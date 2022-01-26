The NFL threw a record number of passes in 2021 but it's the yards that count -- specifically, Patrick Mahomes' yards

NFL teams threw a record number of passes in 2021.

The game has long been in the hands of its quarterbacks and, with a 17th game added to the schedule this season, there were 18,712 passes attempted. Teams threw the ball 4,200 more times than they ran it.

More passes mean more yards and more touchdowns. As recently as 2018, though, quarterbacks who passed for 300 yards were losing more games (66) than they were winning (64). But the winning has improved with each season since then as the game continues to push for more and more passes. Quarterbacks who threw for 300 yards in a game won 53 percent of the time in 2019, 53.4 percent of the time in 2020 and a whopping 66.6 percent of the time in 2021.

When you have an elite quarterback, you want the football in the air. There’s a reason those quarterbacks are earning upwards of $30 million per season and NFL owners want to get their money’s worth.

Counting playoffs, Drew Brees amassed an NFL-record 131 career 300-yard games. He won 64.1 percent of them. Hall of Famers Peyton Manning won 65.6 percent of his career 300-yard games and Brett Favre 63.6 percent of his. Aaron Rodgers has won 68.8 percent of his 77 career 300s. When you have a franchise quarterback, your best chance of winning is with the ball in his hands.

Tom Brady is proof of that, winning a stunning 80.9 percent of his career 300-yard games. And Patrick Mahomes is even taking it a step beyond Brady.

Mahomes has been a starting quarterback in the NFL for four seasons and has passed for 300 yards in almost half (35) of his career starts (73). The Kansas City Chiefs have won 82.8 percent of the time he passes for 300 yards. The Chiefs have won four consecutive AFC West titles with Mahomes and will host their fourth consecutive AFC championship game this weekend.

Mahomes has thrown for 400 yards in three games this season, including the wild-card playoff round against the Steelers. The Chiefs won all three of them. He threw for 300 yards in four other games, including the AFC semifinal against the Bills last weekend, and the Chiefs are 3-1 in those games.

Mahomes has passed for 300 yards in four of his 10 career playoff games. The Chiefs won them all. Mahomes now has a 58-15 career record as an NFL starter. Incredibly, he has a better record when he passes for 300 yards in a game (29-6) than when he doesn’t (29-9). Incredible because NFL quarterbacks as a group have won only 53.4 percent of the games they have thrown for 300 yards since 2000.

So the scouting report is a simple one for the Cincinnati Bengals in this week’s AFC championship game – keep Patrick Mahomes under 300 yards to have a chance.