington wasn’t even drafted. Warren Moon took the Huskies to the Rose Bowl where he won game MVP honors in an upset of Michigan. But the NFL had not warmed to the idea of African-American quarterbacks in 1978 so Moon went undrafted.

Undaunted, he signed with Edmonton of the Canadian Football League and promptly steered the Eskimos to five consecutive Grey Cup championships. He set a CFL record with 5,648 passing yards in a single season in 1983 en route to league MVP honors in his final season up north.

Moon signed with the Houston Oilers in 1984 and went on to play 17 seasons in the NFL, earning trips to the Pro Bowl in nine of them. He threw for 49,325 yards and 291 touchdowns to earn a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first-ballot selection. Moon is the only player in both the Pro Football and CFL Halls of Fame.

So pencil Moon in as the quarterback on Washington’s all-time NFL team. He is joined by two other Hall of Famers, defensive tackle Arnie Weinmeister and halfback Hugh McElhenny, plus the NFL’s 20th all-time leading rusher, Corey Dillon.

Here is the University of Washington’s all-time NFL team:

QB—Warren Moon, Hall of Fame

HB—Corey Dillon, 4 Pro Bowls, 11,241 rushing yards, 82 TDs, Super Bowl ring

FB—Marcel Reece, 3 Pro Bowls, blocking back for Darren McFadden

WR—Jerome Pathon, 8 seasons, 260 catches, 15 touchdowns

WR—Jermaine Kearse, 7 seasons, 255 catches, 17 touchdowns

TE—Mark Bruener, 14 seasons, 139 starts, 152 catches

T—Lincoln Kennedy, 3 Pro Bowls, 11 seasons, 141 starts

T—Khalif Barnes, 12 seasons, 117 starts

G—Kevin Gogan, 3 Pro Bowls, 14 years, 179 starts, 2 Super Bowl rings

G—Jake Kupp, Pro Bowl, 12 years, 131 starts

C—Olin Kreutz, 6 Pro Bowls, 14 years, 187 starts

DE—Ben Davidson, 3 Pro Bowls, 11 years, 65 sacks

DE—Doug Martin, 10 years, 94 starts, 62 sacks

DT—Arnie Weinmeister, Hall of Fame

DT—D’Marco Farr, 7 seasons, 88 starts, 37 sacks, Super Bowl ring

OLB—Chuck Allen, 2 Pro Bowls, 12 years, 28 interceptions

MLB—Mason Foster, 8 years, 92 starts, 667 tackles

*-OLB—Shaq Thompson, 7 years, 89 starts, 574 tackles

*-CB—Marcus Peters, 3 Pro Bowls, 6 years, 31 interceptions, 6 TDs

CB—Mark Lee, 12 years, 32 interceptions

S—Lawyer Milloy, 4 Pro Bowls, 15 years, 25 interceptions, Super Bowl ring

*-S—Budda Baker, 4 Pro Bowls, 5 years, 10 takeaways

K—Jeff Jaeger, Pro Bowl, 12 years, 229 FGs, 1,008 points

P—Rich Camarillo, 5 Pro Bowls, 16 years, 1,027 punts, 42.7-yard average

KR—Hugh McElhenny, Hall of Fame

*-ST—Cory Littleton, Pro Bowl, 5 blocked punts in his first 2 years

*-Still active