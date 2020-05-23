Talk Of Fame Network
Top Stories
NFL Stories
State Your Case
HOF Interviews

Guest column: How the Brady Effect has already changed Tampa and the Bucs

Photo courtesy of USA Today

Clark Judge

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Each weekend this offseason a guest columnist weighs in with thoughts on the NFL -- past, present or future. Today Hall-of-Fame voter Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com is back to tell us how Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady has changed a community without taking a snap.)

Just like Tom Brady, his new adopted home is going through a very
public period of adjustment.

The Bay area has been known for miles of sparkling beaches, Cuban
sandwiches, a terrific airport and world-famous strip clubs. The
region has not been recognized for iconic sports stars.


In fact, Tampa Bay's athletic Mount Rushmore -- Lee Roy Selmon,
Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and Martin St. Louis -- doesn't exactly stack up next to Beantown's Bobby Orr, Brady, Ted Williams and Bill Russell. Tampa is not Boston, and the Bucs are not the Patriots. 

That's a given, but the Bay area is the No. 12-TV market in the country, just behind Phoenix and slightly ahead of Seattle.

That didn't stop Associated Press national sports columnist Paul
Newberry from peppering Tampa Bay with a few jabs once Brady signed as a free agent.

"Brady is joining a woebegone franchise,' Newberry wrote. "Naturally,there's been a rush of excitement in the NFL backwater known as Tampa Bay.''

The man has a point.

Among the NFL's 32 current franchises, the Bucs are saddled with the all-time worst record, a 267-424-1 mark that equates to a woeful .387 winning percentage. From 1983 through 1996, the team suffered 14 consecutive losing seasons -- a stretch and stench still unparalleled in the league's 100-year history.

Jon Gruden still holds the team record for most career wins by a head coach at 57. You get the picture. Even now, the Bucs are trying to end the NFC's longest playoff drought, a 12-year stint that encompasses six head coaches. 

So here comes Brady, who finds himself often leading the local TV news broadcasts in the midst of a national pandemic. There's Brady, approaching the driveway of a waterfront mansion he's renting from Derek Jeter. There's Brady, working out with new teammates at a Tampa high school. There's Brady, walking into the wrong house in search of Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.


When Brady was tossed out of a park that was still on lockdown, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued a light-hearted mea culpa on an official city letterhead.


“Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you first arrived — not the best first impression,” she wrote. “But given my law enforcement background, I couldn’t help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T. running wild in our beautiful city parks. No harm — no foul. And thanks for being a good sport.”


Tampa Bay finds itself in the national spotlight, and the Brady signing
has broadened the team's revenue streams. Ticket sales are up,
merchandise is in demand and the Bucs suddenly have five prime-time games on the docket instead of the obligatory one.

When the 2020 slate was announced, NFL Network analysts immediately started breaking down Tampa Bay's schedule before they got around to the Chiefs or Cowboys.


Yes, No. 12 rules as the No. 1 attraction.


Perhaps Brady can set up a lunch date with John Travolta and Tom
Cruise in Clearwater, the spiritual headquarters of the Church of
Scientology. Since leaving New England, Brady has exhibited a new
spirit. He appears liberated, revealing intimate details to Howard
Stern, embracing Twitter and agreeing to participate in a
comprehensive ESPN documentary.


It's a new Tom Brady and a new Tampa Bay. The area will host the 2021 Super Bowl, and Buc fans expect the team to contend for a championship. The Brady Effect has already had a major impact on both the franchise and the region.

It's only a matter of time before an Ybor City restaurant names a
sandwich after him. Off-duty police have been hired for extra security surrounding Brady's new digs on Davis Island, where kayakers were hoping for a glimpse of Brady in the backyard.

This new day in Tampa Bay may last only a year or two, but Brady's
impact may last awhile. He has single-handedly made a forlorn
franchise relevant before ever throwing a pass for the Buccaneers. And in the process, Brady's presence has raised the profile of an entire community.

Can't you just imagine the new Chamber of Commerce ad? Come for our beaches; stay for our Tommy Boy.



Comments

NFL Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If the NFL wants some hints on social distancing, it should review the Arrowhead protocol of the Chiefs in the late 1970s and 1980s.

The Chiefs Nation is one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL. But that hasn't always been the case. KC excelled in social distancing at its games in the 1970s and 1980s.

Rick Gosselin

by

brian wolf

Getting Hall-of-Fame attention for AFL stars who deserve it

Too many AFL stars have been forgotten and/or ignored by Canton. Here's a way to correct that ... with your help.

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf

State Your Case: Does Lou Rymkus deserve another shot at the Hall of Fame?

Lou Rymkus deserves a second shot at the Hall of Fame.

Ron Borges

by

brian wolf

Will San Diego's Chargers' fans follow Rivers to Indy?

Philip Rivers has left the Chargers after 15 seasons. So what happens to his fans in San Diego. Guest columnist Nick Canepa takes a look.

Clark Judge

by

Clark Judge

The Dallas Cowboys have gone 24 years without appearing in an NFC title game, much less a Super Bowl

Since the Cowboys won their last Super Bowl in the 1995 season, they have not returned to an NFC title game. Twelve of the 16 NFC teams have reached a Super Bowl since then.

Rick Gosselin

by

Rasputin

Empty stadiums or audibile call for NFL?

The NFL has an answer for everything. Will it have an answer to a pandemic lockdown?

Ron Borges

Why can't former Buffalo LB Mike Stratton gain Canton's attention?

Former Buffalo linebacker Mike Stratton is Hall-of-Fame worthy. So why isn't Canton listening?

Clark Judge

by

Tarkus-1

Tagliabue finally makes it to Canton as one of 15 in Hall's Centennial Class

The Hall-of-Fame's Centennial Class has been named, and former commissioner Paul Tagliabue is part of it.

Clark Judge

by

WMcCoy

Nobody has more to prove this year than the coach who just lost Tom Brady

Without Tom Brady, New England's Bill Belichick is the coach with the most to prove this year. Here's why.

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf

Brady vs. Brees: The quarterback rivalry we've been waiting for

This season's best quarterback rivalry isn't a rivalry at all. Not yet. But it will be when Brady-Brees begins.

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf