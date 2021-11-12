Former NFL exec: Why We Should Never Forget the Greatness of Tom Matte

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to Upton Bell, click on the following attachment: Ep 81: Former NFL Executive Upton Bell Joins The Show | Spreaker)

Former Baltimore Colts’ running back Tom Matte passed away last week at 82, and get in line if somehow you missed that. With all the commotion stirred by the Aaron Rodgers saga, Matte’s death was buried in a turbulent news cycle … and that’s as wrong as it is unfortunate.

Because Tom Matte deserved more.

He was the complete football player for one of the NFL’s marquee franchises. He could run. He could catch. He could block. And, yes, he could play quarterback … which, of course, he did in one unforgettable game in 1965 that made him a folk hero.

“(His greatest attribute),” said former NFL executive Upton Bell on the latest “Eye Test for Two” podcast on fullpressradio.com, “was the ability to adjust to anything and all things in a football game. He was the first back in pro football who could do it all … I thought Matte was as good as Paul Hornung, who’s now in the Hall of Fame. He could do everything, and that’s hard to find anymore.”

Bell should know. The son of former NFL commissioner Bert Bell, he worked in the Colts’ scouting department, became Baltimore’s personnel director in 1966 and was hired in 1971 by the then-Boston Patriots at the age of 33 as the NFL’s youngest GM.

Matte was a star running back who scored three times in the Colts’ 34-0 defeat of Cleveland in the NFL’s 1968 championship game. And he was the star running back who ran for 116 yards on only 11 carries in the Colts’ Super Bowl III loss to the New York Jets two weeks later. But it was his play as an emergency quarterback … not as a running back … that people remember most. That was three years earlier in 1965, and it happened because quarterbacks John Unitas and backup Gary Cuozzo were lost to season-ending injuries.

OK, so that’s not unusual. But this is: The Colts wound up in a first-place tie with Green Bay in the NFL’s Western Conference, with each having 10-3-1 records, and were forced into a one-game playoff at Lambeau Field. The winner would advance to the league championship game vs. Cleveland. The loser would go home. Green Bay had Hall-of-Fame quarterback Bart Starr, and the Colts had … Tom Matte? Pressed into the starter’s job, he had a wristband of plays taped to his wrist to guide him through the entire game.

Green Bay won in overtime, 13-10, in a tug-of-war that was memorable on so many levels. Starr was lost to the Packers on the opening series when he was hurt trying to tackle Colts’ linebacker Don Shinnick as he returned a fumble for a touchdown. The Colts led 10-0 at the half after stopping Green Bay on three tries from the Baltimore 1. The game went to overtime when Green Bay kicker Don Chandler nailed a 22-yard field goal with two minutes left to tie the game at 10. Except he didn’t. Video showed the kick sailing wide right. Nevertheless, referee Jim Tunney ruled it good and years later insisted he was right.

One year later, however, the NFL responded by raising the uprights and placing an official directly under each of them.

But all that took a back seat to Matte’s performance. He wasn’t outstanding. But he didn’t need to be. He needed to be Tom Matte, a competent and tough football player who knew how to win. And he was, with the Colts never trailing until Chandler hit the game-winning field goal in overtime.

It wasn’t the first time Matte stepped in at quarterback. He was the starter at Ohio State for Woody Hayes, but he wasn’t asked to pass often. He was, however, good enough to be named an All-American and finish seventh in the 1960 Heisman Trophy voting. With the Colts, he wasn’t asked to pass, period… not with Unitas at quarterback. But Unitas wasn’t available for the last regular-season game of 1965. Neither was Cuozzo. So the Colts acquired journeyman quarterback Ed Brown on waivers from Pittsburgh, and he and Matte led Baltimore to a 21-17 defeat of the Los Angeles Rams in the season finale. Matte didn’t complete a pass but led the Colts with 99 yards rushing.

With Brown ineligible to play the playoff game with Green Bay, the ball was handed to Matte … along with a wristband.

“The day before that game in Green Bay,” said Bell, “Tom Matte had a bleeding ulcer, and I believe he quietly-- or secretly, because he didn’t want anybody to know that; he didn’t want the Packers to know that … (had it treated). He didn’t want anybody to think, well, the pressure’s too much for this guy. It wasn’t true because, basically, Matte always had ulcers.”

So he started, played the entire game and the rest you know. He led the Colts with 57 yards rushing, completed five passes for 40 yards and was disconsolate after the loss, throwing his wristband to the floor. It was retrieved by Baltimore sportswriter John Steadman and today is on exhibit in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Matte believed he had failed. Colts’ fans did not. In fact, when he and the Colts returned to Baltimore, their plane was greeted by throngs at Friendship Airport, with Matte hoisted on to the shoulders of admiring fans.

“Fate was on Matte’s side,” said Bell, “and he rose to the occasion. This one game … to me … was one of the most dramatic moments in NFL history.”

That game won’t soon be forgotten. Neither should Tom Matte.