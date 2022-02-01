With Tom Brady Retired, Hall's Class of 2027 Could Make First-Ballot History

Now that Tom Brady made it official and announced his retirement -- and no, I don't care that he didn't use that word in his statement Tuesday -- one quick question: What’s his impact on the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Class of 2027?

Answer: It makes it more crowded at the top.

Brady’s a dead-bolt cinch as a first-ballot choice, and that’s not exactly breaking news. That’s what happens when you’re considered the best-ever at your position, rewrite the record book and have nearly twice as many Super Bowl rings (7) as the next quarterback out there (4). In fact, Brady is so far ahead of any field that some questioned if the Hall should break tradition and waive the five-year waiting period by inducting him now.

Please. Let’s not get carried away, people.

Did it waive it for Jim Brown? No. John Unitas? Uh-uh. Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Dick Butkus or Otto Graham? I think you know the answer. Brady gets in line like all the rest, then waits for The Knock at his front door.

Nevertheless, as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, he will be part of a select group of inductees. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, 87 of the 354 bronze busts in Canton, or 24.5 percent, belong to finalists in their first years of eligibility.

Brady will increase that figure, but he won’t be alone in five years. The class is top-heavy with first-ballot choices, with candidates who either announced their retirements or who are likely to.

Like who? Glad you asked. The roll call, please:

-- Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (retired). In 18 years, the guy won over twice as many games (165) as he lost (81) … won two of the three Super Bowls he reached … set the league record for most career 500-yard passing games (4), most perfect passer-rating games (4) and most completions in a playoff contest (47) … was a six-time Pro Bowl choice … twice led the league in most single-season passing yards … and was the 2004 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Someone on Twitter recently asked what impact Brady’s inclusion in the Class of 2027 would have on Roethlisberger, and the answer is: none. Both will go in on their first tries, even though they play the same position. In fact, in four of the past five modern-era classes, the Hall inducted two players at the same position … including four in 2018 when wide receivers Terrell Owens and Randy Moss and linebacker Brian Urlacher and Ray Lewis were chosen.

-- Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski (active). He retired two years ago. Then he didn’t. Reason: Brady announced he’d play for Tampa Bay. So Gronk returned, spent two seasons with TB12 and won a Super Bowl. And now? Well, now it’s not a stretch to see him join Brady in the NFL Alumni orientation, and I’d expect to see it happen. The first tight end to lead the league in receiving TDs (2011) and the first to produce 10 or more scores in each of five seasons, Gronk is one of the best ever at his position. He holds playoff records for the most Super Bowl receptions by a tight end, as well as the most playoff catches and playoff yardage. Bottom line: There will be no wait when he calls it quits. When Hall-of-Fame voters made tight end Tony Gonzalez a first-ballot choice in 2019, they made it easier for Gronk to follow. Until then, getting to Canton on the first try was so difficult for tight ends that Kellen Winslow wasn’t elected until his third year of eligibility, Mike Ditka his 12th and John Mackey his 15th. Not anymore.

-- Running back Adrian Peterson (active). He hasn’t retired but … he shuttled among three teams the past two seasons and four the past three. The end is near, if it’s not already here. He turns 37 next month, and, I suspect, will announce his retirement before the summer. Another first-ballot slam dunk, Peterson is the only league MVP (2012) the past 14 years who wasn’t a quarterback. He’s been an Offensive Player of the Year (2012) and Offensive Rookie of the Year (2007). A seven-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, he ranks fifth in all-time rushing yards (14,918) and fourth in career rushing TDs (120). Three times he led the league in single-season rushing. Twice he led it in single-season rushing touchdowns. He ran for 2,097 yards one year (2012) and set the all-time single-game record with 296 yards rushing another (2007). I think you get the idea. A no-brainer.

So there you have it. The Hall never had four first-ballot Hall of Famers in the same modern-era class, but 2027 could be the first.

Except … except … there’s one piece of unfinished business left to address, and that’s the future of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Nobody knows what’s next, though you’d expect he continues to play. First of all, he’s expected to be win a second consecutive MVP trophy, his fourth overall, so diminished abilities are not a concern. But, second, he’s 38 – or six years younger than Brady, and maybe … OK, probably … feels he still has something to gain.

Like another ring. Rodgers has one. Brady has seven.

But that’s up to A-Rod to decide, and we have all offseason for the drama to unfold. So let’s concentrate on what we know, and what we know is that Brady and Roethlisberger are first-ballot cinches for the Class of 2027, while the remaining three vacancies could begin to disappear soon.

And if Aaron Rodgers pulls the upset and walks away, too? Well, then, nobody outside this group of luminaries needs to apply.