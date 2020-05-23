(EDITOR'S NOTE: Each weekend this offseason a guest columnist weighs in with thoughts on the NFL -- past, present or future. Today Hall-of-Fame voter Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com is back to tell us how Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady has changed a community without taking a snap.)

Just like Tom Brady, his new adopted home is going through a very

public period of adjustment.

The Bay area has been known for miles of sparkling beaches, Cuban

sandwiches, a terrific airport and world-famous strip clubs. The

region has not been recognized for iconic sports stars.



In fact, Tampa Bay's athletic Mount Rushmore -- Lee Roy Selmon,

Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and Martin St. Louis -- doesn't exactly stack up next to Beantown's Bobby Orr, Brady, Ted Williams and Bill Russell. Tampa is not Boston, and the Bucs are not the Patriots.

That's a given, but the Bay area is the No. 12-TV market in the country, just behind Phoenix and slightly ahead of Seattle.

That didn't stop Associated Press national sports columnist Paul

Newberry from peppering Tampa Bay with a few jabs once Brady signed as a free agent.

"Brady is joining a woebegone franchise,' Newberry wrote. "Naturally,there's been a rush of excitement in the NFL backwater known as Tampa Bay.''

The man has a point.



Among the NFL's 32 current franchises, the Bucs are saddled with the all-time worst record, a 267-424-1 mark that equates to a woeful .387 winning percentage. From 1983 through 1996, the team suffered 14 consecutive losing seasons -- a stretch and stench still unparalleled in the league's 100-year history.

Jon Gruden still holds the team record for most career wins by a head coach at 57. You get the picture. Even now, the Bucs are trying to end the NFC's longest playoff drought, a 12-year stint that encompasses six head coaches.

So here comes Brady, who finds himself often leading the local TV news broadcasts in the midst of a national pandemic. There's Brady, approaching the driveway of a waterfront mansion he's renting from Derek Jeter. There's Brady, working out with new teammates at a Tampa high school. There's Brady, walking into the wrong house in search of Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.



When Brady was tossed out of a park that was still on lockdown, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued a light-hearted mea culpa on an official city letterhead.



“Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you first arrived — not the best first impression,” she wrote. “But given my law enforcement background, I couldn’t help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T. running wild in our beautiful city parks. No harm — no foul. And thanks for being a good sport.”



Tampa Bay finds itself in the national spotlight, and the Brady signing

has broadened the team's revenue streams. Ticket sales are up,

merchandise is in demand and the Bucs suddenly have five prime-time games on the docket instead of the obligatory one.





When the 2020 slate was announced, NFL Network analysts immediately started breaking down Tampa Bay's schedule before they got around to the Chiefs or Cowboys.



Yes, No. 12 rules as the No. 1 attraction.



Perhaps Brady can set up a lunch date with John Travolta and Tom

Cruise in Clearwater, the spiritual headquarters of the Church of

Scientology. Since leaving New England, Brady has exhibited a new

spirit. He appears liberated, revealing intimate details to Howard

Stern, embracing Twitter and agreeing to participate in a

comprehensive ESPN documentary.



It's a new Tom Brady and a new Tampa Bay. The area will host the 2021 Super Bowl, and Buc fans expect the team to contend for a championship. The Brady Effect has already had a major impact on both the franchise and the region.





It's only a matter of time before an Ybor City restaurant names a

sandwich after him. Off-duty police have been hired for extra security surrounding Brady's new digs on Davis Island, where kayakers were hoping for a glimpse of Brady in the backyard.





This new day in Tampa Bay may last only a year or two, but Brady's

impact may last awhile. He has single-handedly made a forlorn

franchise relevant before ever throwing a pass for the Buccaneers. And in the process, Brady's presence has raised the profile of an entire community.

Can't you just imagine the new Chamber of Commerce ad? Come for our beaches; stay for our Tommy Boy.





