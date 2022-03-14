The Risky Game Tom Brady Will Play: Trying to Cheat Age and History Again

There’s an axiom in pro sports that never gets old: You’d rather get rid of a player one year too early than one year too late.

When Tom Brady announced Sunday night that he had an epiphany, deciding to play another season with Tampa Bay rather than retire, that’s the first thought that crossed my mind.

With Brady coming off one of the most productive seasons of his NFL career and finishing second to Aaron Rodgers as the league MVP, people will tell you he retired one year too early … and maybe they’re right.

I just hope that, by changing his mind, it’s not one year too late.

History tells us it could be, while Brady’s age – he turns 45 in August – tells us it should be. Except this is Tom Terrific, for crying out loud, the guy who defies all logic and history.

No quarterback 40 or older ever won a Super Bowl. Then Brady won three. No quarterback 40 or older won a league MVP. Then Brady did it in 2017. No quarterback at any age this milennium led a team to consecutive Super Bowl victories … until Brady did it in 2003-04. No quarterback ever led his team to a Super Bowl in its home stadium … until Brady did it in February, 2021.

He’s the oldest quarterback (41) to win an AFC championship game. He’s the oldest quarterback (43) to win an NFC championship game. He’s the oldest quarterback (43) to be a Super Bowl MVP.

I think you get the picture. Tom Brady is an anomaly, a quarterback who defies age, probability and reason.

But that’s what we said about Brett Favre, and look what he did at the age of 40. He threw for more touchdowns (33) than any time in the previous 11 seasons. He had a career-low seven interceptions. His 107.2 passer rating was the best of his career, exceeding his 99.5 of 1995. His 4,202 yards were the third most of his career, and his 363 completions tied for second.

In short, he was magnificent.

In his first season with Minnesota he led the Vikings to a 12-4 finish, won a division championship and was this close to taking them to Super Bowl XLIV when his interception late in the NFC championship game produced an overtime loss to New Orleans.

But he would have another chance, we told ourselves, because there was always next year. And there was. Except Brett Favre was no longer Brett Favre. The interceptions went up. The touchdowns went down. And the winning ended.

So did Favre’s NFL-ironman streak of 297 consecutive regular-season starts. He was benched on Dec. 13, 2010, eight days after suffering a severe shoulder injury.

And then he retired … one year too late.

That’s not how the curtain is supposed to fall for quarterbacks with glorious careers, but too often it’s the reality. Concussions forced Steve Young, Troy Aikman and Kurt Warner from the game. Bothered by injuries, Jim Kelly threw more interceptions (19) in his last year than TDs (14). Dan Marino suffered the same ignominious end, throwing 17 interceptions and 12 TDs in his final season – one of only two in Marino’s 17 years with Miami where he didn’t win as many games as he lost.

Worse, his last game was a 62-7 playoff loss to Jacksonville.

Yeah, I know what happened to Peyton Manning. In the last start of his NFL career, he won a Super Bowl with Denver… and that’s the way you hope it ends for the game’s best and brightest. Except Manning was no longer Peyton Manning, throwing nearly twice as many interceptions that season (17) as TDs (9) and benched in Week 10 after producing a 0.0 passer rating vs. Kansas City.

That was two years after he won his fifth league MVP.

I’m not saying that happens with Tom Brady. What I am saying is that there is an abundance of historical reference to believe it could. Brady is supposed to be the outlier, unlike all the others, but so were Manning … and Favre … and Marino.

But Brady is different, we insist. He’s the Benjamin Button of the NFL. And so when he says he’s returning this season because “I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” we high-five each other and await another season of greatness.

Here’s hoping it happens. Because there comes a time when it won’t.

At some point it’s not the player who realizes where his place is; it’s the game. At some point, it leaves everyone behind. Tom Brady proved last season that he’s still an elite quarterback, and that’s great. But Brett Favre proved that in 2009, too, and look what happened the following year.

Spanish philosopher George Santayana is credited with my favorite aphorism: “Those who can’t remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” I remember what happened to all those Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks in their last seasons of NFL play, and so do you.

I hope Tom Brady does too. Because you’d hate to see him leave one season too late than one season too early.