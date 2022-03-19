Historian: With Hall Looking to More Seniors, Here Are My Top 5 AFL Picks

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The Pro Football of Fame is considering a proposal to increase its annual number of senior finalists from one to two or more. With that in mind, we asked AFL historian Todd Tobias of TalesfromtheAmericanFootballLeague.com to name his five most worthy of election. This is his list).

By Todd Tobias

For many years, football historians have been frustrated by the massive backlog of former players at the senior level deserving of Hall-of-Fame consideration … if not outright induction. With no more than one senior enshrined in recent years, the problem compounded itself annually.

However, new Hall-of-Fame president Jim Porter plans to bring a proposal before the Hall’s board of directors to increase the number of senior inductees honored each year. Those of us calling for more senior inductees are salivating at the possibilities of long-retired stars -- many of whom are already deceased -- at last getting the recognition they have long been denied.

The final whistle was blown for the American Football League more than 50 years ago. Several former AFL players have already taken up permanent residence in the hallowed halls of Canton, such as Lance Alworth, George Blanda, Bobby Bell, Joe Namath and more. But the number of AFL stars left out in the cold is long. With luck, Porter’s plan will result in a gold jacket for some of them.

There are easily 20 former AFL stars whose careers should be studied and considered for induction. However, the same can be said for each 10-year period of pro football history. It is simply not possible for them all to earn induction. So we are forced to begin with the cream of the crop, the very best of AFL stars whose omission from the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the most glaring.

In no particular order, here are the five former AFL players I believe are most deserving of a permanent spot among the game’s greats.

Jim Tyrer, T– Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs – 1961-1974 – A stalwart on the Texans' and Chiefs' offensive lines, Tyrer was a first team All-AFL member in eight consecutive seasons. He was a seven-time AFL All-Star and two-time NFL Pro Bowl participant, who won three AFL titles and a Super Bowl IV championship. There was arguably no more dominant player at his position in the AFL than Jim Tyrer.

Walt Sweeney, G – San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins – 1963-1975 – First-round draft choice of the San Diego Chargers and the second overall selection in the 1963 AFL draft, Sweeney was a dominant guard. He played in 181 of 182 games during his career and was selected to play in nine AFL All-Star games and NFL Pro Bowls during his 11-year career. He excelled before and after the merger. A terror on special teams, as well, Sweeney was twice named first team All-AFL.

Jerry Mays, DE/DT – Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs – 1961-1970 – Consummate defensive lineman and leader of perhaps the most dominating defense in the AFL. He had a never-ending motor and was a six-time AFL All-Star and one-time NFL Pro Bowler. He won three AFL championships and a Super Bowl IV title. Mays did not miss a single game in his career and was selected first team All-AFL.

John Hadl – QB – San Diego Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers – 1962-1977 – John Hadl earned staggering passing numbers when coaches were just beginning to implement advanced passing strategies. He led the league in passing three times and was a six-time All-Star and Pro Bowl selection. He retired with 2,363 completions, 33,503 passing yards and 244 passing touchdowns and was the 1971 NFL Man of the Year.

Gino Cappelletti – WR/K – Boston Patriots – 1960-1970 – Cappelletti was the AFL’s career scoring leader and led the league in scoring on five separate occasions. He caught 292 passes for 4,589 yards and 42 touchdowns, kicked 176/333 (52.9 percent) on field goals and 342/353 (96.9 percent) on extra points. He was a five-time AFL All-Star and the AFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1964.

SUMMARY -- Sadly, Tyrer, Sweeney and Mays are no longer with us. Cappelletti and Hadl both have their 80th birthdays in the rear-view mirror, but it is not too late for them to enjoy the game’s greatest honor. Let’s hope they don’t have to wait much longer.