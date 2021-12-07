Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Remembering Pearl Harbor: Our 2018 Interview with Former Coach Tom Bass
    Updated:
    Original:

    Remembering Pearl Harbor: Our 2018 Interview with Former Coach Tom Bass

    In observance of the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, we offer a 2018 interview with the late Tom Bass, who was there in 1941.
    Author:

    In observance of the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, we offer a 2018 interview with the late Tom Bass, who was there in 1941.

    (EDITOR'S NOTE: To access the Tom Bass interview, please click on the following attachment at 1:06:21https://www.si.com/nfl/talkoffame/nfl/former-nfl-coach-tom-bass-relives-the-horror-of-pearl-harbor-77-years-later).

    It was 80 years ago Tuesday that the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, killing 2,400 Americans. It was, as then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, “a date that will live on in infamy,” and it is one that should never be forgotten.

    And so it won’t be on the Talk of Fame Network.

    In remembrance of one of the greatest tragedies in American history, we offer a 2018 interview with former defensive coordinator Tom Bass. The son of an Army Air Corps Master Sergeant stationed at Oahu’s Hickam Air Force Base, Bass was a 6-year-old child playing outside that morning when he watched Japanese planes fly over his family’s house.

    Read More

    “I’ll never forget it,” he said then.

    Tom passed away in 2019 at the age of 83, and our posting of this interview today is as much in remembrance of him as it is for those who lost their lives 80 years ago. To access the interview, please click on the following attachment at 1:06:21:  https://www.si.com/nfl/talkoffame/nfl/former-nfl-coach-tom-bass-relives-the-horror-of-pearl-harbor-77-years-later.

    pearl
    nfl

    Remembering Pearl Harbor: Our 2018 Interview with Former Coach Tom Bass

    just now
    benroethlisbergerV
    nfl

    Judgements XIII: Roethlisberger, Steelers Not Ready to Sit Down Yet

    Dec 5, 2021
    claudehumphrey3
    nfl

    Gone Too Soon: Hall-of-Famer Claude Humphrey Passes Away at 77

    Dec 4, 2021
    benroethlisbergerIII
    nfl

    The Sunday GPS: Must-Win Game? This One Is for Faltering Steelers

    Dec 5, 2021
    bryantyoung4
    nfl

    The Compelling Case Linemen Make for Bryant Young: "We Know What's Right"

    Dec 2, 2021
    MurrayPocket
    nfl

    The power in the NFL is in the NFC with Arizona, Tampa Bay and Green Bay atop this week's rankings

    Dec 4, 2021
    bradyvsbelichick
    nfl

    Here's One Very Big Wish List For Santa Claus: Turn Super Bowl LVI into Grievance Bowl I

    Nov 30, 2021
    macjones4
    nfl

    Judgements XII: Who's AFC's Best Team Now? It Might Just Be Surging Patriots

    Nov 29, 2021