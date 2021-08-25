How Did Hall-of-Fame Voters Manage to Overlook Buddy Parker Again?

He was the Jimmy Johnson of the 1950s. Except he was better. Someone remind voters.

I’m not sure which is more surprising: That Dick Vermeil was nominated as the coaching candidate for the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Class of 2022 or that Buddy Parker was not.

Prior to Tuesday’s Zoom call of the Hall’s coaches committee, Vermeil was considered a longshot – behind Parker, Don Coryell and Mike Holmgren. Parker was the favorite … and for good reason: He was a two-time NFL champion in Detroit (1952-53) and architect of the Lions' 1957 championship team before abruptly resigning prior to that season.

In essence, he was the Jimmy Johnson of the 1950s. Except he was better. He won more games (104-80), had a better winning percentage (.581-.556) and twice beat Paul Brown in championship games. So what? So Brown, considered one of the greatest coaches ever, was 7-3 in title games with the All-America Football Conference and NFL, with two of those losses to one guy.

Buddy Parker.

Yet Johnson jumped Parker as one of the two coaches for the Centennial Class of 2020 (Bill Cowher was the other). Then Flores nosed him out in the first year of the newly created coaches’ category for the Class of 2021.

So, this was supposed to be Buddy Parker’s time.

Except it wasn’t. After votes were counted Tuesday afternoon, Vermeil became the second candidate to be chosen for the coaches category in an upset of epic proportions – edging out (who else?) Buddy Parker in a photo finish.

“I am overwhelmed,” Vermeil told the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “I’m not sure I belong.”

Of the seven candidates Tuesday, he had the lowest regular-season winning percentage (.524), and was fourth in regular-season wins (120). However, with one Super Bowl win he tied Holmgren for second in league NFL championships

The only candidate with more was Buddy Parker.

Vermeil supporters argue that he resurrected two sad-sack franchises, and that’s accurate. He did. He put the Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Rams on the map aftyears of desultory play. Both went to Super Bowls, with the Eagles losing and the Rams winning. He also led a Chiefs' team that was treading water to its first AFC West title in six years.

In each instance, Vermeil underwent rebuilding efforts – with a combined 32-60 effort in his first two seasons in Philadelphia, St. Louis and Kansas City and a 88-49 mark afterward.

“I hear many people say they judge (Hall of Famers) by ‘could we write the history of the game without them in it?’ “ Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kurt Warner wrote in a letter supporting Vermeil. “I know for a fact the history of two storied franchises, the Eagles and the Rams, could not be written without him.”

Fair enough. But the history of the Chargers and Cardinals could not be written without Coryell, a six-time Hall-of-Fame finalist, yet he’s all but been forgotten by Hall voters. And don’t tell me the history of the Packers and Seahawks could be told without Holmgren … because it couldn’t. Yet he hasn’t come close to crossing the finish line.

Which brings us back to Buddy Parker. Tell me the last time the Lions were a dominant team … and, yes, I said dominant. It was the 1950s when Parker took them to three consecutive NFL title games and built the 1957 championship squad with the acquisition of quarterback Tobin Rote.

And since then? Crickets, that's what. The Lions haven't returned to the league's title game in over 60 years.

Prior to Parker’s arrival, Detroit hadn’t had a winning season in five years – which is a kinder way of saying the Lions stunk, with a 16-43 record and .271 winning percentage. Four times they lost twice as many games as they won, including two seasons with 10 defeats – once in an 11-game schedule (1946), then again in a 12-game year. Furthermore, they hadn’t won a championship in 15 years or won 50 percent of their games.

Ever.

Enter Buddy Parker in 1951. In his six years there, he was 47-23-2 (.671), with three division titles and three consecutive championship-game appearances (1952-54). Tiring of meddling ownership, he left the Lions in 1957 for Pittsburgh, where the Steelers hadn’t had a winning season in seven years. No problem. Parker produced a 51-47-6 record (.520), with only three losing seasons in eight years.

So what happened after he retired in 1964? Nothing, that's what. The Steelers didn’t have a winning season again until 1972 – going 25-70-3 in the process and never winning more than six games in any year – a stretch that included the first three seasons of Hall-of-Famer Chuck Noll’s tenure.

Yes, Vermeil turned around two moribund franchises. But so did Buddy Parker. But for some reason the Hall has fallen asleep on him, and don’t ask me why. His regular-season winning percentage (.581) exceeds Vermeil (.524). So does his playoff percentage (.750-.545). He won two NFL championships, or one more than Vermeil. He went to three NFL title games. Vermeil went to two. In 15 seasons as a head coach (including 1949 where he was a co-coach of the Bears) he had four losing years. In Vermeil’s 15 seasons as a head coach, he had seven.

I know, Vermeil had more regular-season wins (120-104) and more playoff victories, but read the fine print, people. Because of expanded schedules, he coached 229 regular-season games. Parker coached 188, or 41 fewer.

Now do the math. Applying Parker's .581 winning percentage with 41 more starts he'd have won 24 more games -- or 127.

"I was surprised Vermeil jumped to the top," said NFL historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal. "He would've just made my top five, behind Parker, Coryell and a couple of others. However, he was the first special-teams coach under George Allen in 1969 and took two underwater teams to Super Bowls.

"But with Parker's two rings and then turning around the Steelers, who were drowning themselves, I thought he had the edge So good for Coach Vermeil. But it seemed Parker would have been in the top of this group of seven finalists."

Enough already. I think you get the picture. Buddy Parker deserves to be recognized for his achievements. He deserved it with the Centennial Class of 2020. He deserved it with the Class of 2021. And he deserved it with the Class of 2022. Yet he’s still on the outside looking in.

Someone please tell me why. Better yet, tell the voters who just knocked him down.

Again.