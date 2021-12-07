Remembering Pearl Harbor: Our 2018 Interview with Former Coach Tom Bass

(EDITOR'S NOTE: To access the Tom Bass interview, please click on the following attachment at 1:06:21: https://www.si.com/nfl/talkoffame/nfl/former-nfl-coach-tom-bass-relives-the-horror-of-pearl-harbor-77-years-later).

It was 80 years ago Tuesday that the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, killing 2,400 Americans. It was, as then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, “a date that will live on in infamy,” and it is one that should never be forgotten.

And so it won’t be on the Talk of Fame Network.

In remembrance of one of the greatest tragedies in American history, we offer a 2018 interview with former defensive coordinator Tom Bass. The son of an Army Air Corps Master Sergeant stationed at Oahu’s Hickam Air Force Base, Bass was a 6-year-old child playing outside that morning when he watched Japanese planes fly over his family’s house.

“I’ll never forget it,” he said then.

Tom passed away in 2019 at the age of 83, and our posting of this interview today is as much in remembrance of him as it is for those who lost their lives 80 years ago. To access the interview, please click on the following attachment at 1:06:21: https://www.si.com/nfl/talkoffame/nfl/former-nfl-coach-tom-bass-relives-the-horror-of-pearl-harbor-77-years-later.