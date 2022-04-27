Skip to main content
The All-time Virginia Tech NFL Team

The All-time Virginia Tech NFL Team

The Hokies have one Hall of Famer -- Bruce Smith

Bruce Smith photo courtesy of USA Today

The Hokies have one Hall of Famer -- Bruce Smith

If the Green Bay Packers hope to win a fifth Super Bowl, they may want to find Aaron Rodgers a wide receiver from Virginia Tech.

The Packers have started a receiver from Virginia Tech on three of their four Super Bowl championship teams. Carroll Dale started on the first two Super Bowl champions in 1966-67 and Antonio Freeman started on the third champ in 1996. 

Dale caught passes from Bart Starr and Freeman from Brett Favre. Dale led the Packers in receiving in 1967 and Freeman led them in 1996. Dale went to three Pro Bowls in his 14-year career and Freeman went to one in his nine-year career.

Dale and Freeman would line up at wide receiver on the all-time Virginia Tech NFL team. They would be joined by two of the most dynamic players in NFL history, one on the offensive side of the ball and the other on the defensive side – Michael Vick and Bruce Smith.

Smith is the NFL’s all-time leading sacker with 200 and is the only Hokie in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Vick was a four-time Pro Bowler who holds the NFL rushing record for quarterbacks with 6,109 career yards. He passed for 133 touchdowns and rushed for 36 more in his 13-year career. Vick finished as the runnerup for NFL MVP honors in 2004 when the took the Atlanta Falcons to the NFC title game.

Here’s the all-time Virginia Tech NFL team:

QB—Michael Vick, 4 Pro Bowls, 2004 NFL MVP runnerup

HB—Kevin Jones, 5 seasons, 3,176 yards, 27 touchdowns

FB—Tony Paige, 9 seasons, 197 catches, 29 touchdowns

WR—Carroll Dale, 3 Pro Bowls, 438 catches, 52 touchdowns

WR—Antonio Freeman, Pro Bowl, 477 catches, 61 touchdowns

TE—Jeff King, 7 seasons, 156 catches, 12 touchdowns

*-T—Duane Brown, 5 Pro Bowls, 14 seasons, 203 starts

T—George Preas, Pro Bowl, 11 seasons, 126 starts

G—Buzz Nutter, Pro Bowl, 12 seasons, 135 starts

*-G—Wyatt Teller, Pro Bowl, 4 seasons, 44 starts

Scroll to Continue

Read More

C—Jim Pyne, 7 seasons, 73 starts

DE—Bruce Smith, Hall of Fame

DE—Robert Brown, 11 seasons, 112 starts, 26 sacks

DT—Tom Beasley, 9 seasons, 2 Super Bowl rings (Steelers)

DT—Tim Settle, 4 seasons, 7 sacks

*-OLB—Tremaine Edwards, Pro Bowl, 4 seasons, 463 tackles

MLB—Mike Johnson, 2 Pro Bowls, 10 seasons, 1,224 tackles

OLB—James Anderson, 10 seasons, 579 tackles

CB—DeAngelo Hall, 3 Pro Bowls, 14 seasons, 43 interceptions

*-CB—Kyle Fuller, 2 Pro Bowls, 7 seasons, 19 interceptions

S—Kam Chancellor, 4 Pro Bowls, 8 seasons, 12 interceptions

S—Pierson Prioleau, 12 seasons, 13 interceptions

K—Shayne Graham, NFL’s 40th all-time scorer (1,260 points)

P—George Roberts, 5 seasons, 41.0-yard average

KR—Eddie Royal, 188 career punt & kickoff returns, 4 touchdowns

ST—Cornell Brown, 7 seasons, 66 ST tackles, Super Bowl ring

*-Still active

In This Article (1)

Virginia Tech Hokies
Virginia Tech Hokies

KoppenDanUSAT2
nfl

The all-time Boston College NFL team features centers with Super Bowl rings

By Rick Gosselin12 minutes ago
madbomber1
nfl

'Mad Bomber's' Biggest Strike Was One That Nobody Saw ... but Never Forgot

By Ron BorgesApr 25, 2022
darylelamonidca2
state-your-case

Remembering Daryle Lamonica: Why Winning Should Make Him a Canton Candidate

By Clark Judge20 hours ago
pattillman4
hof-interviews

Dave McGinnis: Why The Pat Tillman Legacy 'Is Always Going to Live On'

By Clark JudgeApr 22, 2022
halloffame9
nfl

'Huge' Step Forward: Hall Increases Senior Finalists for Next Three Years

By Clark JudgeApr 21, 2022
GrantBudUSAT
nfl

The all-time University of Minnesota NFL team features Nagurski, Eller and coaches

By Rick GosselinApr 20, 2022
Bills stadium
nfl

New Yorkers About to Hand Nearly a Billion Dollars to 8th Richest Owner in NFL? Why?

By Ron BorgesApr 18, 2022
tombrady13
nfl

To Tell the Truth: Panel Chooses Its Five Best Quarterbacks of All Time

By Clark JudgeApr 17, 2022