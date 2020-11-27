SI.com
Talk Of Fame Network
HomeNFL StoriesState Your CaseHOF InterviewsShow
Search

Tom Flores: Why "I go in with a lot of people" if elected to Pro Football Hall

Clark Judge

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To access the Tom Flores interview fast-forward to 24;00 of the attached audio: Ep 8: 2021 HOF Semifinalists; 2020 Turkeys; Conversation w/ Tom Flores | The Eye Test for Two | Spreaker)

Tom Flores was the first Hispanic quarterback to win a Super Bowl ring and the first minority head coach to win a Lombardi Trophy. In fact, he won two. But now the former Raiders’ quarterback and head coach is on the verge of another first.

He could be the first Hispanic head coach inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Flores is the first … and only … candidate from the Hall’s newly created Coaches Category for the Class of 2021. His election in February is not only possible; it is expected … and good for him. He turns 84 in March, and while acknowledging that an induction would be “very meaningful” to him, he understands it is about more … much more … than Tom Flores.

“You are being placed in a room,” he said on the latest “Eye Test for Two” podcast on fullpressradio.com, “with so many luminaries that made this game what it is today, going all the way back to whenever. And I will be one of the few … very few … Hispanics in that room.”

And that, he knows, transcends his personal accomplishments. Because while Tom Flores represented the Raiders when he quarterbacked them in the 1960s and coached them to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII, he represents a much larger community now.

The Hispanic community.

“I didn’t really realize it until years later -- after I did most of my work -- how important it was to them, “ he said. “When I traveled around the country I would talk to somebody who would say, ‘My Dad watched you play.’ Or ‘My grandfather watched you play and coach, and he cried.’ And I’d say, ‘What?’ (And that person would reply), ‘He cried.’

“And I didn’t even know the grandfather … or the father … or the mother … or whoever. That’s how important it was to them. So then I started realizing: You know, this is a pretty unique situation to be in.

“I can remember as a young kid looking at Hispanic people in show business or in some way and being proud just being a San Joaquin Valley person as a kid (his family moved there from Mexico when he was 12) watching Bob Mathias win the decathlon (1948). He was 17 years old, and I was a young kid myself … and he was from the Valley … thinking how proud I was of him. And I didn’t even know him.”

There are millions of Raiders’ fans who don’t know Tom Flores but who admire him for what he achieved as a player, as a coach and as an individual. He won 61 percent of his games with the Silver and Black, was 8-3 in the playoffs and brought home two of their three Lombardi trophies.

Moreover, he’s one of only two persons in NFL history to win Super Bowl rings as a player (with Kansas City), assistant coach (with the Raiders) and head coach. The other is Hall of Famer Mike Ditka.

But then, after quitting the NFL sidelines, Flores became a broadcaster on the Raiders Radio Network and was more than a knowledgeable and credible analyst. He was a goodwill ambassador for Raider Nation. And it is that team … those fans … and the people of California’s Central Valley … he carries with him if and when Canton opens its doors for an induction long overdue.

“You think about those things,” he said. “I tell people, ‘I’m not going in -- if I go in -- by myself. I’m going in with a lot of people. A lot of fans; a lot of the Raider Nation.”

Comments

NFL Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Manning, Woodson head 25 semifinalists for Hall's Class of 2021

Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are more than semifinalists for the Hall's Class of 2021. They're virtual certainties to be elected.

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf

NFL Films commissioned a documentary on "The Great Wall of Dallas" but never mentioned its architect -- Tony Wise

The Dallas Cowboys fielded one of the most dominant offensive lines in NFL history -- a group that paved the way for three Lombardi Trophies in the 1990s and sent the Triplets to the Hall of Fame. But in its documentary on the line, NFL Films never mentioned its architect Tony Wise

Rick Gosselin

by

brian wolf

State Your Case: Rosey Grier deserves another look by the Hall of Fame

Rosey Grier was one of the Fearsome Foursome and seldom missed a game. Why did HOF miss out on him?

Ron Borges

by

warmemorialstadium

Pittsburgh and Kansas City remain a solid 1-2 in this week's rankings but the Colts and Rams are making a push

With victories the last two weekends over the Seahawks and Buccaneers, the Rams vaulted into the Top 5 in this week's rankings and stamped themselves as Super Bowl contenders.

Rick Gosselin

Judgements XI: Rivers, Colts just proved why they're a legit playoff threat

With their OT defeat of Green Bay, the Colts must be viewed as a serious playoff threat.

Clark Judge

by

Clark Judge

State Your Case: George Andrie was a pillar of the "Doomsday Defense"

The Cowboys' George Andrie was an outstanding end on an outstanding defense. Someone notify Canton.

Clark Judge

Remembering Jake Scott: Why the former star safety should be in Canton

In observance of the passing of Jake Scott, we reprint a March, 2018, "State Your Case," detailing why he deserved more from the Pro Football Hall.

Clark Judge

The Sunday GPS: Forget the bus; it's a hot Carr that has Chiefs' attention

The Raiders put the season's only loss on Kansas City. Will it be deja vu all over again?

Clark Judge

Isiah Robertson may be the most overlooked great linebacker of the 1970s

Isiah Robertson went to six Pro Bowls and was a key defensive element on Los Angeles and Buffalo teams that won seven division titles, went to the playoffs eight times and won 66.4 percent of its games during his 12-year career. Yet he's never been a Hall of Fame finalist.

Rick Gosselin

by

Rick Gosselin

Is the Cowboys' best play dumping games and then dumping Dak Prescott?

Dak Prescott is out for the year. Will he soon be out of Dallas too?

Ron Borges