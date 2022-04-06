The Tennessee Volunteers have won only one national championship and eight SEC titles in the last 70 years.

It’s not been because of a lack of talent.

Few schools have supplied the quantity and quality of players to the NFL like Tennessee. In putting together the all-time NFL team for the Volunteers, there were Pro Bowlers at every position – and some Pro Bowlers who didn’t even make the cut.

Let’s start with those who did. Quarterback Peyton Manning went to 14 Pro Bowls, defensive end Reggie White 13 and tight end Jason Witten 11. White and Manning are enshrined in the Hall of Fame and Witten is on the way. The other defensive end on Tennessee’s all-time NFL team also is in the Hall of Fame – Doug Atkins of the Chicago Bears.

Pro Bowl linebackers Jerod Mayo, Mike Lucci and Paul Naumoff didn’t make the cut, nor did Pro Bowl wide receiver Carl Pickens and Pro Bowl edge rusher Leonard Little. Neither did Pro Bowl halfback Charlie Garner.

All but two of the 24 players named to Tennessee’s all-time NFL team went to the Pro Bowl in their careers. Those 22 players combined for 111 Pro Bowl appearances.

Here is the all-time NFL team of the Volunteers:

QB--Peyton Manning, Hall of Fame

RB--Jamal Lewis, 2003 NFL rushing champion (2,066 yards)

*-RB—Alvin Kamara, 5 Pro Bowls in his 5 seasons, 68 TDs

WR--Stanley Morgan, 4 Pro Bowls, 557 catches, 72 TDs

WR--Anthony Miller, 5 Pro Bowls, 733 catches, 63 TDs

TE--Jason Witten, 11 Pro Bowls, NFL’s 4th all-time leading receiver

OT--Chad Clifton, 2 Pro Bowls, 160 starts

OT--Tim Irwin, 14 seasons, 187 starts

G--Jack Stroud, 3 Pro Bowls, 109 starts

G--John Gordy, 3 Pro Bowls, 129 starts

C--Bob Johnson, Pro Bowl, 1st ever draft pick of expansion Bengals

DE--Reggie White, Hall of Fame

DE--Doug Atkins, Hall of Fame

DT--Albert Haynesworth, 2 Pro Bowls, 30 ½ sacks

DT--John Henderson, 2 Pro Bowls, 29 sacks

OLB--Mike Stratton, 6 Pro Bowls, 21 INTs

MLB--Al Wilson, 5 Pro Bowls, 7 FR

OLB--Jack Reynolds, 2 Pro Bowls, 15 FR

CB--Terry McDaniel, 5 Pro Bowls, 35 INTs

CB--Dale Carter, 4 Pro Bowls, 24 INTs

S--Eric Berry, 5 Pro Bowls, 14 INTs

S--Roland James, 11 seasons, 29 INTs

K--Fuad Reveiz, Pro Bowl, 188 FGs, 931 points

*-P--Dustin Colquitt, 2 Pro Bowls, 44.9-yard average

*-KR--Cordarrelle Patterson, 4 Pro Bowls, 29.4-yard KR average, 8 TDs

ST--Bill Bates, Pro Bowl, Dallas record 216 ST tackles

*-Still active